Gilbert firefighters used to practice in an empty parking lot or at a park, pulling out the truck hoses and pretending to combat a house fire.
Town police officers often had to travel down to Central Arizona College’s track in Coolidge to hone their tactical driving skills.
Those days are now gone, thanks to a 50-acre Public Safety Training Facility that has officially opened near Powe and Pecos roads. No public tours are allowed for now due to COVID-19.
“Well, if I had to brag, it’s the best,” said Fire & Rescue Chief Jim Jobusch. “I have to give a big hand to the team who worked on the design of the facility. They went throughout the region and other parts of the country to look for best practices.”
What the town ended up with was a top-notch facility with classrooms, indoor shooting ranges, two driving tracks, K-9 training area and fire-training props like a five-story apartment building, a two-story home modeled after a typical Gilbert house and a typical strip mall – even a tanker railcar and for hazardous materials training.
“This gives them the ability to train in real-life situations,” Jobusch explained, adding that all the props were built to mimic what firefighters might encounter in town. “The props are better than what we had.”
The strip mall and house are flexible so walls can be rearranged or different training scenarios.
The strip mall includes a gas-fired commercial kitchen trainer, rack storage trainer, commercial ventilation prop, loading dock and space with reconfigurable walls.
There’s even a five-story apartment/hotel burn structure with multiple gas fire props, stairwells, hallways, balcony, furniture, manhole props.
The buildings will be used by both fire and police recruits to learn repelling, handling rooftop situations and other scenarios.
“Skill pads” will offer a chance to learn maneuvers in police and fire vehicles of all kinds and the are two tracks, each approximately around a half-mile long. One has 10 serpentine curves for state certification and the other has “super-elevated curves” and other features to learn pit maneuvers and other tactics.
Jobusch said partner agencies, such as Mesa and Chandler, helped when they could with training space.
All these goodies didn’t come cheap.
Voters in November 2018 approved a $65.3-million bond to help pay for the facility, which was estimated to cost $84.6 million.
Town officials say the project came in under budget and ahead of the planned two-year construction schedule. Ground broke in May 2019.
Both Jobusch and Police Chief Michael Soelberg said the final expenses were still being calculated.
Parks and Recreations Department will oversee the maintenance for the facility. Director Robert Carmona said he has budgeted $450,000 annually for maintenance.
Both departments began training on the driving tracks in August and firefighters have been using the props over the past few weeks to ensure everything was working correctly.
The Fire Department will welcome its first academy class at the end of March and Police Department in the fall.
Fire academy will have about eight Gilbert cadets with a few from other agencies while Police is looking at an income class size of 15 to 20.
Both departments intend to hold two academies a year.
The Fire Department has 197 sworn personnel and nine vacancies while Police with 301 sworn officers currently have 16 vacancies.
Soelberg said building the training facility was vital for the still-growing town of approximately 260,000. Gilbert is expected to reach build-out in 2030 with about 330,000 residents. Officials say the new facility is built to accommodate the town up to build-out and beyond.
Soelberg said when the department relied on Phoenix and Mesa police training centers, it could send up to five recruits for training. Now, with a town facility, the department can train up to 50 Gilbert recruits for each academy class, he said.
Unlike at the other two training centers, everything needed to train a cadet is all under one roof, according to Soelberg.
Phoenix’s driving track is in Avondale and Mesa’s shooting range is 3 miles away from its training academy, he said.
For now, the facility will be limited to Gilbert’s use to ensure the needs of both departments are being met before opening up to other agencies.
Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Apache Junction are just some of the Valley municipalities interested in using the new facility, Soelberg said.