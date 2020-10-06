The Arete Prep football team returned to the practice field last Thursday for the first time since a positive case of COVID-19 forced the whole program into isolation.
The Gilbert team’s coach, Cord Smith, said the positive case among one of his players was discovered two weeks ago. Because the team only has 20 players, Smith and school administrators determined the likelihood of potential virus spread was high.
As a result, all 20 players and coaches were told to isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms. Smith said nobody else has tested positive.
“We had one positive and because it was our first day of tackling two days before, everybody had made physical contact,” Smith said. “Administration determined with county health that everybody had physical contact. Nobody else tested positive or had any symptoms.”
Smith said Arete Prep’s administration, in conjunction with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, decided on the quarantine out of precaution.
According to guidelines set forth by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, teams with fewer than 25 players do not have to suspend activities unless there are two or more positive cases. For teams with more than 25 players, three cases warrant a suspension.
“Our admin went with our network policy and the Maricopa County Policy,” Smith said. “It’s a little more stringent than the AIA’s policy just out of an abundance of caution.”
The quarantine forced Arete to cancel its scrimmage and season opener against Heritage Academy Laveen, which was supposed to take place Thursday.
Now, the former 1A 8-man team will have a week to prepare for what was supposed to be its Week 2 matchup against Glendale Prep.
Smith said it’s enough time but that this has opened his eyes to just how volatile the situation could be for programs if positive cases are found.
“Someone had a good idea to film practice and keep them separated as much as possible,” Smith said. “If you stay in smaller groups and someone does test positive, you can look at film and see who may have had direct contact with that specific player.
“In our situation, being a small 2A school, it unfortunately didn’t work out like that.”
That was made abundantly clear Wednesday when Scottsdale Unified School District announced a varsity football player at Chaparral High School had tested positive for the virus.
The district determined the player had enough close contact with the varsity and junior varsity teams to place both into isolation for two weeks out of precaution.
The decision led to the cancellation of Chaparral’s Friday season opener against rival Saguaro, a highly anticipated matchup with potential Open Division playoff implications.
Chaparral’s Week 2 matchup against Sandra Day O’Connor was also canceled. At this point, it’s unclear if Chaparral will be able to return to the practice field in time to face Hamilton in Week 3.
“We feel so badly for the affected students that they will not be able to partake in their regular activities during this isolation period,” said district Superintendent Dr. Scott A. Menzel.
“However, this does serve as a sharp reminder that in order to keep our schools and extracurricular activities open, we must have the strong cooperation from all families, students and staff to monitor their health, recognize and report symptoms, and stay at home when sick or when a family member is sick.”
The Chaparral player who tested positive was last at practice on Sept. 25, the day after the team scrimmages Dobson High School. A message to Dobson administration requesting comment was not returned.
The decision to quarantine both Chaparral teams was met with displeasure from Chaparral Firebird Football Foundation President Aaron Minor, whose son, Max, is a senior captain on the varsity team.
In a letter sent to SUSD leadership citing AIA guidelines, Minor questioned the decision to isolate both teams after only one case.
While it remains unclear the level of exposure between Chaparral’s positive case and the rest of the team, Minor requested answers.
“Why has SUSD made the determination to not follow their own posted guidelines and suspend football operations?” Minor asked. “This decision is reckless, harmful, and inconsistent with publications and practices by multiple school districts in the Phoenix Metro area, most importantly SUSD.
“I am demanding an answer and transparency on this matter, so I can communicate your response to the Chaparral Firebird Football Foundation membership and all the student athletes.”