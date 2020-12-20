Students returning from winter break in Gilbert Public Schools on Jan. 5 will spend that week in hybrid learning before transitioning to classrooms fulltime.
The Governing Board last Tuesday voted 3-2 on that decision after speakers passionately pleaded – and in some cases angrily demanded – that classrooms reopen five days a week when the new semester begins.
The district returned to hybrid learning Dec. 7 because of rising COVID-19 cases in the community.
Many of the 23 speakers said the district’s mitigation plan is working, citing the few active virus cases reported on its campuses.
“The safest place for kids is in school,” said Trina Jones, calling hybrid and virtual learning disruptive to children’s education.
Justalyn Couser said board members are not medical professionals or epidemiologists and should not be making health decisions or bend to teachers.
Teachers outside GPS have been walking out of their classrooms over in-person learning. Last week, some teachers at Chandler Unified called in sick over the issue.
Cory Chiles, who has four school-age kids, said online learning under hybrid was hard for his youngest daughter who has a slight learning disability.
Two young students also spoke about their struggles with online platforms.
In hybrid learning, students are split into two groups alphabetically with one group going to school on Mondays and Thursdays and the other Tuesdays and Fridays. All students have virtual learning Wednesdays.
Chiles noted classrooms have been open at Arizona State University and the East Valley Institute of Technology.
“They’ve figured it out,” he said. “Please figure out how to keep them in there. The data right now really say the best place for kids is in school. They’re the safest in school. The virus isn’t transmitting as much in school.”
Wende Fiandaca said online learning is more detrimental to her three children than the restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She said they are missing out on opportunities such as performing live with their school band.
“They feel like they’re in a prison and it’s hard to argue with them,” she said.
She said her son, who is a senior, attended 43 out of the 87 days of schools this semester.
“As a parent, that is not what I asked for,” Fiandaca said. “And as a taxpayer I’m kind of insulted I paid for this semester.”
Lisa Mattison said she’s contemplated pulling her kids out of GPS for home schooling or charter school. She added there was no evidence showing the virus was a threat to students and staff and those who do get it experience mild symptoms and recover.
She also reminded the board that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended students learn in classrooms.
Kathy Waldo, a pediatric health-care provider and mom to five children, told the board to open up the schools or the district will continue to hemorrhage students, which will affect its state funding.
Dr. Alison Wilcock, a pediatrician and mom to three GPS students, said she is seeing the negative fallout of the school restrictions.
“This year has been a very difficult year on families, especially those with teenaged students,” Wilcock said. “Our patients in our office have faced many difficult challenges. We’ve seen several 15- and 16-year-old females become pregnant, which is in our area typically not common.
“We’ve seen two to three times a day patients that need to be referred to mental health for anxiety and depression. It’s a rare school-aged child that hasn’t gained a significant amount of weight this year,” she continued. “We see many children that are experimenting with drugs.”
“There are many families that are either single parent or two working parents where there’s no education happening due to time constraints,” Wilcock said.
Wilcock added she’s seen many teens who have lost their motivation to learn.
Lana Shumway, who mentioned she’s recovered from COVID-19, said if there are not enough full-time teachers to staff classrooms five days a week, the district needs to get creative like have a faster certification for substitutes.
Assistant Superintendent Shawn McIntosh later said the district has streamlined the hiring process and continued to recruit for subs.
Dr. Blaine Couser, an orthodontist, also bashed the board.
“Every single day I see 75 kids,” Couser said. “I see the depression, the anxiety and the mental illness that you guys have personally caused these kids in our community. They don’t want to live anymore. They were never like that last year, ever.”
“This is ridiculous,” Couser continued. “These kids should be in school. I’m covered elbow-deep in saliva every day. We’ve never closed a day ever in the last eight months. These kids, I’m inside their mouths. … We’ve not had a single problem, not me nor one of my 10 staff members have ever got sick. That proves to you kids aren’t spreading the disease.”
He thanked the teachers who show up to teach but said others are “threatening” his kids.
Couser also singled out Board member Jill Humpherys for criticism, calling her “a hyprocrite” for attending church “but you voted to keep us out of school.”
Amber Franco, the president of the Gilbert Education Association, asked that elementary students return to hybrid and secondary students to on-line learning or have both go hybrid in January.
She also asked that the district update its dashboard twice instead of once a week.
Board members offered competing motions for what learning will look like after the break.
They revised their Nov. 4 motion that called for a districtwide return to hybrid when two of three state health benchmarks show substantial virus spread for two consecutive weeks.
Instead, administration will rely on the district’s dashboard for guidance.
Schools would move temporarily into hybrid learning on a school-by-school basis based on the percentages of positive cases at each campus. For preschools and elementary schools, the cases would need to reach 2 percent of the campus population, middle schools, 1.5 percent and high schools, 1 percent.
Humpherys said the board is responsible for ensuring the safety of staff and students and recommended hybrid learning for the first two weeks of the second semester.
Board member Reed Carr said community spread is unlikely at school and offered a counter motion that allowed full-time in-classroom learning starting Jan. 5.
Humpherys said in-person learning is the best for students but “the challenge is we are in a worldwide pandemic.”
She said the two-week hybrid period would allow for better social distancing and help prevent spread should there be a spike from students socializing during the winter break.
Carr, who participated via telephone, said he shared all of Humpherys’ concerns but “where I come down on this as I watch the community to what we are seeing with hybrid, our education is not as rigorous as it is with five-day instruction.”
He said students are not following safety protocols outside of school as compared to when they are in the classroom.
“In my mind returning to five-day in-person actually increases the safety of our community, increases the safety of our students,” he said. “It’s a safe haven even for our teachers.”
Carr said there are some who seemed to think it’s an all-or-nothing approach.
“I was probably the most offended tonight that I have ever been in a school board meeting,” Carr said. “I’m sure it was not intentional but for those who think that it’s not spread, it’s just simply isn’t true.
“In the last three days I lost a dear, beloved father to this terrible disease, who had no comorbidities other than age and was in perfect health as far as determined by his doctor only 10 days ago.
“Quite honestly some of those who referred to themselves as my friend, I did not feel friendship tonight,” Carr continued.
Board member Sheila Uggetti, a longtime retired educator, said the absolute best way for students to learn was in the classroom and that the board was forced into this position to make a decision.
She said GPS teaches haven’t called in sick like at other school districts and felt the board should heed the Gilbert Education Association’s recommendation for the learning model because teachers are in the trenches.
Humpherys said she wanted a unanimous vote from board on the issue and asked Carr for a compromise on his motion.
He then suggested one week of hybrid learning, which he said also would give the district a baseline to work with.
Because Jan. 5 is a Tuesday, students in group A-L would attend school that day with group M-Z on Wednesday and repeated for the following two days. Wood also directed staff to update the dashboard twice a week.
Uggetti, who said she didn’t feel good about the motion, joined Humpherys in the dissenting votes.
Reed, board President Charles Santa Cruz and board member Lori Wood voted for the motion.
“Parents and students don’t find the hybrid or virtual modality efficient, good in any way,” Santa Cruz said. “Most of the teachers with whom I’ve had conversations don’t like it either.”