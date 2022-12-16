Pizza was served up to Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board members last week to help give them an insight on how breakfasts and lunches are prepared for students.
Board members and the superintendent in a blind taste test sampled slices of pie from four different vendors.
“I’ve been here for a long time and I don’t think we’ve ever really had a taste-testing at a work study ever,” Superintendent Shane McCord told the board Dec. 6. “It’s something we never had and it gives a deeper inside look at what Nutrition Services goes through.
“We wanted you guys to be able to kind of see what they do in order to make sure our kids get some of the foods that they like and they’re taken care of appropriately.”
The district’s menu is set a year ahead, according to Natalie Tenney, Nutrition Services director.
The selection process begins with vendors coming in and showing off their new products, their popular products and products that are compliant for schools, said Tenney, who heads a team that includes a dietician.
“And then we taste them and if they are just not good enough we don’t order samples,” she said. “And if we taste them and think you know, ‘I think the students might like this.’ They give us free samples and we go out to a school and have students vote.”
She used pizza as an example because it’s a popular menu item for students.
“We may have Pizza A and Pizza B and a tally sheet – do you like this one or this one better? Which one would you buy at lunch?”
Tenney said although a certain pizza may meet all the nutritional requirements, the district doesn’t force it on students.
“We take it to the students and we let them try it,” she said. “At the end of February, we have our new menu locked down for next school year.
“If you were to come visit us in July and say, ‘Look, I’ve found these new crackers, they are so great,’ We are like ‘it’s a little too late now.’ We’ve figured out a long time ago what we’re serving.”
As a participant in the National School Lunch Program – a federal program that provides low-cost or free meals to school-age children – the district starting in March diverts commodities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to a chosen vendor for further processing for the following school year.
For instance, the district would send the cheese for the pizza from the USDA to the company, which brings down the price, according to Tenney, who said the district gets close to $900,000 to use on commodity pounds.
“And it also commits us to what pizza we will use for the whole school year,” she said, adding that the districts orders food supplies in May and June.
After the menu is set, the work doesn’t stop.
The federal lunch program requires the district serves students five components: a meat/protein, grains that must contain at least 51% whole grain, milk, fruit that is fresh, frozen or 100% fruit juice, and vegetables that can include includes starchy, legume and other kinds.
For vegetables, color matters, Tenney said.
“Every week we have to have a set number of red, orange vegetables, dark green like your leafy romaine,” she said.
“Starchy, which is like green beans, corn and legumes, which can be even our refried beans, hummus and then other, which what we right now doing for our other is cauliflower. It’s white but it’s an ‘other.’”
Students are allowed unlimited fruits and vegetables.
Milk also has to be offered in different flavors – such as chocolate and the occasional strawberry, birthday cake, vanilla and orange creamsicle – and in different fat content, such as 1% and fat-free, according to Tenney.
Tenney said if a student arrives at checkout without at least three of the five components, they are sent back for something else.
“Not only are we working the registers to make sure we are accurate with the numbers but we’re also looking at each plate to make sure they have what they need on their plate,” Tenney said.
“If they don’t have at least that on their plate, the USDA will not reimburse us for that meal. We would not get additional money and it’s not considered a full meal.”
Breakfasts follow similar guidelines with three of the four components must be met for the district to be reimbursed.
The board members tasted pizza from Domino’s, Big Daddy’s, Wild Mike’s and Nardone Brothers. The slices had different sauces, toppings and seasoning but they all had whole wheat crust.
Domino’s is offered only at the junior and high schools. The pizzas are made at the stores and delivered daily to the campuses’ kitchens a few minutes before lunch.
“In the secondary schools, they prefer to have something delivered,” Tenney noted.
She also said that the pizzas Domino’s deliver to the district is different from what someone would get at the store.
She said Domino’s has a special school recipe it uses for the district’s orders, such as whole grain dough.
The other three pizza options for the elementary schools are frozen – Wild Mike’s is on the menu this school year. The wedges are heated up at the cafeteria kitchens and served fresh every Friday, according to Tenney.
She said the elementary school students had been eating Nardone’s pizza for about seven years up until three years ago, when the district switch to Wild Mike’s.
“Nardone had a plant fire and so they had shortages and it was safer to go with Wild Mike’s,” she said. “Kids loved it at first (but) they are starting to get a little menu fatigue right now.”
She said the district will conduct a head-to-head taste test between Nardone and Wild Mike’s in January and February at several schools. She added that her problem with Big Daddy’s pizza is that it looked good but tasted bland.
Tenney explained why Domino’s isn’t served at the 26 elementary schools.
“The only kind of thing that makes me scared with Domino’s is are they going to show up on time,” she said. “So, in elementary school that is your hot meal choice.
“So if they are not there, you have the little kids all crying; you have the principal yelling at you; you have the teachers saying, ‘now I don’t get to have a lunch.’
“It gets crazy when the pizza doesn’t show up. But in the secondary, they have four other lines of food they could go to if it’s five minutes late.”
She said the district has had problems with Domino’s arriving late at the elementary schools because it couldn’t keep up with those orders on top of delivering to the secondary campuses.
And “Harris (Elementary) never wants Domino’s again because too many times (the principal) was sitting there looking at the kids and there was no pizza,” she said. “There is a set schedule in school. You just don’t say, ‘let’s hold lunch for a while.’ You just can’t.
“When you do it in house you have a lot more control over it. “
From the first day of school or the end of July to Nov. 30, the district’s ordered 16,393 pizzas from Domino’s or 131,144 slices, she said.
For the elementary campuses during the same time period, over 60,000 slices of pizzas were served, she added.
Board member Dr. Charles Santa Cruz asked if the district was stuck with the chosen food choice or could changes be made, such as switching from one pizza company to another.
Tenney said it was possible but the district would need a big reason for doing so.
Board member Jill Humpherys noted that the district was offering more options, more fruit and vegetables than in the past.
Tenney said with the passage of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act in 2010, which strengthened nutrition standards in meals and beverages, the district amped up its offerings of fruits and vegetables even more.
“We get an extra 6 cents per meal just for offering that because it does cost more,” she said. “You don’t want to just count ketchup as your vegetable.”
Offering fruits and vegetables early also help train students at a younger age to eat healthier, she added.
“It was so great to hear and see details of all the things that you do,” Board President Lori Wood said. ”We’ve seen it as parents and those who have worked in the schools.
“But to get an even more in-depth reminder of all the work and thought and preparation and a year ahead, the buying and taste testing and to make sure our students have healthy meals but we want them to be happy with them, you guys do such a great job.”
By the way, the overall favorite pizza for the board was Nardone Brothers.