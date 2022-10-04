Mask mandates and closed schools during the pandemic, coupled with worries over critical race theory, are fueling a new crop of candidates for school boards this year across the county and in Gilbert.
The conservative Purple for Parents group has endorsed Chad Thompson for the Gilbert Public Schools election and Anna Van Hoek and Roy Morales in the Higley Unified School race on Nov. 8.
The differences between Thompson and the other three candidates running for the two four-year seats – incumbent Jill Humpherys, Collette Evans and Trina Jonas – were clear at a Sept. 26 forum at Gilbert High School. Ronda Page, the sole candidate for the two-year seat, was unable to attend.
United for Education, a nonpartisan group that supports strong public education in Gilbert and East Mesa, hosted the event moderated by Highland District Justice of the Peace Jordan Ray.
Candidates each responded to the same five questions – why are they running, challenges faced by students and how can the board help, teacher shortage, CRT and racism and enrollment.
Since 2009-10, the district’s enrollment has dropped by some 4,900 students or 1.1% annually and the post-COVID enrollment rebound in 2021-22 was less than expected, according to GPS.
And while high school enrollment remains steady, the decline in K-8 enrollment is fueled by low recession-era birth rates, charter school competition and overall aging of the population, GPS said, adding that enrollment is likely to decline over the next decade.
To boost enrollment, Thompson said the board should follow the adage, “less is more.”
“I think we need to take a note from the charter schools and find out what is attracting parents and students to charter schools, to private schools, to home schools,” Thompson said. “And I think it’s the focus on education.
“I think we’ve let way too much stuff come into our school that are distractions from education. Parents are awake; they are seeing this stuff especially after the pandemic. They are looking with both eyes right now and they are seeing a lot of stuff that has nothing to do with actual education. …It seems like our schools today want to teach just about everything except for education, actual math, science and language.”
He also said that students need to be taught accountability and responsibility.
Jonas said GPS schools prior to COVID have been “phenomenal” but that the pandemic took the wind out of the district’s sails.
“I think that some of the things we can do to increase enrollment are increasing our number of creative options that we have especially STEM programs, adaptability with sports and music and different things that they have,” Jonas said. “I also think increasing the academic excellence level.
“I know a lot of charter schools they all say they are one whole grade level ahead academically than the public schools. So I think allowing students regardless that they test into the specialized gifted program to be able to take honors classes if they choose to.”
She advocated offering personalized plans for students, assessing where students are academically and evaluating every program that the district’s “thrown money at” to see which ones should continue.
She added that students’ mental health was an issue even before the pandemic, which she blamed on cell phone use.
Evans said she wished she had the golden-ticket solution to increasing enrollment. That said, she added, “I think we do it by making it easy for parents to come.”
“We need to be better at having a little bit more customer-service skill, making sure that when parents and families come to our school, we are welcoming them and look for ways to say yes instead of no,” Evans said. And “we have policies be flexible so we can be innovative in our solutions that are good for kids.”
She said the district needed to market and to expand its accelerated elementary schools.
Evans also agreed that there a lot of mental health concerns relate to cell phones, which she said is a distraction and aren’t really needed in school.
She also said the curriculum needed to be assessed to see if they are effective, especially at the elementary level.
“I was talking to a teacher yesterday who said that she had sixth graders who were counting with their fingers and these weren’t resource kids,” she said.
Humpherys said the board definitely has a role in boosting the student headcount and noted the factors such as charter schools working against it.
“I think the things that will bring people back to GPS and help keep them here is having those neighborhood community schools and sharing how great they are,” she said.
She said the district does a great job marketing its traditional classroom and she would love to see more marketing of the conventional or “collaborative” classrooms where a lot of the work is research-based, which is how kids learn.
And “it’s really, really important for board members to be supportive of the district,” Humpherys said. “When we had a very dysfunctional board it hurt the enrollment of Gilbert Public Schools. So a board that works together and it is collaborative and that works in support of their district and appreciates their district I think that is really important.”
She also said when it comes to charter schools versus public schools, the district needs to educate the public about a school board’s role and function. “You have a locally elected school board to help make those decisions that you can go to when you have concerns.”
She also acknowledged the learning loss and the importance of social-emotional learning to help students navigate through their struggles.
Conservatives oppose social-emotional learning or SEL, linking it to CRT.
While Evans, Humpherys and Jonas agreed competitive pay is one way to attract and keep teachers, Thompson said the main driver causing the mass exodus of teachers is because they are overburden with new programs added each year that requires them to spend their time tracking and reporting students instead of preparing their lesson plans.
The four also were asked if they believed there is an issue with racism and with CRT and if so what would be the board’s role in responding. CRT looks at the role racism played in shaping policies in U.S. history.
Thompson said there are incidents of racism at GPS, which need to be dealt with swiftly and that CRT is teaching students to identify with the things that make them targets.
Instead students need to be focused on things that bring them together and the board can help by making sure CRT and “these other programs that might lend themselves to a similar situation” are not being taught in the classroom, he said.
Jonas and Evans agreed that racism at GPS are isolated incidents and both stressed that the district is not teaching CRT in the schools.
Jonas said the district needs to focus on actual curriculum and that she was not really in favor of the SEL program in place now in the district.
Evans said teachers needed to be trusted with handling the nuances of a curriculum and if parents have any concerns they should talk with the teacher.
Humpherys said GPS is not, has never and will not teach CRT because it is a graduate-level course taught in law school.
But racism is definitely an issue that needs to be addressed systemically and that is why social emotional learning is so important, she said, calling TV legend Mr. ogers the pioneer of social emotional learning.
“I watched Mr. Rogers for 15 years with my children and there was nothing inappropriate,” Humpherys said. “He talked about managing your feelings, being kind to other people and knowing you have the pluck and you can do it and if you want to be good at something, you got to practice.
“There is nothing anyone would argue with on those things. It’s just a basic help that our kids need to build understanding and they need that because of the divisive world we live in right now.”
The candidates also in a lighting round responded with yes or no answers to seven questions, including if they voted for the district’s override and bond measure in 2019, if they think school board races should be partisan and if the state Legislature should eliminate the aggregate expenditure limit or AEL.
The voter-approved aggregate expenditure limit restricts the total amount K-12 schools can spend in a school year with the cap fluctuating annually depending on enrollment.
While Thompson was the only candidate who voted against the bond and override, opposed doing away with the aggregate spending limit and supported partisan races, he was in consensus that teachers should not be armed in the classroom.
He and Jonas also supported school vouchers and both said GPS was adequately funded for now with Jonas saying that the school funding formula was terrible.
The full recording of the hour-long event can be found on United for Education’s Facebook page.
Some of the Highly Unified candidates will be able to make their case to the voters at a forum, 6 p.m., Oct.13 at Higley Center for Performing Arts’ little theater, 4132 E. Pecos Road. Higley Education Association is hosting the event.
Van Hoek has declined to participate and Morales has not responded to his invitation, according to HEA.
Candidates Brooke Garrett and Amanda Wade have confirmed their attendance while Robert Lilienthal and Curt Vurpillat have withdrawn from the race for the two open seats.