The opening of a 25-acre water park in south Gilbert touting a sandy beach and state-of-the art wave technology for surfing has been pushed back a fourth time to 2024 with a new name and new developer.
Town Council last week approved a revised agreement with new owner ACA Arizona, which purchased The Strand project from John McLaughlin, CEO of The Strand Resorts, and has renamed the facility Cactus Surf Park.
The new developer must begin construction by June 30 and have it opened for use by April 15, 2024.
Council first entered into a deal with McLaughlin in February 2019 to build the project on town land adjacent to Gilbert Regional Park near Higley and Queen Creek roads with an opening date of August 2020. In summer 2019, the opening was pushed to summer of 2021.
Then on Aug. 23, 2020, Council agreed to delay the opening to August 2022.
McLaughlin, a Gilbert resident, told the Gilbert Sun News at the time the project was being delayed due to COVID-19 as the company waited to see if health guidelines would be imposed on water parks.
“Until we have more information from the CDC and state health department, it is prudent for the project to have this information so if there needs to be additional safety measures that need to be added to the design (they) can be added before construction begins,” McLaughlin had said.
He assured GSN he had no concerns the project wouldn’t get off the ground.
But in emails to the Town earlier in 2020, McLaughlin raised concerns about meeting the fall groundbreaking date, stating it was hard raise money during a pandemic for the $60-million venture.
In a March 23, 2020 email, McLaughlin told the Town he was losing some investors due to the uncertain economic situation and that “at least 20 on each call (to investors) were in dire condition and critically low on liquidity to keep the project moving forward.”
A month later in another email to the Town, McLaughlin indicated “things have drastically been put on hold with some of our investors and our ability to raise all the funds due to the stay-at-home orders and uncertainty in the financial markets.”
The Town gave McLaughlin until February 2021 to begin construction with an opening set for Aug. 21, 2022.
Nothing was done on site and according to the Town, ACA, an investment group based in California, recently purchased the water park project.
“This new partnership group has met extensively with Gilbert staff as well as with the Gilbert Town Council in Executive Session and the Gilbert Parks and Recreation Board to discuss the full asset purchase of the project and their plan for completion,” said Eva Kirschbaum, parks and recreation spokeswoman.
ACA Arizona has the knowledge and experience from the surf and water park industry, including skills in action-sports facility operations, management, design, financing strategy, risk-management, and more, according to Kirschbaum.
The company is expected to go through the approval process, including pre-application submittal, public outreach and Planning Commission approval.
The group already has a website set up for Cactus Surf Park touting a “touch of Baja” coming to the area with a perfect surf at all levels. The amenities remain the same as proposed by The Strand such as a surf lagoon, cable-wake park, indoor party rooms, indoor arcade, kids play area and a restaurant.
A month after the water park opens, the owner must begin rent payments. Gilbert is to receive an annual lease payment of at least $253,191 and an anticipated annual profit-sharing revenue between $450,000 and $750,000 under the 50-year lease.
These funds are expected to help offset the maintenance costs associated with the town’s amenities at the 272-acre regional park. At the time of the original deal’s approval, staff said the project will create 180 jobs and have a $317-million economic impact.
The revised agreement was on the Council consent agenda – items approved in a single motion without discussion.
But Councilman Laurin Hendrix pulled the item because of concerns over the project’s water use.
“I actually like the idea of the water park from what I’ve seen of it,” Hendrix said. “But as I’m reading through it, it talks about water credits and water use and I have concerns. We’re in the middle of a drought.
“We’re talking about limitations on water, we’re talking about challenges in the future – may not be challenges in our homes at our kitchen sink but it’s challenges in water conservation.”
Under the agreement with the Town, the developer has to bring its own water supply – 10,000-acre-feet. The project’s water use was currently anticipated at 200-acre-feet a year, about half of what a golf course would use annually. One acre-foot of water equals 325,851 gallons.
Hendrix likened water credits to carbon credits, where entities or people with money compensate for their greenhouse gas emissions.
“The water credits seem pretty similar,” Hendrix said. “It doesn’t mean the water is going to exist. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be available. It means they’re going to go buy these credits. I’m still a little sketchy about a 25-acre water park with 10,000-acre-feet of water credits. I’m just not sure I’m comfortable with that.”
He also asked if the drought continues and Colorado River water allotments continue to be cut, who would see their water use reduced –0 first Gilbert residents or a for-profit venture.
“Am I going to conserve first or is this 25-acre water park going to conserve first?” Hendrix asked.
Lauren Hixson, interim Water Resources manager, explained that the water credits represent actual water and are not like the energy credits.
“Those credits are actual wet water that’s been recharged through recharge basins,” she said, adding that the reclaimed water credits are not tied to the Colorado River.
Town Manger Patrick Banger reminded Hendrix that Council in summer passed an amendment to an ordinance that states if Gilbert enters a more severe drought stage, Council can assemble a stakeholders group to decide where cuts would occur in the community.
Hendrix was the sole dissenter against the amended agreement in a 5-1 vote. Councilwoman Aimee Yentes was absent.
When Cactus Surf Park opens, it will face competition from Mesa, where a 37-acre water park featuring a beach and surfing lagoon is under construction.