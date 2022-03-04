Gilbert residents donated over $900,000 to charities that will put food on the table, provide temporary shelter and supply school backpacks to the needy through the annual Giving Machines.
Six local nonprofits received nearly $700,000 – A New Leaf, Arizona Brainfood, Catholic Charities Community Services Arizona, Child Crisis Arizona, St. Mary’s Food Bank and United Food Bank – in a ceremonial check presentation at last Tuesday’s Council meeting.
The town is the only location in the state to host the vending machines, which allow people to pick items to donate to selected nondenominational charities. The remainder of the money donated in Gilbert goes to global charities.
The machines are part of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ larger Light The World initiative, which encourages people to perform instant acts of service that make a difference in others’ lives.
“Every cent of those donations made go to those nonprofits and not back to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said. “The church goes above and beyond with providing these machines for regular people to be able to go out and be able to give back to nonprofits and being able to provide items to those in need whether it’s to a local charity here, a local nonprofit here within our local region that we can see and touch and feel on a regular basis or to a worldwide organization.
“And the effort they go to bring these machines to Gilbert and those other locations are amazing.”
Church Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt said the partnership with the Town has had a tremendous impact. The machines were put out from Nov. 29 to Jan. 3 at Water Tower Plaza downtown.
“We are grateful to you and the citizens here in the Town of Gilbert and across the East Valley and across the state,” said Schmitt, who also is the assistant vice president of Educational Outreach and Student Services for Arizona State University.
“I worry sometimes that people may think a donation is nameless or faceless,” he said. “But it’s because of the staff, because of the volunteers of these local charities as these items are given to people, they become the face of love and they become the face of kindness to those who are the most vulnerable among us.
“So every meal, every backpack, every vaccination, everything that is done has a loving and a kind face to it. And in a time where these has been so much divisiveness and so much rancor I would just hope that we can continue not just during the month of December but all of the time to ensure that Gilbert always remains and retains that feeling of being Kindness USA, a place where we can have that loving kindness.”
Gilbert in 2019 adopted Kindness USA as its official moniker.
Altogether the Church raised over $5.8 million with its 10 machines in the country in 2021, which benefited 45 global and local charities.
“The dollars raised are critical in meeting the needs of families facing difficult challenges, but in addition to the donations raised by the Giving Machines, this campaign serves as a bonding experience bringing together so many parts of our community in acts of solidarity,” said Michael Hughes, New Leaf CEO in a released statement.
The 2021 Giving Machines were also placed in Denver, Colorado; Honolulu, Hawaii; Kansas City, Missouri, Las Vegas, Nevada; Nashville, Tennessee; New York, New York; Oakland, California; Orem, Utah and Salt Lake City, Utah.
Gilbert has been a host site of the machine since 2018. The machines were not put out in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Schmitt said there were 19,077 transactions with 28,546 items purchased from the Gilbert machines. Of the $900,000, $234,000 benefited global charities while $666,196 stayed local.
Schmitt gave the following breakdown of what the donations to the local charities will provide:
A New Leaf – $130,575:
- 580 veterans will receive hope and healing services
- 778 individuals and families will receive new clothes
- 95 families will receive a home-starter kit
- 555 persons will receive personal care items
- 2,005 children and others will receive a therapy toy
Arizona Brainfood – $150,580
- 3,473 children and adults will be fed
- 339 children will be fed for one year
- 1,830 children will be provided take-home meals for one month
- 396 cases of beef jerky
- 1,776 cases of macaroni and cheese
- 1,740 cases of peanut butter
Catholic Charities – $118,950:
158 refugees will receive a bicycle
256 individuals and families will receive food and shelter for one week
136 families will receive counseling services
685 youths will receive sports equipment
243 individuals and families will receive a tent and other necessary camping supplies
Child Crisis – $133,535:
3,108 children will be assisted in various ways
819 students will receive a backpack and school supplies
398 children will receive vaccinations
709 foster teens will receive counseling services
1,061 foster children will receive new shoes
121 children or families will receive one night of safe shelter
St. Mary’s Food Bank and United Food Bank, $66,278 each:
-2,822 families will receive a box of fresh produce
- 55,000 fixed-income seniors will be served with a meal
- 704 families will be fed for one month
- 979 families will receive a full-holiday meal
- 1,953 children will receive a take-home meal