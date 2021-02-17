Gilbert Public Schools is looking at a possible $23.2 million deficit for fiscal year beginning July 1.
Some of staff’s budget-balancing proposals include transferring unrestricted capital budget funds and closing Houston Elementary School, which has a low-student count.
“The preliminary budget is a worst-case scenario,” said Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of business services. “It’s based on my experience. We will know more in two weeks.”
Betz presented budget numbers to the Governing Board at its 2.5-hour retreat Feb. 9. The board also discussed possibly extending pandemic-related sick leave and updates to the district’s strategic operating plan.
Helping to drive the deficit are less state funding due to a projected enrollment decline, increased costs for employee health benefits and retirement plan and a minimum-wage increase for non-classified employees.
A 2-percent pay hike recommendation costing $4.7 million is also on the table. For every 1 percent salary increase in salary district-wide, the cost is $2.35 million, which includes benefits, Betz said.
The district is considering the raise in order to attract and retain employees, primarily teachers.
Betz presented several proposals totaling $20.8 million to help reduce the funding gap, including receiving money from the federal pandemic relief bill now being considered by Congress.
District officials believe GPS could receive anywhere from $7.5 million to $9 million but at this time there is no commitment that the money is coming, Betz said.
And, there is a possibility the district can increase its enrollment by 1,000 students, which would yield $4 million in additional state reimbursement.
Closing Houston Elementary School would save the district $1 million, she said.
Houston is one of the district’s smallest elementary campuses in terms of students – 360 – but is physically larger than other schools in the area.
The district proposes moving the popular Neely Traditional Academy and its 658 students to the Houston campus. No plans have been made for the Neely site, which is expected to close next school year.
The district is holding three community meetings later this month for public feedback and the board is expected to vote on the proposal March 30. Information: gilbertschools.net/campuschanges.
Betz said a more controversial move would involve transferring $5 million from the unrestricted capital budget to the operating budget.
With the latest court challenge against Proposition 208 failing, the district can expect additional money in 2023, which can be used to replenish the capital budget, Betz said.
The November initiative put a surcharge on higher income earners to fund education and a challenge to it was tossed by a Superior Court judge last week.
Board member Lori Wood said she is hesitant to transfer capital funds to cover operating costs.
She cited committed capital expenses include $1.2 million for software licenses, $3 million for curriculum and $800,000 for copier leases.
Betz said there are risks with the district’s budget proposal, including the possibility that the Legislature may fund public schools at a lower amount than what is proposed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Also, the district could see a greater loss of students than projected, the federal pandemic relief funding could come in less and the classroom site fund revenue could drop from the current year, she said.
The board did not make a decision on extending sick leave for employees out because of COVID-19. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act that gave two weeks of paid sick leave expired Dec. 31. Employees who got sick or were in quarantine after this date had to use their own sick time.
Shawn McIntosh, assistant superintendent of talent management, said right now there was no relief from the federal government so the district would have to pay the $911,000 cost.
Betz said the district received $2.3 million in federal COVID-relief funds that it used for mitigation strategies like cleaning supplies and $1.2 million of it for the sick leave.
He said most surrounding school districts have extended the sick time off for their employees.
“To me, the No. 1 issue is can we afford it,” Wood said. “It’s a moot point if we can’t afford it.”
Wood said maybe if employees are concerned about using up their sick days, the district could encourage them to get the vaccine and change how they behave off campus because people are not necessarily catching the virus at school.
“I struggle with this,” she said. “We don’t have money to do everything.”
Under the provisions, employees could take sick days for child care when schools were closed, he said, adding for many districts now it’s “use your own time until a positive test and then we’ll backfill it.”
Uggetti also asked how many employees had to quarantine but the number was not readily available at the meeting.
“In essence we recognize to be successful, we have to care for employees,” board member Reed Carr said.
He said he would love to provide this benefit but without extra funding that would mean taking money away from some place else and tying the district’s hands.
Board President Charles Santa Cruz said not supporting the workforce could mean kids would lose out.
Board member Jill Humpherys said her concern is that 5 percent of the budget comprises benefits.
“If you take care of people that way, it may mean fewer positions next year,” she said. “We need to look at the overall budget. I want to give people this benefit.”