Gilbert residents were quite generous this past holiday season donating $1.03 million for five charities via the annual Giving Machines.
Since 2018 the town has hosted the vending machines, which allow people to pick items to donate to selected nondenominational nonprofits.
The machines are part of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ global Light The World initiative, which encourages people to perform instant acts of service that make a difference in others’ lives.
“We’d like first to thank all of Gilbert for letting us have these machines starting five years ago and then all the way through now because they’ve grown and each year they’ve been better and better,” said Steve Lowder in a ceremonial check presentation at the Feb. 21 Council meeting. Lower and his wife, Fran, oversee the campaign in Gilbert.
For the first time the church expanded the number of locations in Arizona, using mobile machines in Glendale, Tucson, Flagstaff and the Gila Valley. Two machines were placed at the Water Tower Plaza downtown from November to January.
“We expanded our local charities from four to 25 throughout the state of Arizona, which was exciting and they all received great donations,” Lower added. “As we looked at those donations what we realized is that we’ve touched over 650,000 people in Arizona and lifted them in one way.”
In the prior holiday season, the Gilbert machines raised over $900,000, of which nearly $700,000 went to six local charities.
“Our Gilbert residents are very generous,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said. “These folks, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints put these machines out and they send volunteers to them every hour that the machines are opened.
“They pay for every cent of delivery. They pay for everything that has to go into the machines, taking the machines down, putting the machines up.
“Every single bit of aspect the Church pays for and every dollar that is raised in those machines goes to charities. Gilbert’s machines had charities local to Gilbert. Glendale’s machines had charities local to Glendale, same with Flagstaff.
“They are not trying to donate all over the world necessarily (but) there are some national charities involved but for the most part you are going to see the checks handed out to the local charities that are right here that we talk to and deal with every single day to affect those 650,000 lives.”
The four local and one international charity received the following from the Gilbert machines:
• AZCEND – Provides help such as food boxes, rent and utility assistance and shelter – $101,350.
• Gathering Humanity – Provides essential goods to Arizona immigrants and refugees – $102,278.
• House of Refuge: – Provides transitional housing and support services for families experiencing homelessness – $73,743.
• Special Olympics Arizona – Provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities – $76,568.
• African Girls Hope Foundation – empowers, equip and educate underprivileged girls in Sub-Sahara Africa – $116,700.
• Midwest Food Bank – Collects food and distribute it to nonprofit community or government agencies, including food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and schools – .$129,435
According to the Church, 28 locations hosted the machines. The global giving totaled $6.2 million.
In 2018, Gilbert received two Giving Machines and one Water Machine that sold bottles of water with the proceeds going to a water charity.
In 2019 two machines were in Gilbert and in 2020 there were no machines in Town or anywhere in the world due to the pandemic. And in 2021 the Church put four machines in Gilbert.
When the campaign kicked off in 2017 it started with one Giving Machine in Salt Lake City, Utah, which raised over $550,000. The following year, the program expanded to other communities around the world, including Gilbert.
Over the years, the Gilbert machines have benefited A New Leaf, Helen’s Hope Chest, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, Child Crisis Arizona, Catholic Charities Community Services Arizona and Catholic Charities Community Services of Arizona.