Gilbert Public Schools re-adopted its budget for the current fiscal year that raised a starting teacher’s annual salary by an additional 9.6% to $52,000 after receiving $16.3 million in new money from the state.
The Governing Board last week approved the revised budget totaling $297 million, a 5.6% increase in the spending plan adopted June 21 while the state Legislature was at an impasse. A week later, the governor signed a nearly $18 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which included a substantial boost in funding for education.
“I promise this is not Groundhog Day,” Finance Director Jackie Mattinen joked at the July 12 special meeting. “Hopefully this is the last adoption.”
Other new spends in the revised budget included a $2 per hour increase for hourly staff hired on or before July 1, totaling $6.3 million and $70,000 to adjust the salaries of 10 administrators to market value, Mattinen said.
The budget also increased the mileage stipends for Superintendent Shane McCord and his cabinet, principals, directors, assistant principals, coordinators and deans for a total of $280,000.
For instance, the 59 GPS principals and directors will see their mileage stipends increase to $3,000 each from $350 for a total of $156,350.
“The stipend is given over the course of the contract year divided by the pay periods,” spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis later explained. “The stipend is associated as part of an employee’s benefits package to attract and retain administrators.
“The mileage stipend reimburses administrators a set amount for the gas, maintenance, and any other costs related to driving their personal vehicles on GPS business,” she added, saying that principals are required to attend business functions and meetings that require them to travel.
Besides upping starting-teacher pay, the new budget also increased the salaries for every teacher, professional, exempt support and administrative staff by $4,572, which totaled $12.8 million, Mattinen said.
The pay hikes now bring the average teacher salary in the district to $66,869 a year compared with $57,228 the prior fiscal year, according to Mattinen.
“This is quite a celebration here,” she said. “The average teacher salary on the first adoption was $62,297. It is (now) $66,869. This is a year-over-year increase of $9,641 or 16.85%.”
Mattinen said the total fund balance drawdown has increased by $1.1 million to $4.94 million in the new budget.
“I just wanted to look back a few years ago when we were struggling,” Board member Jill Humpherys said. “We had not passed our override or bonds and unfortunately the board was only able to give a .75 increase not even a 1 percent increase. So, I am really happy today to be here and be able to do much better for our staff.”
Board member William Parker asked and got clarification that returning teachers will not be paid less than a starting teacher in the district.
“I’m grateful to the Legislature and governor for the additional funding for K-12 public schools,” board President Lori Wood said.
“As we saw these new funds coming I was thinking what’s the best way we can spend these to impact our students and their learning and their educational opportunities and the more that I thought about it I believe that truly our teachers, our admin and staff have the greatest opportunity for impact to challenge, encourage, meet the needs and individually interact with each of our students,” she said.
Wood said she appreciated district employees and was grateful to be able to give them pay increases.
“We took all the funds that came in and turned around and gave it right to our staff who is the backbone of all that we do here and really makes the impact on our students,” Wood said.
McCord thanked the board. “When the budget passed the state level we got together as a cabinet right away and started putting together options about what this could look like and our main objective was how much money can we give our staff,” he said, adding:
“We wanted to give as much as humanly possible without putting the district in some kind of financial danger and our finance team went to work and they did that right away and it was one of the easiest discussions we’ve probably had in cabinet because we know how important this is to all of our staff members and you made this happen as a governing board. You approved this.”
He acknowledged their previous approval of a 3% and then another 3% as well as a $1,500 stipend and now the additional $4,572 for teachers.
“I don’t know if people quite understand that this is a historic event for Gilbert Public Schools,” McCord said. “When it comes to salaries, we’ve impacted the lives of 4,200 people easily and a lot of those folks are related husband, wife, spouses. We’ve impacted a household tremendously and so be proud of what you guys did here tonight.”
Humpherys pointed out that the increase in state funding was an investment in the community as district employees spend their paychecks at local businesses.