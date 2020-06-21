The Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board is expected Tuesday to adopt a budget that includes pandemic-related expenses such as expansion of the district’s online learning program.
Staff at a work study earlier this month presented a $259 million daily operations budget that includes pay raises and social emotional support staff. The 2020-21 fiscal year begins July 1.
Staff also proposed a $15 million capital budget for things like textbooks, expanding the district’s online learning program, electronic marquees at four schools, athletic needs and for performing arts supplies like three baby grand pianos.
Due to COVID-19, the district anticipated spending $360,000 more for its Global Academy, which is expanding to include K-6 students, for a total cost of $490,000.
“There’s lots of questions about will the state fund us at a full FTE level for our online students,” said Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of Business Services at a work study session earlier this month.
Currently, full-time students enrolled at the district’s online Global Academy are funded at 95 percent and part-time students at 85 percent, Betz said.
The district also planned to spend $1.8 million of the $2.4 million it received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES for cleaning supplies and possible loss in revenue for 2020-21.
Betz said the district spent $500,000 in CARES money for cleaning this current budget year.
Betz also informed the board the district expected to see a $900,000 loss in the Classroom Site Fund, which are used for teacher performance increases, teacher base-salary increases and for maintenance and operations like class-size reduction and teacher development. The proposed 2020-21 district budget for this fund was $24 million.
Betz said the fund gets most of its dollars from sales tax revenue, which saw a significant drop due to the pandemic.
“This is probably the first time I’ve seen a decrease in the Class Room Site Fund during the time I’ve been on the board,” board member Jill Humpherys said. “So, is that a decrease to the teachers? Because I don’t know if we will be able to make that up with the other issues that we are dealing with due to COVID-19.”
Betz said with an abundance of caution, the dollar amount for teachers associated with pay for performance was decreased.
“But we have no intention of decreasing the Class Room Site Fund portion that’s in base salary and we are actually hoping that we will be able to use a little bit of budget balance carry forward to further close that $900,000 gap.”
According to Betz, the budget expected an $11 million carry-over to the new fiscal year.
Under the budget, teachers got a 5 percent increase as part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s phased-in plan that increased teacher salary by 20 percent by 2020.
The average GPS teacher pay for fiscal year 2021 will be $54,884, up from $52,446 the prior year.
Support staff, administrators and other professionals also received overall salary increases of a minimum 5 percent in the budget.
“This budget does assume the loss of 400 students, could be more or could be less,” Betz said.
The budget assumed a drop in 100 students for K-8 and 300 for 9-12 grades for a $1 million hit in the new school year.
Board member Reed Carr pointed out that staff was budgeting the daily head count conservatively and that the district could see an increase in students as it did for the 2019-20 academic year.
Betz said other than the increased cost for expanding the Global Academy, staff is now quantifying how much more it will need to spend for additional cleaning supplies and devices as well as personal protective equipment such as masks, transparent screens and gloves.