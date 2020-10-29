Republicans vying for the state House and Senate seats in Legislative District 12, a GOP stronghold that encompasses Gilbert and Queen Creek have the edge over their Democratic opponents when it comes to raising money.
For his Senate race, Republican Warren Petersen of Gilbert has raised $56,520 and spent $9,726 so far, according to campaign finance reports filed Oct. 15.
His third-quarter filing showed the latest donations came from political action committees, including Arizona Medical PAC, which gave $250 for a total of $500 to date; Farmers Employees and Agents PAC, which gave $300 for a total of $1,300 to date and The Home Depot PAC, which gave $1,000.
Petersen’s recent expenditures included paying for mailings and consulting services.
Democratic challenger Lynsey Robinson has raised $49,836 and spent $43,036 on her Senate bid.
In her recent filing, the Queen Creek resident received from the Citizens Clean Election Commission, $27,182 for a total $45,303 to date.
The nonpartisan commission funds candidates who meet requirements such as collecting a certain number of $5 qualifying contributions and agreeing not to accept contributions from PACs and corporations.
Robinson’s latest expenses went toward digital media, signs and voter-file software.
This is not the first time Robinson and Petersen have faced each other at the ballot box.
Two years ago, Robinson, a former teacher and attorney, ran unsuccessfully for an LD12 House seat against Petersen and Travis Grantham.
Petersen, who works in the real estate industry, enters the Senate race with plenty of name recognition as he currently serves in the House and was first elected to the Legislature in 2012.
The seat is up for the taking because Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, R-Gilbert, is retiring.
In the House race, Queen Creek Councilman Jake Hoffman has built a hefty campaign war chest with $132,032 raised to date and he’s spent just $5,086 of it.
According to his filings, Hoffman loaned his campaign $71,000 and reported $9,200 from family and personal contributions. He also received monies from PACs, including from Freedom Club, $500, and from Pinnacle West, $500.
He reported spending $53 in the recent filing but in previous filings, his expenses included for sign installation, petitions and signs.
Grantham, an entrepreneur and part-time Arizona Air National Guardsman, to date raised $58,331 for his election bid and spent $14,219.
Besides individual donors, he’s received money from PACs such as Cigna, which gave $1,000, Allstate Insurance Co., $1,000 and Arizona Leadership Fund, $1,000.
His expenses went toward items such as flyers and door hangers, mailings and website design.
This race was expected to be low-key with Grantham and Hoffman, president and CEO of a communications and strategy firm, skating into the two open seats uncontested.
But earlier this month media reports of Hoffman’s suspension from two social media platforms for allegedly spreading right-wing disinformation brought out a write-in candidate.
Democrat Kristin Clark’s late entry as a write-in candidate is reflected in her campaign filing – $3,043 raised and $1,048 spent.
All of her donations came from individuals who gave anywhere from $25 to $320. Her expenses went for domain name purchase, website, flyers and printing.
Clark on her bio says she is a mom and a volunteer who is active in local and state politics. The Gilbert resident also had worked for the county’s Public Health and Environmental Services departments for over 12 years.