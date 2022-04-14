Gilbert Public Schools is increasing employee pay across the board by 3% for next fiscal year, one week after the Governing Board approved a 2% raise.
The district is able to tack on another 1% following the Joint Legislative Budget Committee’s March 30 estimate that the Classroom Site Fund amount for next year will be $708 per student – enough for the pay bump, Superintendent Shane McCord told the board April 5.
Board member Jill Humpherys said it was great that the district could approve the additional ongoing increase.
President Lori Wood noted that a 1% increase costs the district about $3 million, which includes payroll benefits. She asked if $1 million to fund the hikes will come from the Classroom Site Fund, where is the rest of the funding coming from.
“Keep in mind that we still have a very, very favorable budget balance
forward in” the maintenance and operations fund, said Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of Business Services.
“Also, remember that all employees are not funded out of maintenance and operations. So, nutrition services will bear their own percent increases, community ed will bear their own, federal grants will bear their own so that will decrease the load on the maintenance and operations budget balance carry forward. So, we feel very confident that we can very well afford the 1%.”
Board member Charles Santa Cruz wanted more assurance from staff, stating, “Please reaffirm that you believe that moving in this direction is sustainable for at least the next two years if not three years.”
Betz responded that she can confirm that the district is able to take that action.
“Well, I’m excited that we can recognize our staff and teachers and all who work so hard for each of our students in this way,” Wood commented.
In a work study before the meeting, the board discussed GPS teacher pay compared with that of other districts, though Betz cautioned against comparing them.
“Each school district is required to self-report this” Betz said. “There’s no data that verifies the average teacher salary. There is no definition of what a teacher is so we do not know which staff members are being included in each individual school district’s calculation for their average teacher salary.”
And, she said, GPS gives out the base salary without any stipends or performance pay, unlike Chandler Unified.
“Chandler includes pay-for-performance dollars in their average teacher report to the department of ed on their budget every year,” Betz said. “I know that Chandler’s pay for performances is over $5,000 per teacher, just to give you a perspective of the dollar amount.”
Using fiscal year 2021 figures, Gilbert’s average teacher pay was $54,303 for base salary only while CUSD’s was $61,825 with the performance pay. Higley Unified School District’s reported average teacher pay for that same fiscal year was $59,212, which included supplemental, performance and longevity pay.
“My point is it’s just really difficult,” Betz said. “We’re really comparing apples to oranges here. We just don’t know what the rationale is of what each individual school district was thinking when they populated their budget with this information.”
Santa Cruz pointed out that GPS’s classification of teacher was quite different from other districts and asked if staff knew how the others defined teachers.
Betz said she did not but she recently talked with someone from a peer district that included speech language pathologist and occupational therapists as classified personnel. GPS, on the other hand, classifies those workers as professional staff.
She added that for the past four years, GPS has made it clear what it considers to be certified teachers, which includes academic coaches and instructional coaches.
Wood asked if the performance pay and stipend were included in the average teacher pay, what would that figure look like.
Finance Director Jackie Mattinen said the average stipend and performance pay for certified staff was $3,300 in fiscal year 2021, bringing the pay that year up to $57,603.
Wood added that the average pay is reflective of the retirement of long-time teachers with higher salaries.
“We’ve seen that happen,” Wood said. “Maybe all other districts have, I don’t know but we definitely have and so that affects the average salary compared to when we hire new teachers. There’s a difference in that average salary.”
She also noted that a new law will require districts to show the total compensation package that will help GPS “define what other benefits we have compared to other districts.”
“It’s really important to us is to have really competitive salaries for all of our positions,” Wood said. “We’ve worked on that for the last couple years and are dedicated to that.”
Santa Cruz said because the district website publicizes the base salary, perhaps it could also include the $3,300 average stipend amount and the general benefits package dollar amount.
“It does impact our recruitment/retention opportunities,” he said. “I want to mitigate that impact because the first glance is, ‘Well, I’m going to go to x rather than to Gilbert.”
Wood asked if the district should change the way it reported out pay.
McCord said staff could put together a graph that might show average teacher pay and another with the benefits.
“I think our benefits are better than most surrounding districts when it comes to insurance,” he said.
Humpherys suggested also adding in the average years of teaching in the district.
Betz also said how many days a teacher is expected to work figures into the “same salary in comparison to all the other school districts in the surrounding areas.”
McCord agreed, saying in some districts, teachers work five more days and are getting more money but their daily average salary is actually less than what they would probably earn in GPS.