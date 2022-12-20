Gilbert’s newly revamped Town Hall is bigger and brighter with new amenities, such as an innovation lab to spark creativity and a tech hub where employees can bring their lap tops to the IT staff.
Council members and invited guests last week got a sneak peak of Municipal Building I ahead of the official opening to the public tomorrow, Dec. 19. The building was closed for 18 months for the nearly $20 million makeover.
“Did you know that Gilbert Municipal Complex was once thought to have a third building and a Civic Center building on this property along with this building?” Mayor Brigette Peterson asked at the Dec. 14 ribbon-cutting ceremony. “When those were not built, an additional strain was placed on this building.
“To say the team faced a few challenges when beginning discussion and planning for the renovation of this building was an understatement, perhaps one of the largest understatements of the decade,” she said.
“They needed to address heat, energy deficiencies, technology and massive-space constraints. What you see behind me is the culmination of countless time and effort to address each of these.”
The 50,000-square-foot Town Hall, which houses the Council Chambers and main administrative offices such as for Town Manager Patrick Banger and Town Attorney Christopher Payne, opened in 1992 and has not had any substantial renovations since.
“For staff, it’s a project long time in coming,” Banger said.
He said the need for renovation was identified over 20 years ago in the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan but planning for the work didn’t begin until 2017.
The renovation will offset the need for a new building in the future, he said.
Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees were allowed inside the building on guided tours. Portions of the building were roped off and the media was asked not to photograph some areas of the building for security reasons.
The redo included replacing the exterior glass, HVAC systems, roofing, flooring, fixtures, furniture and addressing necessary ADA compliance issues.
All offices were pushed to the interior to allow in more natural light into the building. The project added various-sized conference rooms, 50 new workspaces and new hot desks, which are used by different people at different times and allow for hybrid work. Additionally, all employee desks are standing desks, which are more ergonomic.
The mayor has an office and, for the first time, work space has been provided for council members, according to town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison.
Although most of the fixtures in the building were replaced, not so for the Council Chambers – the dais had a facelift and the audience chairs were re-upholstered, Harrison said, adding that white noise is piped into the building’s open spaces to mask loud sounds.
Town Council will be in its new home starting Jan. 10.