Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board last week approved pay increases for employees that totaled $11 million and a one-time retention stipend totaling $7.3 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
“We have managed to provide some very nice increases for our employees and I really appreciate the hard work that’s been done on that,” Board member Jill Humpherys said. “I think all of us are very grateful that we’ve been able to make our salaries across the board more competitive for everyone.”
Board President Lori Wood echoed the sentiment.
“I’m really excited and grateful that we can pay our staff and teachers and our admin competitive wages.” Wood said. “That’s one of the most important things we can do with the funding that we have and show our appreciation for their hard work and loyalty and all that they’ve done these past couple years.”
The board approved continuing this fiscal year’s 3% stipend for employees into the next budget year and with that new base amount tacked on the 2%-pay increase for teachers, counselors, psychologists, librarians and administrators. The board also approved expanding pay for performance to professional employees at an estimated cost of $800,000.
And all employees regardless of their classification will receive a $1,500 retention/recruitment stipend funded from Education Plus Up, ESSER III and a budget balance carry-forward, according to Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of Business Services.
In order to receive the stipend, employees will need to sign their contract for 2022-23.
Any employees hired after the start of the new school year won’t be eligible for the stipend as well as any employee leaving the district before the end of the contracted period of work.
Betz also provided an overview of the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023, projected at $283 million, which included $1 million to account for a 7% inflationary increase for things like supplies, fuel and utilities. The final budget is expected to be adopted in June.
In the budget, it was anticipated an enrollment drop of 400 students, 300 for K-8 and 100 for 9-12. School districts are funded by the state on head count.
The 2023 budget also included increasing staffing with the hiring of instructional coaches and behavioral coaches, which were added midyear 2022, and full-time staff for an acceleration campus at a total cost of $3 million.
“This is something we’ve had in our strategic plan for the last three years in terms of the addition of instructional coaches,” Superintendent Shane McCord said. “Their job is to be the instructional leader on their campus and as each year rolls on that becomes more and more challenging and they need support themselves.”
The district currently has part-time instructional coaches at the elementary level who work with the teacher leader on a particular campus.
“So having that instructional coach working in tandem with that principal who’s their instructional leader there’s a shared understanding of the standards and curriculum,” McCord said. “Instructional coaches are not administrators – I want to make that clear to everybody. Their feedback is truly for help and support.
“Again, the job is to make sure you can go in and help coach whether it’s a brand-new teacher, whether it’s a veteran teacher, anybody who needs help with instruction but the expectation always is making sure that those that are new to education there is someone there for them to go to on the ready to be able to give them that helping hand.
“In having conversations with our principals as well, this is something we believe will benefit our students in the long run.”