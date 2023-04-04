Gilbert is in line to receive more drug money that could be as much as $2.4 million from a second nationwide opioid settlement.
Council is expected Tuesday, April 4, to approve a resolution signing onto the settlements with five opioid manufacturers and distributors, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Pharmaceutical,,Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.
The town’s share is 1.7% and so far received approximately $281,434 from the first settlement, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Synder.
“Zero funds have been spent thus far,” Snyder said. “We are still evaluating how those funds will be spent. A future council communication will list potential expenditure options for council to consider.”
According to town staff, the $2.4 million for the second round is an estimate because the final amounts for each of the settlements are dependent on the number of states, counties, cities, and towns that ultimately participate. The settlement would be payable over the years.
Gilbert in November 2021 joined the One Arizona Fund for distribution and expenditure of the all opioid settlement monies.
Arizona, all 15 counties and 90 of its 91 municipoalities also are part of the agreement, which allocates 44% of all settlement monies to the state and 56% to local governments with the amount based on three factors – amount of opioid shipped to a county, the number of opioid deaths in the county and the number of people addicted to the drug.
The first settlement of $26 billion was in 2021against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors—McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen and against manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Johnson & Johnson to settle claims in over 3,000 opioid crisis-related suits nationwide.
Under that settlement the distributors are paying up to $21 billion over 18 years and J&J is paying up to an additional $5 billion over no more than nine years.
The latest settlement in late 2022 is reportedly around $20.1 billion.
Arizona is receiving $542 million over 18 years in the first settlement and is expected to get $434.2 million over 15 years in the second.
Under the One Arizona Fund agreement, the monies are restricted for the following expenses:
Treatment of opioid addiction
Support of people in treatment or recovery
Opioid education programs
Programs addressing the needs of criminal justice related to opioid use
Programs supporting the needs of women with opioid addictions and babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome;
Programs to prevent over-prescribing and over-dispensing
Programs preventing the misuse of opioids
Efforts designed to prevent or reduce opioid abuse
First responder opioid expenditures and education
Efforts for community regional planning or opioid abuse tracking
Training related opioid abuse
Opioid abuse and treatment research
In addition to the large payouts to address their roles in fueling the opioid crisis, the companies have to change the way they do business.
Under the settlement, distributors will have to create a clearinghouse that account not only for their own shipments, but also the shipments of other distributors in order to detect, stop, and report suspicious opioid orders.
Teva and Allergan also have agreed to strict limitations on their marketing, promotion, sale and distribution of opioids, including a ban on promotion and lobbying, rewarding or disciplining employees based on volume of opioid sales and funding or grants to third parties.
And, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens are required to make changes in how they handle opioids, including with diversion prevention, suspicious order monitoring and block and report red-flag processes.
There were 3,888 opioid overdose deaths in Arizona from 2020-21, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported. The majority or 93% of those opioid deaths were classified as an accident.
Additionally, there were 7,448 non-fatal opioid overdoses, 18,203 suspected emergency department or inpatient visits and 104,450 hospitalization or ED visits with any mention of opioids for that time period, according to the department’s “Opioid Overdoses Surveillance Report, Arizona, 2020-20.”
Fentanyl was the most common drug reported that was involved in non-fatal opioid cases.
The department last Wednesday reported 69 opioid deaths in the state with 20 of them occurring in Maricopa County so far for this year. The number of verified non-fatal opioid overdoses so far for this year was 749 with the bulk of them, 546, in Maricopa County.