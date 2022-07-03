Gilbert will light up the night skies with its annual July 4 celebration tomorrow while three Valley cities are foregoing firework shows for their Independence Day events.
“This year, we anticipate 25,000-plus,” said Gilbert parks and recreation spokeswoman Eva Kirschbaum.
The town has been hosting the celebration for six years and moved the event from Higley High School to the 272-acre Gilbert Regional Park in 2021 to accommodate the growing attendance that ballooned from 12,000 to over 25,000 people, according to Kirschbaum.
Phoenix, Chandler and Tempe blamed supply-chain issues for derailing their pyrotechnic festivities.
Tempe is holding a “flume show” on Tempe Town Lake tonight, July 3, while Chandler is holding a five-minute light show downtown tomorrow as part of a concert in lieu of fireworks.
Gilbert was able to move forward because its vendor didn’t have the same problem securing what it needed to put on a show, according to Kirschbaum.
“We’ve worked with them on several previous events,” she said.
Gilbert is closing the entire regional park at 10 p.m., Sunday, July 3 to prepare for the free event. Gates will re-open at 5 p.m. July 4 for the celebration with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m., weather permitting.
Although the event is free, people can purchase VIP tickets for $25, which includes premier seating area near the stage, exclusive food and drink vendors, private restrooms and Gilbert swag.
The musical acts include two tribute bands – Ultimate Tom Petty Experience performing 5:30-7 p.m., and Ultimate Bon Jovi, 7:30-9 p.m.
The band Breakdown touts itself as the ultimate tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, while Scottsdale-based Ultimate Bon Jovi has been regularly playing in Valley venues.
A variety of food, drink and dessert trucks also will be on site for the event, accepting cash or credit payments.
Town officials suggest people bring extra water, seating such as chairs and blankets and bug spray.
Items banned from the event include pets, glass containers, alcohol, canopies, camping tents, consumer and consumer fireworks.
For those opting to celebrate the holiday on their own using fireworks, it’s only legal until to July 6 under state statute.
Permissible fireworks include ground and handheld sparking devices, cone fountains, illuminating torches and wire sparklers.
Illegal fireworks include anything that rises into the air and explode or detonates in the air or fly above the ground such as firecrackers, bottle rockets and roman candles.
Fireworks are allowed only on private property with adult supervision at all times. People also are advised not to wear loose clothing, never to set off fireworks near dry shrubs or grass and to keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby.
No fireworks are allowed on public property, including all public parks, public rights-of-way and roads, according to Gilbert.
People caught using fireworks outside the allowed dates or using illegal fireworks are subject to a $1,000 civil penalty.
To report illegal firework use, call Gilbert Police at 480-503-6500.
Because Gilbert Fire & Rescue have responded to house fires caused by improper disposal of fireworks, the department lists the following safety steps:
• Soak used fireworks in a bucket for at least 24 hours
• Double-wrap the soaked fireworks in plastic bags
• Place the soaked, wrapped fireworks in the trash and not the recycling barrel
• Keep your trash barrel out of the garage and at least 3 feet away from any structures.
Fireworks caused an estimated 19,500 fires around the country during 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association’s annual report issued in 2021. These fires caused five civilian deaths, 46 civilian injuries and $105 million in direct property damage.
The report also stated that fireworks were involved with an estimated 15,600 injuries treated in hospital emergency rooms in 2020, an increased from the 10,000 in 2019.