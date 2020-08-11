Weeks after announcing it would not provide coverage, the largest school insurance provider in Arizona said it will offer options to cover claims related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the issue could come up soon before the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board – possibly as soon as Tuesday.
At issue is whether parents who send their kids back to classrooms should be asked to either sign an acknowledgement of the risks of COIVD-19 infections and agree to certain safety protocols or whether they’ll have to agree not to sue the district if their child gets infected.
While the Trust said districts cannot force parents to sign either the form or waiver, Scottsdale Unified’s board voted to make the acknowledgement form part of a student’s enrollment process.
The Arizona Schools Risk Retention Trust provides insurance coverage to 247 districts, schools and community colleges throughout the state – including GPS.
On Aug. 4, the Trust’s board of directors approved a plan to allow member districts to opt in to Covid-19 coverage for an additional premium.
The amount of that premium charge will be based on the size of the district, according to a statement from the Trust.
The Aug. 4 decision came just weeks after Trust board member Ken Hicks told radio station KTAR on July 27 that it would not provide liability coverage for claims related to Covid-19.
Hicks said the exclusion was due to the fact that the Trust’s reinsurance partners did not provide coverage for claims related to pathogens like the coronavirus, according to KTAR.
On July 28, the possibility of waivers was brought up briefly at the GPS Governing Board meeting and members decided to defer discussion to a later meeting.
But on July 29, the Trust stated that it was exploring options to provide Covid-19 coverage without support from reinsurers and its board on Aug. 4 approved a plan to do that.
In order to qualify for the coverage, a school district must implement a reopening plan consistent with health and safety guidance issued by the Arizona Department of Education.
Districts that would like coverage must also ask parents to sign a liability waiver or an “acknowledgment of risks” form that informs parents about the risks of in-person education during the pandemic, safety protocols they will be expected to take, and encourages behavior to reduce transmission of the virus.
The Trust sent districts optional waiver and acknowledgment forms weeks ago in anticipation of the start of the school year but said they were not required.
Districts cannot require parents to sign the forms, according to the Trust.
The acknowledgment form differs from the liability waiver some districts like Queen Creek Unified School District have sent home to parents in recent weeks.
“The Trust understands that there is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach for districts,” Trust spokesperson L’Ecuyer said in an email. “Accordingly, districts should discuss which (if any) of the resources below are appropriate for them.”
The acknowledgment form asks parents to commit to 11 different procedures and precautions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus, including taking temperatures every day before sending kids to school and not sending children to school if they exhibit symptoms of Covid-19, according to a sample copy obtained by the Gilbert Sun News.
The waiver also asks parents to affirm they will not send sick kids to school but also releases the district from liability in the event a child gets sick.
“To the fullest extent permitted by law, I hereby agree to waive, release, and discharge any and all claims, causes of action, damages, and rights of any kind against the school, the District,” according to the copy of the waiver provided by the Trust.
The acknowledgement form produced by the Trust does not dismiss districts from liability in the event a student gets sick.
According to at least one school district lawyer, Scottsdale Unified General Counsel Michelle Marshall, districts that opt for the waiver have the opportunity for a lower deductible.