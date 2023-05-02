Gilbert teen aces nation’s biggest college prep test

Sixteen-year-old Rayna Smith said she was pretty nervous taking her ACT standardize test, a predictor of success in college.
“I needed a high score to get scholarships and go to the school I want,” the Gilbert teen said. “I was hoping for a 34 or 35 and would settle for 33.
When she was alerted about her score via a phone text message two weeks ago, she saw 36 – a perfect score. Her initial reaction was “is this a prank” and “I don’t think it’s right.”
Rayna, a junior at Leading Edge Academy Gilbert Early College, now has the bragging rights of being among the 1% of students who take the ACT test and achieved a top score.
Principal Blue Anderson said it’s his first while at the helm of the Gilbert charter school for grades 7-12 for a year, so he didn’t know of any prior students with perfect scores.
But Anderson noted Rayna’s achievement is a feat few reach.
“This is my 25th year in education and I’ve seen five or six perfect scores,” Anderson said, adding that Rayna will be briefly recognized at the school’s last assembly on May 5.
The ACT consists of 215 questions across four sections: English, Math, Reading, and Science. Students have two hours and 55 minutes to complete the test, which is required by most colleges.
Rayna said other than taking a couple of test-prep classes, “I really didn’t do any studying for the test.”
“I would say where it was most helpful was English,” she said. “For the reading, math and science, it didn’t help much.”
Rayna said her mom, who teaches math at Leading Edge, “was very excited” with her achievement. Her older brother, who graduated from the same charter school in 2021 and scored 32 on his ACT, responded, “Shocker, very sarcastically.”
Rayna, who carries a 4.0 GPA and a 4.5 weighed GPA, is taking two core courses – English and U.S. History, both honors classes at Leading Edge Academy. She’s taking her other classes – college algebra and psychology at Chandler Gilbert Community College as part of the academy’s dual-enrollment program.
She’s also the editor in chief of the yearbook and president of the National Honors Society at the school. Outside school, she volunteers at Sun Valley Community Church, which she attends.
Her full schedule meant no girls varsity volleyball this year, she said. Rayna was on the team when it won the 2019 Canyon Athletic Association Junior High Girls Volleyball Division 1 State Championship.
ACT spokeswoman Allie Ciaramella said 1.3 million students took the ACT test in 2022 – a 4% increase from the prior year but a 24% drop from 2020. The students taking the test represented 36% of 2022 high school graduates nationwide.
According to the nonprofit, the national average composite score for the graduating class of 2022, the latest available data, was 19.8, down from 20.3 for the class of 2021. The 2022 average score was the lowest since 1991.
Additionally, 35% of the 2020 graduating class took the ACT more than once, as compared to 32% for the 2021 cohort, the organization said. Rayna took the test once.
According to ACT, about 64% of the 2022 graduates in Arizona took the test with an average composite score of 18.4. The average English score was 17.3; math, 18.5; reading, 18.8 and science, 18.5 in Arizona.
Overall, the national average composite scores dropped to 19.8 for 2002 from 20.8 for 2017.
Colleges use ACT scores for admissions and merit-based scholarships. The test is designed to assess high school students’ academic achievement and college readiness.
Rayna said if she can, she wants to go to High Point University in North Carolina.
“I have a lot of family in North Carolina and close friends who live near the school,” she explained.
Other selling points for Rayna is that the university consistently ranks in the top in the country for have the best college dorms and for its teaching style.
“A majority of the learning is hands-on or experiential,” she said. “It just sounds really cool.”
According to HPU, it instills necessary life skills and also provides opportunities across the campus to test those skills such as executive boardrooms that allow students to practice their business pitches in a corporate setting.
Asked what she planned to study in college, Rayan responded, “I have not completely decided. Bio chemistry, maybe chemical engineering. I’m not really sure.”