It’s official: Councilwoman Yung Koprowski and candidates Jim Torgeson and Chuck Bongiovanni will take a seat at the Gilbert Town Council dais in January and the fourth seat is headed for a run-off.
Bill Spence and Bobbi Buchli, who placed No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, will have a showdown at the Nov. 8 General Election, according to the Aug. 2 Primary Election results certified by Council at an Aug. 18 special meeting.
Ten candidates, including a write-in, ran for the four four-year seats. Council members Aimee Yentes and Laurin Hendrix opted not to run for re-election.
Gilbert relies on a complicated formula to determine if a candidate wins the primary by totaling the votes each candidate received, divided by the number of seats, divided by two. The threshold to avoid a run-off was 21,218 votes.
Civil Engineer Koprowski, appointed to her seat in 2020, won her first election and had the most votes at 22,868 ballots or 13.45%.
Trailing behind by 816 votes was business owner Torgeson, who ran unsuccessfully in 2016. He captured 22,052 of the ballots cast or 12.97%.
Political newcomer and business owner Bongiovanni received 21,530 votes or 12.66%.
Retired U.S. Navy veteran Spence, who was appointed to council in 2020 but lost the job later that year in an election, had 19,547 votes or 11.49%.
And,Realtor Buchli received 18,919 votes or 11.12%.
Former DEA agent Mario Chicas got 18,384 votes or 10.81% landing in the No. 6 spot, followed by Councilman Scott September with 17,961 votes or 10.56%.
Management consultant Bus Obayomi, who also ran in 2020, received 15,305 votes or 9% and business owner Michael Clark got 12,772 votes or 7.51%.
Write-in candidate Garrett Glover received 405 votes.
One surprise that came out of the primary was the placing of September at No. 7. September and Koprowski generally voted with the council majority.
His two years in office were without controversy until the morning of the election. He’s being accused of trying to swipe campaign signs that were against him and Gilbert police have forwarded their report to the town prosecutor.
September is an incumbent with name recognition, had the backing of public safety and amassed the most money at $53,000, according to his pre-primary campaign finance report. He also served on the Planning Commission prior to his 2020 appointment to council.
But two weeks after the election, September still could not say why he performed poorly at the polls.
“I’m not an expert in political campaigns but I had an experienced campaign team with support from so many in the community and my family,” September said in an email.
“We all worked very hard over the last eight months to share my message and vision for Gilbert,” he said. “I don’t think election outcomes can always be explained.”
Asked if he would have done anything differently in his campaign, he responded no.
“Second-guessing your efforts in the wake of a poor outcome is normal and hindsight is 20/20,” he said. I took every opportunity to meet with citizens, attend candidate forums and was delighted by the engagement of the community to meet the candidates.”
Before he leaves office in January, September said he will continue to protect neighborhoods and keep taxes low.
“I would like to see the Northwest Corridor Redevelopment District established to foster re-investment and bring high-paying jobs to the oldest and largest economic district in Gilbert,” he added.
September, a regional manager for a telecommunications company, said when his term ends, he plans to spend time with his wife and sons before thinking about his next steps.
“I don’t plan to run again but I do want to continue to serve this great town and I’m excited to see that take shape in the next year,” he said.
Officials announced that the Aug. 2 races, which included state candidates, saw the highest number of ballots ever recorded in a primary election in Maricopa County.
It also was the highest number of primary ballots cast in Gilbert at 58,240.
About 35.89% of the town’s 162,279 registered voters cast a ballot in the Primary Election. In previous primary elections, voter turnout in 2020 was 36.33% and 30.17% in 2018, according to the Town Clerk.