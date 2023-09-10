The 200-acre Riparian Preserve at Guadalupe and Greenfield roads with its seven ponds is a sanctuary for all sorts of wildlife.
And it was a port in a storm for 30-year-old Alyssa Olson, who had come home to Gilbert to stay with her parents during her separation from her husband.
“That was her routine almost every day to sit by the pond,” said dad Ed Romine. “One day she didn’t come home and the next day they found her in the pond.”
Seven years after Alyssa’s death, the Romines are no closer today to knowing how and why their daughter died.
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s ruling on the cause and manner of Alyssa’s death on June 9, 2016 remains “undetermined.”
Gilbert Police remain equally stumped and can’t say with certainty if a murder, suicide or accidental death occurred.
Ed and Barbara Romine last saw Alyssa about 9 p.m. June 8 before they headed off for bed. They told police that Alyssa left the house the next morning before they awoke, which was not unusual.
“She went to the park every morning at sun up,” Ed told the Gilbert Sun News. “She liked nature and to sit on the bench and read her journal.”
A park ranger reported often seeing Alyssa at the Riparian and that she usually appeared to be meditating.
By 7 p.m. when Alyssa hadn’t returned home, the Romines grew concerned and called their daughter’s cell phone. No answer.
Ed and Barbara finally drove to the Riparian and located the blue Dodge Caravan that Alyssa had borrowed from her mother. It was locked and abandoned at the Southeast Regional Library’s south parking lot.
It was 11:19 p.m. when Ed called police to report Alyssa missing.
According to the heavily redacted 269-page police report, Ed and Barbara said that Alyssa had been keeping to herself in her room most of the day and night and had barely eaten the past three to four days.
“They believed Alyssa is depressed but have not heard or seen any signs or symptoms of any suicidal thoughts, attempts or intentions,” the report states. “Alyssa is not on any known medications but is taking a lot of vitamins and iron.”
The report said Alyssa had no other known medical problems, mental illness or physical or mental disabilities, nor any history of alcohol or drug addition.
The search
Alyssa was entered into a national database as a missing person.
Police set up crime scene tape in multiple areas of the Riparian and a Department of Public Safety helicopter searched overhead with infrared cameras as bloodhounds tracked on foot.
By 6:30 a.m. June 10, the search came up empty.
Gilbert detectives searched local churches, hospitals and jails and reviewed the library’s security video to no avail. They also went through Alyssa’s cell phone activity but what they discovered was redacted in the report.
Officers went to the Romines’ home, looking for anything that might point to why she was missing. They found nothing.
But later that day, a Maricopa County Sheriff Air Unit located a woman’s body on the southeast end of Pond No. 1 along the shoreline.
Officers could not get any closer than about 50 feet from the body due to heavy brush. “Given the thickness of vegetation, it hid the body fairly well,” they reported.
The woman was face down in the water and nude, according to documents.
Her arms were down by her sides with hands open and palms facing the sky, police noted. The depth of water next to left ankle was 5.5 inches while the depth next to the right ankle was a half inch.
Police noted the bottom of the feet had a significant amount of caked-on-mud and the left and right palms had mud embedded within the ridges and folds. The report also noted “pattern abrasions on the back of the decedent.”
“The higher concentration of mud on feet indicate her feet came into direct contact with a muddy surface,” the report said, adding there were no signs of trauma on the body.
The body showed significant signs of post mortem decomposition and was unidentifiable.
The medical examiner
An autopsy was conducted on June 11. Alyssa was identified by surgical pins in her left and right hips.
She was wearing a white metal ring with clear stones on her left ring finger and a white metal ring on her right middle finger. She also was wearing a metal necklace with a charm around her neck.
No water was noted on the lungs and her organs were normal. Drug tests came back negative.
According to the medical examiner’s redacted report, “it is unknown how or exactly when the decedent came to be face down within the water.”
“Because there are no gross anatomic abnormalities potentially causing or related to death, it is my opinion that Alyssa Nicole Olson, a 30-year-old Caucasian female, died as a result of Undetermined,” the medical examiner said in her report. “The manner of death is Undetermined.”
“The cause of death is unknown because there wasn’t enough information to determine how the injury(s) occurred,” explained county spokesman Fields Moseley in an email. “A small percentage of manners of death are listed as undetermined each year.”
The medical examiner can't always determine a clear manner of death. For example, a drug overdose death involving someone with past suicidal threats may be an accident or suicide; there may not be enough information to make a clear conclusion.
According to Moseley, the medical examiner “would consider reopening a case if law enforcement found compelling evidence to do so and made the request.”
Police kept as evidence fingernail clippings, a rape kit that contained only Alyssa’s DNA.
Other evidence recovered was redacted from the police report.
The pond was drained but police found nothing.
Finding God
Alyssa, who graduated from Gilbert High School, had attended college but didn’t finish.
She recorded and wrote her own music and sang in a music room set up in the garage for her. She loved to bake and tended a garden in the backyard, according to her family.
Alyssa had lived in Germany and worked as a nanny for six months and she also worked as a nanny in the U.S.
In her mid 20s, Alyssa found God, changing from the rebellious 17-year-old who was kicked out of the house for mouthing off to her mother.
Barbara said Alyssa got rid of her personal possessions and relied on contributions to survive financially.
Alyssa also did not have a bank account, credit cards or a job. Alyssa “doesn’t believe in those things,” Barbara told police.
Blake Trickey told police he met Alyssa in the middle of 2010 on Mill Avenue in Tempe while she was leading the ministry for the Church for the Nations.
He said that Alyssa introduced him to the church and that she was “the most zealous Christian” he had ever met.
“She would pray all day and she just wants to be with Jesus,” Trickey told police. He added that Alyssa would pray to God daily regarding what clothes she should wear and what she should eat.
He said that in fall 2012 in Seattle, Alyssa married Braden Olson, who later changed his name to Elijah. The two had met at an International House of Prayer in Arizona. They started off as friends and knew each other for a few months before marrying.
Trickey said Alyssa distanced herself from her close friends after the marriage.
He described Alyssa and Braden as “nomadic” and said he didn’t see Alyssa much or keep in contact with her. Alyssa would commonly take off because God told her to, he said.
According to Jody Hakkola, her oldest son Braden received his youth pastor license several years earlier and told police the couple did “a lot of proselyting,” would often disappear and that they were part of the New Apostolic Reformation Movement.
She described Alyssa as a “fearless, beautiful person that will just go up to a homeless, anybody she would talk to Jesus about.”
She also told police that Alyssa and Braden would go into parks and homeless shelters to play music and proselytize.
“You can’t have a conversation with them without Jesus being in the mix,” Hakkola said.
She added that the couple traveled across the country, sharing one cell phone but rarely returning calls.
According to Hakkola, the couple had a pattern of living with different people until they overstayed their welcome and left and that people randomly gave money to the two.
Hakkola said Braden had left Alyssa because he needed to be alone for spiritual reasons and that the two were not getting a divorce and loved each other.
“She was dedicated to her husband,” Barbara affirmed recently. “They were separated but they loved each other and were working on the relationship.”
Hakkola said that Braden stayed with her in Washington right after he left Arizona in April and that she came home the first day to find him “inconsolable.”
He told his mother that he shouldn’t have left and was trying to speak with Alyssa, who was not returning his calls. This continued for three days, Hakkola said.
Braden ended up leaving when she told him she was concerned for his welfare and “the extent of his religious beliefs.” He went to live with a friend and his family.
Memorial services for Alyssa were held at Sun Valley Community Church on June 24, 2016.
According to police, Braden forbade the family to speak, only allowing church members to say anything at the service. Each member took 30 minutes to talk. The family didn’t know any of them.
Chelsea and Tammy Romine told police that some of the speakers said their sister Alyssa was better off dead than with her family.
“Every one of the speakers always associated Alyssa as Alyssa and Elijah,” they said.
Besides six sisters, Alyssa also left behind four brothers. She was Ed and Barbara’s only biological child.
Alyssa is buried at Green Acres Memorial Park in Scottsdale alongside a brother, who died before turning 4, said Ed, who added, “My parents are there, too.”
Hunches and leads
By all accounts Alyssa was a friendly, open and welcoming person.
Ed believed that’s what got her into trouble at the Riparian.
“She’d walked up to strangers,” he said. “She was a Christian and wanted to talk about Jesus. I said, “Alyssa, it’s dangerous,” and she said, “I’m not afraid.’”
Her parents and friends immediately ruled out suicide.
Barbara told police that Alyssa “never mentioned suicide and that she criticized others believing they were not true believers if they committed suicide.”
Four months after Alyssa’s death, Chelsea Romine reported to police that on a previous occasion when she and other family members were at the Riparian dropping off flowers, an unidentified man emerged from the bushes near their location. The man, described as an Asian male with thick, medium hair and a muscular build, left the area without looking back, she said.
Afterwards, Chelsea said she saw the same man drive “suspiciously slow” near her parents’ home.
Chelsea also told police she suspected that members of Alyssa’s church were involved in her death.
According to Chelsea, Alyssa may have met someone at the Riparian whom she knew from church.
“She wondered if it was possible one of the church members would have told Alyssa they would baptize her in the water to make her a reborn Christian,” the police report said. “Perhaps members held her underwater ‘lightly’ so as not to leave marks.”
Chelsea and Tammy Romine, also believe Braden either had some knowledge or was involved in Alyssa’s death.
“Perhaps Braden told Alyssa to meet one of his friends at the Preserve and that is who causes Alyssa’s death,” Tammy told police.
Trickey felt that Alyssa was doing her “missionary and praying with someone and she upset them,” according to the police report.
“Blake described the person as possible transient and they manifested their anger,” the report said.
Police later interviewed two homeless men who were in the Riparian on the night of June 9 and a transient who sometimes hung out at library and rode his bike between the Riparian and Freestone Park.
Nothing came of that.
The transient, who was a registered sex offender, told police he heard a gun shot and saw a Black man walking on the paths at the Riparian about one or two days before Alyssa was found. He said he found it suspicious as he’s never seen a Black man at the Riparian and suggested police look for him.
The transient’s backpack was found after Alyssa’s death, containing religious writings. He told police that he was a Christian and wrote all the time.
There also were latex surgical gloves and a woman’s hair tie in his bag. The man explained that he worked at a Pita Jungle restaurant and often would take gloves home and used them. As for the hair tie, he said he must have had long hair at the time.
In November 2017, Barbara reported to police that a man, whose name was redacted, had been in contact with the family since Alyssa’s death and was “beginning to become harassing towards them.” She said she found the person to be “obsessed with their family.”
The man went to the Riparian the day Alyssa was found and took a lot of pictures and later showed them to family members, pointing out what he said were “drag marks” and “stutter steps” around the pond.
According to Barbara, the man “claimed he knows Braden killed Alyssa” but no evidence was given.
In August 2018, police interviewed that man, who said he had met Alyssa in 2010. He told police that his church and the church Alyssa attended did not do open-water baptism.
“He said he originally though Braden was involved in Alyssa’s death as he knew they were separated and having marital problems at time of death,” the report said.
But he changed his mind because at the time Alyssa went missing, he didn’t think Braden had anyone in Arizona that he was close with to have helped him with anything.
Husband interviewed
Gilbert Police interviewed Braden three times, the first at the police station when he returned to Arizona after Alyssa’s body was found and twice in Washington where he was living.
Braden told police that he and Alyssa had talked two hours the day before she went missing and characterized it a “warm and loving” conversation. He said he was “hurt” by the separation and that he didn’t like being away from her.
Braden said he could not be with Alyssa because “he could not follow the Lord’s ways as Alyssa wanted and that he had thoughts of not being faithful to her,” the police report said.
He told police that he was viewing porn and had lustful feelings toward other women. He also wanted to drink and smoke, get a job and a house.
He claimed that Alyssa didn’t want or approve of any of that and that Alyssa had left him in the past because of his actions.
Police asked him what he thought happened with Alyssa and he responded, “I feel like the Lord showed me that she didn’t commit suicide.
“I feel like he told me that she didn’t,” he said. “I feel like she was attacked. The Lord told me that she was attacked by Satan spiritually. I feel like it’s almost like she got thrown in the water or something by a demon or something. I really, really believe that honestly believe that because of what Jesus told me.”
According to police, Braden “believed demons were involved in Alyssa’s death.”
Braden asked for details of the case, including if there were injuries to Alyssa’s body. And, he asked for police to provide updates to him and not Alyssa’s parents.
When asked for what he had heard regarding what happened with Alyssa, Braden responded that he’s seen news stories and described to police the location where Alyssa was discovered.
In the police report, it was noted that the exact location where Alyssa’s body was recovered was never publicly disclosed, yet Braden was able to draw a detail map of where the remains were found and claimed it came from media footage.
A detective said he viewed various media footage and was unable to locate any footage depicting what Braden allegedly saw.
The detective told Braden that the news did not show what he described about Alyssa’s body in pond. Braden said he would show police the news video but was unable to produce the shot of Alyssa seen in the water, according to the detective.
“I advised Braden as an investigator in this case it was my job to rule out people as suspects, however, I was having trouble ruling Braden out in Alyssa’s death,” the detective wrote.
The detective said he asked Braden if he knew why he had a tough time ruling him out and he responded “because of lack of evidence.”
The detective then asked how he knew police had no evidence.
“Braden stated he did not know,” the detective said.
Big chunks of the report, including full pages of that October 2016 interview, were redacted.
The detective posed two versions of what might have happened with Alyssa – that she was murdered or someone tried to help Alyssa rid herself of demons and in the process, went too far and Alyssa’s death was an accident.
Braden said he would probably agree with the second version of events, though he also said he didn’t think it was an accident.
He stated, Alyssa “was fighting with it spiritually and …it overtook her like she didn’t have help.”
The detective then asked Braden if in his heart he wanted Alyssa dead and he responded no. Braden shared with the detective that the “evilest” thing he had done was threaten his wife with a knife to be quiet when they were at a woman’s house where they were ministering.
“She was praising God in the middle of the living room of the kitchen and she wouldn’t stop,” Braden said.
Braden was asked if he was willing to take computer voice stress analysis, but he refused, saying, “I don’t feel like the Lord is telling me to take the test.”
The detective told him it could not be used in court but could exonerate him. He again refused.
A history of the calls made by Braden’s cell phone was retrieved and police examined two electronic devices that Braden used, according to the report.
An officer “noticed multiple conversations between Braden and other unknown females on adult dating sites as well as pornographic sites/images emails to Braden.”
An unidentified friend Braden was staying with in Washington also was interviewed by police and told police Braden and Alyssa had a three-hour conversation the day before she went missing.
He said that when Braden learned his wife was missing, he showed no emotion and dismissed the idea she was in danger.
He also said when Braden heard that Alyssa died, he was “teary eyed,” came into the bedroom and bawled on his lap.
He said that after a few hours of finding out that Alyssa was dead, Braden went back to being unsociable.
The man also told police that it didn’t make sense for Braden to be involved with Alyssa’s death “unless Alyssa threatened him with divorce and Braden felt it would affect his progression in his religion.”
Still no closure
To this day, Ed Romine still believes his daughter was murdered.
“I don’t see how it could be accidental,” he said. “The idea that these murders are being swept under the rug is unacceptable.”
He was critical of Gilbert Police, saying the family’s not heard any news in at least five years.
“Every time we asked them they said, ‘We don’t have any information,’” Ed said. “They don’t communicate with us at all and didn’t communicate much initially.
“They never told us if they have a suspect. It’s all a big mystery. No more information made us think not much effort is going into it.”
Barbara is equally disheartened with the lack of police progress in Alyssa’s case. She said none of Alyssa’s belongings, including a computer from her room and her wedding band that was a family heirloom, have been returned.
“This case is in the process of being reviewed in an attempt to identify any additional items of evidence,” police spokesman Levi Leyba said.
But that doesn’t bring any comfort to the family.
“There’s very little we know,” Ed said. “There’s zero closure.”