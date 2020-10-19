With the local economy on the mend, Gilbert will resume late fees in November for delinquent water customers and cutting service in January.
The town stopped doing both actions earlier this year to help residents experiencing financial hardship during the economic impact of the pandemic.
“We have not disconnected residents or any of the accounts since March,” Kelly Pfost, budget and management director, told Town Council last week. “We have about 1,500 eligible right now. We are definitely trying to get help to those people in this situation.”
Town utility employees have been visiting residences and making contact with delinquent customers and providing them with information where they can get help with their water bills.
Gilbert also is working with nonprofit AZCEND to contact those in the greatest need and encouraging them to apply for financial help.
The 1,469 delinquent accounts equate to $330,000. In comparison during April to September last year, the town disconnected 1,867 customers for nonpayment.
Pfost also updated Council on the state of the town’s economy overall, which was doing well.
She said the recommendation is for the town to fully use its current fiscal year budget and not hold off on any planned spending.
According to Pfost, the town’s unemployment rate has dropped by more than half from its highest of 11.4 percent in April.
“We’ve been very, very fortunate here in Gilbert that the unemployment rate that had spiked in the early months of the pandemic has come back down,” Pfost said.
“It’s right around 4.5 percent right now so it’s a good trend right there (with) new jobs in the area.”
Before COVID-19 hit, the town’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in February and 3.3 percent in January.
Pfost said one of the hardest hit sectors in town comprised of restaurants and bars, which were forced to curtail operations or close during the pandemic.
“In the early part of the pandemic, March and April, our restaurants were experiencing quite a big drop from what their normal revenues were compared to the prior year,” she said.
She said sales tax revenue from Gilbert restaurants and bars dropped 25 to 28 percent for those months but with the community supporting them, there was a 3 percent increase in tax revenue for May and June.
But the revenues have dipped since then with August sales at minus 2 percent, according to Pfost.
“In comparison with some of our surrounding communities, they’re close to the 20 to 30 percent decrease,” she said. “So, it’s still a decrease from prior years but we are seeing a lot of strength in Gilbert’s particular economy in this area hardest hit for us, the restaurant area.”
The town has held off spending on some items budgeted for the current fiscal year as it monitors its collections of sales tax revenue – which comprises the largest portion of its income.
Pfost said the sales tax revenue is coming in above last year.
For instance, during July and August, the town saw an 11 percent increase in sales tax compared with the same months in 2019. For the most recent month, the town saw a 5 percent increase, according to Pfost.
She said the town’s other major revenue sources also were doing well. State-shared revenue was 10 percent higher for the first three months of the current fiscal year.
Councilman Jared Taylor asked Pfost to explain the disconnect between what someone may see on the streets with vacant storefronts and that of the relatively positive numbers.
Pfost said a weakness of the data is that staff only sees the total sales and not where consumers spent the money. She said there likely has been a shift in spending with some businesses seeing revenue increases and others a decline in customers.
“My recommendation is to still be
very conservative,”said Taylor, who noted the town wasn’t hit as hard because its economy isn’t focused heavily on tourism.
He explained the unemployment number was a bit artificial because businesses that got loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program were effectively paying employees to do things because they didn’t have work.
“There’s lots of businesses that have slowed down but their people are still on payroll being funded by some of these loans, which are going to run out,” he said.
He said the employment number “looks really good and no doubt that’s probably the ‘number of people’ that are employed on W-2 payrolls,” but said “how many of them actually have meaningful work is sort of the fake element.”
“It’s really going to be interesting if we don’t get another round of stimulus to support that,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the sales tax revenue also was temporary because of the $1,200 stimulus checks.
“There was a big consumer trend to use some of that money to do large ticket-item sales and so I don’t dispute those are factually accurate,” Taylor said.
But if the town commits to hiring the 82 positions in the budget – an ongoing cost – it would be relying on “relatively shaky sales data largely driven by government stimulus,” he said.
“It’s not going to be sustainable,” he added. “To me we should have a lot of caution on unstable revenues with a step-function in the expenses.”
Pfost said staff doesn’t know where the stimulus money was spent or if people spent it in one lump sum early on or continued using that money.
“One of the things that gives me comfort is we are seeing high numbers above our projections and above last year for several months in a row,” Pfost said.
“We only had one month that had a 1-percent decline, so that gives me some comfort,” she said. “We are seeing a longer trend as opposed to a single spike right around the time the stimulus checks would have gone out.”
She said the town was on track to receive $108 million to $110 million in actual sales tax revenue as opposed to a budgeted figure of $97 million.
“So, even if we do see some decline in that data over the next half of the year, next eight months, we have a cushion built in that we haven’t included that as our ongoing money,” she said. “It would be one-time money for the upcoming (fiscal) year.”
Mayor Scott Anderson said he agreed with Taylor that the town should continue to be conservative and cautious in its spending and continue to monitor revenues.
“We will be moving forward with full use of budget and will continue to keep council updated on any changes in revenue patterns as the year progresses,” Pfost said after the meeting.