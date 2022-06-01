Gilbert Town Council in spring 2020 approved the Veterans Advisory Board, which is tasked with looking at issues that affect active duty, veterans and their families in town.
Seven residents were appointed to serve on the group, which makes recommendations to the Council and plan Town events that support military culture such as the one for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30, at Park University. The board also established three subcommittees –Veterans’ Events, Veterans’ Well-Being, and the USS Arizona Project – to help with its efforts.
Board Chairman Les Presmyk, a former councilman who spearheaded the creation of the board, responded to questions from Gilbert Sun News about the Veterans Advisory Board.
Q: How large is the military and veteran population in Gilbert and has the Veterans Advisory Board reached out to find out what their needs are and if so what are they and how will/has the board address them?
A: There are approximately 11,000 veterans living in Gilbert. The Veterans Advisory Board (VAB) is concerned with not just those who have served our country but their families as well. After all, when a service member is deployed away from home, their family members have their duties to perform so the service member feels comfortable doing theirs.
For the past half dozen years, the Veterans Day Committee, the precursor to the VAB, has attempted to gather veterans contact information on Veterans Day, with minimal success. The Wellness subcommittee has taken on the tasks of making the Town’s website as friendly as possible for veterans and to expand the capture of veterans contact information. Several members of this subcommittee are working to acquire lists of veterans as well.
Q: The board is tasked with recommending policies and protocols to the Town Council. Has there been any recommended and if so, what are they?
A: The board provided a status report to Town Council in June 2021. At this point, the VAB and its three subcommittees have been working to get established, gather veterans contact information and determine the needs of Gilbert’s veterans and their families. For example, while it is common knowledge there is a significant homeless veteran issue, this is not the case for Gilbert. The VAB will be determining what the important issues, including PTS and suicide prevention, are to our residents.
The VAB has also been reaching out to veterans service organizations to determine the needs of our veterans, which will result in recommendations to Town Council.
In June, we will be before Town Council to expand the duties and responsibilities of the VAB to include fundraising.
The VAB is the only one with two Council liaisons, Mayor Brigette Peterson and Councilmember Kathy Tilque. The VAB is blessed with having these two town leaders so intimately involved with this board.
Q: The board held its first meeting in June 2020 and since then, name some of its biggest accomplishments so far.
A: The process to start the VAB began at the same time as the pandemic. A group of dedicated community volunteers, predominantly veterans, met in the first few months of 2020 to put together the mission and vision statements along with the language for the Town Ordinance establishing the VAB. Once this was approved by the Town Council, applications were requested and the original seven members were selected and approved in May 2020.
The VAB started with its strategic plan, which resulted in three major areas of interest: Events, Wellness and the USS Arizona. Events assumed the responsibility for Veterans Day and moved this celebration to Gilbert’s Regional Park. Following the COVID-19 protocols established by Town Council, two successful Veterans’ Day events were held in 2020 and 2021. A partnership was established with HD South and their Memorial Day ceremony was moved to Town Hall for 2021 and then having to move it to downtown Gilbert for 2022. This will be back at Town Hall in 2023.
The first JROTC Cadet of the Year was selected and awarded in April 2022. This process required high school JROTC cadets to submit an application, followed by a Review Board comprised of veterans and Mayor Brigette Peterson. The young lady, Cadet Peyton Place, certainly represents the best of the best.
As already mentioned, the Wellness subcommittee has worked hard to update the website to provide resources and information to our veterans. They continue to recruit subcommittee members to expand the reach of knowledge of resources as well. And, they are working on ways to communicate and reach out to our veterans. They initiated a program called “Military Musters” to invite veterans to get together in a social venue to talk and connect. The first one took place a few weeks ago at Bergie’s Coffee Shop and over 30 veterans from Vietnam to an Army recruiter with six years of service attended. The next Muster is being planned and details will be forthcoming.
Starting any new board is a process that takes several years to get it up and running. The biggest single success of the VAB has been the progress the members have made to get the board to the point it is now. We have had to do this with the restrictions of the pandemic, assimilating two new members because of resignations of two of the original board members and moving the VAB forward while everyone got comfortable working together.
Q: What’s the status with the USS Arizona project and the activities planned for it such as the coloring books and getting volunteers to classrooms to teach school children about this and Pearl Harbor in general?
A: Pamela Rinesmith has chaired the subcommittee and has been interacting with the ship’s sponsor, Nikki Stratton, the Naval League of Phoenix and the soon-to-be established USS Arizona Foundation. The keel laying ceremony of the new submarine will hopefully take place on Dec. 7, 2022. We have been working to strengthen the relationship with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Reservation and their Arizona Memorial.
The conversation has started with Gilbert School District to develop an educational program regarding the USS Arizona, with presentations taking place during the week of Pearl Harbor. The goal is to place teams of two people, mainly veterans and including some civilians, to make presentations two elementary grades and one high school grade to complement their studies in American History. Work will continue on this program through the summer so it can be rolled out for this coming Pearl Harbor week in December.
Q: What’s on tap for the board in Fiscal Year 2022-23?
A: When the VAB was established, three members were appointed to two-year terms and four members were appointed to three-year terms. There are three members whose terms are ending this June and Town Council is in the process of selecting residents to fill these positions.
Eighteen people applied and Town Council is currently reviewing those applications to determine a short list for in-person interviews or direct selection and appointment. These appointments should be finalized and approved during their first June Council meeting. Since two of the current members did not apply for a second term, there will be at least two new members coming onto the VAB. Incorporating these new board members into the board will require a fair amount of work by the other five members, along with determining the roles they will take on one or more of the subcommittees.
• Developing the education program for 4th and 5th graders and 11th graders in the Gilbert School District regarding the USS Arizona, Pearl Harbor Day and the future submarine.
• Expanding the VAB presence in events like Gilbert Days Parade and a program to highlight our veterans with banners throughout the Town is in the works.
The resources needed to help our veterans face health and wellness issues will continue to be determined and placed on the website. In addition, the delineation of what services and programs are lacking in Gilbert will be defined and the funding and necessary resources will be determined.
The biggest single goal is to develop the contact lists of as many of our veterans and their families so the VAB can provide the information they need.
It is becoming apparent that a fourth subcommittee may be necessary to deal solely with community outreach and communications. For example, an initial conversation has taken place with the executive board of the American Legion Post No. 39 to identify activities and resources to determine how both organizations can further reinforce the Town’s commitment to our veterans.
In addition, one of the VAB members has just been elected post commander and the VAB is looking forward to increased dialogue between the two groups. With all of the challenges the VAB has faced over the past two years in getting started, the board members remain enthusiastic and fully committed to servicing our veterans and their families.