When COVID-19 reached Arizona, Erica Bianco Ellis sheltered in place.
“I stayed in almost a year,” the Gilbert resident said. “I’ve got an elderly mother and we really hunkered down for a year.”
By early February, Bianco Ellis got the COVID-19 vaccine and the chance to get back her life before the global pandemic.
“After I got my shot, I was so excited – just super excited,” she said.
So excited so that she decided to let everyone know.
She put “GOT THE SHOT” with a heart and globe on T-shirts, masks, hats, hoodies, totes and car stickers and is selling them on her online store. The heart represents nurses and the globe symbolizes that the virus is a world-wide problem, according to Bianco Ellis.
“I’m trying to do my part to spread comfort and confidence in the shot, and hopefully help us return to some semblance of normalcy,” she said.
Bianco Ellis said she didn’t hesitate taking the vaccine after she did extensive research on it. She added that the messengerRNA technology used for the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines is known and that vaccines are not new.
But she recognized some people are on the fence, nervous about the vaccine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December issued emergency use authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna, which makes a product available to the public based on the best available evidence, without waiting for all the evidence that would be needed for FDA approval or clearance.
As of last week, about 108.3 million people in the country have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including about 63 million people who have been fully vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Arizona, 19 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated and 32 percent has received at least one shot, the CDC reported.
Over half a million Americans, including more than 17,000 Arizonians have died from the virus, according to state data.
Bianco Ellis also is donating 20 percent of her profits to the Arizona Nurses Association’s RNConnect program, which helps the mental health of the nurses treating COVID patients.
So far, she’s sold $3,000 worth of merchandise and has donated $150 to the program for nurses, whom she called “true heroes.”
“I hoping it’s closer to $1,000 when I am done,” Bianco Ellis said of the donation.
Encouraging people to get vaccinated has become a mission for Bianco Ellis who’s had two relatives in their late 70s die from the virus.
She said her dad’s cousin and his wife died within a month of each other in Las Vegas. They were both doctors and had no underlying conditions other than age, she added.
Bianco Ellis also has helped a few strangers get vaccinated and is hoping to get an aunt, who is still recovering from a liver transplant, her shot when she is able to.
She believes the message is reaching people as they see those who got the vaccine “happy and out and about with their shirts on and having drinks out with their friends with the shot and masks.”
Her reluctant dad finally ended up getting the vaccine and also an uncle, who now wants one of her T-shirts.
Bianco Ellis said her best sellers are the T-shirts followed by hats.
And, she just doesn’t peddle her wares on the internet, she also uses them.
“I have several and I wear it every time I go out,” she said. “My hope is that the more people that are seen wearing this message, the more people will be ready to get their shot.”