Lucy Wong is one of the 500,000-plus veterans that call Arizona home.
Wong signed up with the U.S. Navy in 1980 after high school and worked as a medical lab technician for 14 years either on active or reserve duty.
“I’m proud to have served,” said the Gilbert resident, who is dealing with a service-connected disability from her exposure as a technician to radioactive chemicals.
“I was in during the period where there were no protections, you wore short sleeves, no masks, no shields,” she explained.
The U.S. military is exempted, with a few exceptions, from OSHA regulations that ensure workplace safety.
It was three years after Wong left active duty in 1984 that she started developing health problems. She was still working her lab tech job as a reservist at Camp Pendleton.
“I got a lot of symptoms that wasn’t right,” she said. “I could not go to work. I could not even wash one dish or fold one piece of laundry. I was so tired and so fatigued and I had brain fog.”
She went to a private hospital and the doctor “didn’t believe me and thought it was in my head,” Wong said.
She then went up the hospital chain of command until she was given a woman doctor who ordered a load of blood work.
Three weeks later, the results showed positive anti-nuclear antibody in her blood, indicative of an autoimmune disorder. Wong was later diagnosed with scleroderma and Sjogren’s syndrome.
Scleroderma is a chronic connective tissue disease that tightens and turns the skin hard and has the potential to cause serious damage to internal organs particularly the lungs. Sjogren’s syndrome causes the body’s immune system to attack the glands that make tears and saliva, causing dry mouth and dry eyes.
Wong was put on a number of medications to help manage the disorders because there are no cures.
“They would never know which one worked,” Wong recalled. “If there was no improvement, I would get off of it and be put on something else.”
She would experience flare-ups and end up in a wheelchair or the hospital.
“Autoimmune if it’s not managed, it’s pretty destructive,” Wong said.
Shortly after her diagnosis in 1987, Wong was called back to active duty, serving through the Gulf War until she finished her military contract and received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1994. She said the military later acknowledged her disability was service-connected and provides for her medical care.
Wong is one of 4.7 million veterans, or 25 percent of the nation’s total, with a service-connected disability, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The 59-year-old reflected on her time in the military.
“When I was in, it was really horrible being a woman,” she said. “A lot of time you are discriminated by a lot of men but as a woman you want to serve like anybody else and they don’t get it.”
Although the Chinese have fought for their adopted country since the Civil War, Wong’s career choice was atypical of most Asian Americans at the time.
“I grew up in Los Angeles’ Chinatown,” Wong said. “I came from dirt-poor immigrant parents. Nobody would hire them in this country and nobody wanted them in this country.”
Her parents ended up eking out a living by operating a laundry, a tough and dirty job. The family lived in back of the shop.
Wong’s path down a military career began while attending Hawthorne High School – the same campus attended by The Beach Boys, she liked to point out.
She was in a federal program that placed low-income students in jobs.
“I watched children at a daycare, clerical work at the high school and then they sent me to a local hospital,” Wong said. “They put me in the radiology department checking out x-rays for doctors and patients. I met a radiologist there and he was in the Navy.”
The military afforded Wong the opportunity to earn a college degree and after her discharge, she went to work on drug studies at the Naval Medical Center San Diego until she retired and moved to Lake Havasu in 2006 and finally to Gilbert in 2013.
“I was looking for a warmer climate because of my autoimmune flare-ups,” said Wong, who suffers from Raynaud’s syndrome as a result of her malfunctioning immune system. Blood flow generally to fingers and toes are restricted when triggered by cold temperatures, causing pain and turning the digits white and blue.
Although Wong is medically retired, she is a public speaker and an advocate for rare diseases awareness.
Most notably she has been sent to Capitol Hill to testify on behalf of the Scleroderma Foundation Advocacy and the Rare Diseases Legislative Advocates on a number of occasions. Her public speaking engagements lately have been curtailed by COVID-19.
“Now I just focus on doing my artwork,” said Wong, a big proponent of art therapy and has a crafts room set up in the house. She’s an accomplished seamstress, quilter, writer and painter. She also teaches art classes and has won awards for her craft.
One of her artworks is called “Scleroderma Hand,” which is a painted hand disfigured by the disease.
Her art is being displayed at the Veteran’s Art Show, Nov. 11 at Studio 101, in downtown Mesa. She also sells her work.
“I’m proud of being an arts speaker and help patients view art to handle chronic illness or trauma that doesn’t go away,” said Wong, who averages about two medical visits a month. “I live a pretty functional life. Since I’ve retired, I find it’s easer to take care of myself.”