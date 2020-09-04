Gilbert Public School District is spending $150,000 on additional insurance to protect itself against COVID-19 claims as it moves toward reopening classrooms next month.
The Governing Board last Tuesday voted 5-0 for the liability insurance that will include the district asking parents to sign an acknowledgement and disclosure form and contractors to sign a waiver and release form.
“This will protect us as a school district against any lawsuits associated with COVID-19,” Superintendent Shane McCord said.
Bonnie Betz, Business Services superintendent, said the district’s normal liability insurance with the Arizona Risk Retention Trust does not cover COVID-19 claims.
The Trust was unsuccessful in finding a re-insurer to provide the coverage so it set aside $25 million for all its 247 member-school districts and community colleges, according to Betz, who also sits on the Trust’s board.
The district’s policy will be retroactive to July 1 and ends June 30.
It includes $1 million coverage for each occurrence, including defense costs and indemnity payments and $10,000 for each claim in an indemnity coverage. The district’s maximum annual coverage is $2 million.
Board member Jill Humphreys asked if school districts will be liable for legal costs once the Trust depletes the $25 million.
Betz said yes and added it would be a long shot for that to occur.
“It would be a very difficult thing for anyone to prove first the transmission of the virus occurred on school ground,” she said. “And, secondarily that the district was negligent in that transmission. So just by virtue of the difficulty there are some intrinsic protections there.”
She said the Trust was looking to see if legislatively the federal government would exempt schools nationwide from being sued over COVID-19 transmission.
“It’s also on the radar for the Arizona state Legislature,” Betz added.
Both Congress and the Legislature have considered liability exemptions for businesses. But on the federal level, the measure has been caught in the deadlock between the Republican Senate and the Democratic House over another pandemic relief bill.
The State House passed an exemption bill but it died when the Senate adjourned in March as the pandemic caught hold of Arizona. State Senate Republicans and Democrats also found flaws in the House bill but said there was not enough time to try and correct them.
The GPS policy’s deductibles is $10,000 for each occurrence for student claims and $20,000 for each claim where there is no signed waiver from a contractor or a signed parent acknowledgement and disclosure form.
Betz said the district is not requiring parents to sign the forms, although over 500 have done so already.
The form basically is an acknowledgement by the parent or guardian that there is a pandemic and outlines their responsibilities when they send their children to school – such as daily temperature checks in the morning and not sending their child to school if he or she is sick.
Successfully suing any district over a student’s COVID-19 infection likely would be hard to win, legal experts say, because a plaintiff would have to prove the where the child caught the virus and that the district had been negligent in following federal and state guidelines to minimize infection.
The acknowledge form notes that there are no foolproof ways of protecting anyone from catching COVID-19.
GPS plans to open schools to hybrid learning Sept. 8.
Students will learn on campus two days a week and at home remotely for the other days with student bodies divided alphabetically by the first letter of their last name.
Reducing the number of students will enable more effective social distancing on school buses and in classrooms.
If health benchmarks continue to be met, the district anticipates opening up schools to full-time in-person learning on Sept. 21.
At last week’s meeting, eight people spoke, a majority of them asking the district to delay the opening of school.
McCord at the meeting also shared results of a recent classified staff survey that showed 92 percent of teachers indicated they will return to in-class teaching while 8 percent said they will stay or go to work at the district’s online Global Academy.
The survey was sent to 2,133 teachers and only 166 did not respond, McCord said.
A parent survey on their preference for the learning models just ended Aug. 24 and results will be shared at the board’s next meeting, he added.