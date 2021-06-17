One of the State House members representing most of Gilbert opposes any increase in unemployment benefits, which are now the second lowest in the nation – putting him at odds with several influential fellow Republicans.
Freshman Republican Rep. Jake Hoffman of Legislative District 12 supports the $1.9 billion in tax cuts but thinks there are things in the package that are too generous.
He specifically wants to quash the proposed increase in unemployment benefits.
Arizona law entitles those who lose their jobs through no fault of their own to collect up to 50 percent of what they were earning. But state law caps that weekly payment at $240, the second lowest in the nation; only Mississippi pays less.
The package would take that figure to $320 a week. That, said Hoffman, is not acceptable.
“Taxing small business to pay potential employees more money to not work is just bad policy, plain and simple,’’ he said.
“We don’t need more welfare,’’ Hoffman said. “We need more people out there pursuing jobs that are out there in the marketplace right now.’’
But a fellow House Republican representative chastised Hoffman.
Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said Hoffman can’t get what he wants. She said the benefits increase is part of the deal negotiated not just with Senate Republicans but also with Ducey.
More significant, Senate President Karen Fann fired a warning salvo at House Republicans who are trying to kill her proposal to hike unemployment benefits. In essence, she said they need to recognize that it’s a going-home bill for her – and that it’s not good for their future political fortunes to tick off the Senate president.
“I’m a ‘no’ on the budget without it,” Fann said of the jobless pay hike.
“I’m one of these people that tries to work with everybody and help each other out. But that pendulum has swung a little too far in the other way where there’s definitely a lack of respect for leadership, much less the other (legislative) chamber.”\Hoffmn declined comment except to issue a statement stating he is working for a budget reflecting “the conservative principles every Republican legislaor promised to their voters.”
Efforts by the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a new state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 are stalled as some legislators sided with Democrats amid concerns that the proposed tax cut is too generous for the rich and will cripple municipalities.
Gov. Doug Ducey, who is championing a $1.9 billion tax cut and creating a flat tax rate, said even that could be negotiable.
Ducey on Thursday also called for a special session of the Legislature to address wildfires and their aftermath. That session will run concurrently with the current regular session. Ducey said he is particular concerned about the coming high temperatures this week as well as the impact of heavy monsoon rains on scorched areas of the state.
What’s working in favor of the Democrats on the stalled budget talks is that there is at least one GOP holdout in both the House and Senate unwilling to support the $12.8 billion spending plan and $1.9 billion in permanent tax cuts the governor is pushing.
About the only thing the Senate intends to do is start the process of seeking an override of the 22 bills Ducey vetoed two weeks ago after he got miffed when lawmakers decided to recess for two weeks when a budget deal first fell apart.
“It’s challenge when you have 31 and 16,’’ Fann said Wednesday, referring, respectively, to the GOP membership in the 60-member House and 30-member Senate. “Everybody knows they’re number 31 or 16. It creates a very tough working situation.’’
Ducey, for his part, said he’s going to engage with Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, and Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, whose votes he needs -- but does not have -- for the plan.
“We have some very thoughtful legislators that care about certain things,’’ he said when asked about the two GOP holdouts. “And I want to understand what’s important to them and make sure they understand what’s important to me and make sure we have a successful budget.’’
But it isn’t as simple as getting Cook and Boyer on board. Fann said if they get some of what they want, that could result in the loss of other Republican votes. And that is what could give Democrats a seat at the negotiating table.
Cook said he is not buying the arguments by Ducey and GOP leaders that permanently cutting $1.9 billion in income taxes would lead to future economic growth. He said it is wrong to make such a major change in tax policy without looking closer at the impact – and in a proposal that never got a public hearing.
Like many Democrats, Cook has said he will support some form of tax cuts. But not this package.
One part would create a single 2.5 percent income tax rate. That compares with the current four tiers with a top rate of 4.5 percent on amounts above $318,000.
The other would impose an absolute cap of 4.5 percent on the total income taxes of any individual. As that includes the voter-approved 3.5 percent surcharge on incomes above $500,000 for couples, it would effectively mean a 1 percent tax on all other earnings.
Rep. Ben Toma, R-Phoenix, said it makes sense to focus tax relief on those at the top of the income scale.
“They’re the ones that tend to make the jobs and create the economic conditions that lead to economic improvement for the entire state,’’ he said.
That drew a sharp retort from House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen. “The reality is, without these working-class people there wouldn’t be jobs, there wouldn’t be an economy, there wouldn’t be people making sure that people in Arizona have the ability to stand up and to be able to do the things that they want to do here in Arizona,’’ he said.
The failure of the House to get the requisite 31 votes leaves not just the tax cut but the entire $12.8 billion budget in limbo.
In the Senate, Boyer continues to hold out for an agreement that the tax-cut package won’t harm cities. That’s because they get 15 percent of what the state collects in income taxes, part of a 1972 deal where local communities gave up the right to levy their own income and excise taxes. City officials say the current proposal leaves them short of where they are now.