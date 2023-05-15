Gilbert Public Schools is preparing to ask voters this November for more money by continuing a 15% budget override and approving a bond likely to be between $100 million and $125 million.
A resolution calling for a Nov. 7 election is expected to go before the governing board on Tuesday, May 16. Mail-in ballots would go to voters living in the district’s boundaries.
“The electorate can approve the budget override and the $100-million bond – or $125 million or $200 million – and not see a commensurate tax rate increase,” because assessed property values have grown, said Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of business services, at the May 9 board retreat.
An override, which GPS is now referring to as a “budget continuation,” allows school districts in Arizona to increase their maintenance and operations budgets up to 15%. The M&O budget pays for day-to-day expenditures such as salaries, supplies and utilities.
The bond pays for capital projects such as fixing aging infrastructure, installing school security and buying school buses.
Both are repaid through local property taxes.
“We had a very hard time when there was no bond, no override,” board member Jill Humpherys said. “There was lot of hard decisions we had to make as a board that was not fun.”
The chance of both proposals passing in an off-cycle election is good, according to Paul Bentz, senior vice president for research and strategy for HighGround. The public affairs firm conducted a 12-minute caller survey of 400 likely voters April 1-5. The poll’s margin of error was 4.9%.
Bentz told the board to expect a 30-35% turnout, less than half that voted in the 2020 Presidential election.
“Most who show up at the November 2023 election have no kids at home,” he said.
The majority of those voters are 65 and older who vote no matter what, Bentz said, adding “less than 30% of your voters have kids at home.”
As such, he advised the district to do outreach and educate the older voters and voters without children who don’t have direct communication from the district and instead rely on cable news and newspapers for information about schools.
Bentz went over the polling questions, which included gauging voters’ support on proposed M&O spending.
Those that ranked high on the list included student and staff safety, followed by maintaining competitive teacher salaries, campus security, and suicide safety and prevention.
For proposed bond items, voters ranked critical repairs to restrooms, roofing and air conditioning at the top of the list, followed by increased school security, improved entry ways and perimeter fencing and expanded and upgraded career and technical education facilities.
The poll used $100 million as the test number.
Bentz said the polling showed voters more likely to support the override and bond after they were informed of their purpose and that there would be no tax rate increase.
Voter approval for continuing the override rose to 62.5% from 46.3% after the facts were given. Those opposed to the override dropped to 28% from 39.7%.
“I’m not here telling you it’s going to pass with 62%,” Bentz said. “I’m telling you there is viability for an override in an off-cycle election. If you place it on the ballot there’s a chance of passage. When people are educated and understand it, it does well.”
The bond support also improved, increasing to 58.5% from 52.8%. Those in opposition dropped to 30.5% from 36.5%.
However, Bentz warned, support for the bond is more volatile because factors such as inflation and construction costs play a big role.
If the district was to put both measures on the ballot, 46% would say yes to both and 22% would say no on both, Bentz said, adding that 11.3% were undecided.
Noting that school security was high in importance for voters, board member Chad Thompson asked if they were informed that the district already “implemented a lot already.”
Bentz said no.
Humpherys said there were still many safety measures to be implemented at the elementary school campuses.
She added that it will be a challenge for the district to reach out to those without kids and the political action committee for both proposals has a lot of work to do heading into November.
Bentz advised the board that the placement and wording of the projects proposed for bond funding on the ballot are important, He also advised the board not to overload the public with too much information.
However, he added that people 65 and older will sit down and read an elections pamphlet cover to cover.
District voters last approved a $100-million bond and a 15% override in 2019. The bond will be entirely spent by summer, except for $500,000 in contingency, and the override is good for seven years but funding drops by a third in year six.
Betz explained the importance of continuing the override as school districts with higher assessed property values get less state dollars.
Gilbert receives $158 million from the state and $125.8 million from local property taxes, she said.
Thompson said there’s a risk if property values plummet or interest rates go sky high.
Betz said the district could wait until it was more favorable market conditions to sell the bonds but that property values are increasing as the current assessed valuation is two years in arrears.
She added that if voters approved the bond, it would give the district a 10-year authorization to sell $100 million in bonds or whatever the board picks as the number.
Board member Sheila Uggetti asked if staff talked with other districts that lost their bond elections. For instance, voters rejected Higley Unified School District’s $77.2-million bond in 2022 and a $95-million bond in 2021.
Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord said it was his understanding that pollsters told the school districts they would not do well in an election.
“I think it was voter preference and timing,” he said. “Our polling’s favorable as of April.”
Betz said she was informed that the Queen Creek Unified School District lost its $198-million bond election last year due to the infiltration of charter schools in the neighborhoods.
The growing town planned to use the bond money to build new schools and “taxpayers don’t like to pay for new buildings,” Betz said.
On the other hand, Tempe Union voters in Tempe, Chandler and Ahwatukee approved the district’s $100 million bond request and two capital overrides by a 2-1 margin last November.
Thompson said perhaps GPS should put the two proposals on the ballot during an on-cycle election year when federal and state elections are held.
Otherwise, he said, “it can be perceived as gamesmanship” in that fewer people vote in an off year.
Humpherys disagreed, saying it took her two hours to fill out the ballot in 2022 and that having just the override and bond allows for more discussion and more attention.
“An off-year gives the community an opportunity to actually talk about our schools,” she said. “There’s a very positive aspect to it.”
The board also was told that the district has to go out anyways to the voters in November in order to continue the override and putting the bond on the same ballot made sense as the district has to pay $330,000 to Maricopa County to oversee the election.
If the bond was put off later, the district would have to pay that cost again.
The board member also pitched going higher than the $100 million figure used in the polling.
Humpherys noted that most of the district’s buildings were constructed from 1990-2000 and the district will need more than the $20 million it allocates each year to maintain them.
She suggested asking for $125 million or $150 million “so 10 years down the road we don’t raise taxes to get a $200-million bond to address these issues.”
McCord said he would love to ask for $400 million and not have to go back to the voters for a long time.
Mesa Public Schools Governing Board last week approved a ballot measure for November seeking voter approval of a$500 million bond.
McCord said, “I think that voters have been very good to Gilbert Public Schools, I don’t want this to be a money-grab.
“I’m still set on $100 million. This is what voters are used to. We can show them what $100 million will get them. We can use more obviously. But again if you go to our voters we have to respect them (like) they respected us.
“I don’t want the perception that we are just hitting people up for money. It’s mutual respect.”