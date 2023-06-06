Gilbert team heads to fire hydrant contest finals

David Butkay and Daniel Garcia have the quickest hands in the Valley when it comes to re-assembling a 250-pound fire hydrant.
Butkay and Garcia, both senior utility technicians for the Town of Gilbert, beat out other teams last month in the annual Hydrant Hysteria competition with a time of 1 minute and 18 seconds.
Gilbert has placed second in previous competitions but this is the first year the team has come in first, according to the Water Manager Rebecca Hamel.
The duo will now do battle for the championship title at the American Water Works Association’s Conference in Toronto, Canada in mid-June.
“We practiced for about a month – a couple of hours, three days out of the week,” said Garcia. “Our initial time was 2 minutes and we were able to get it down to 1:08. While we were hoping to get 1:10 we were happy to win.”
Garcia said he had “tears of joy” when his team was announced the winner.
It was Garcia’s first time entering the fast-paced timed challenge but he paired with a veteran, Butkay, who’s competed three previous times.
Garcia said the two trained solely on the Clow Medallion hydrant, the model used in this year’s competition.
Sponsoring manufacturers and the Hydrant Hysteria Subcommittee determine the yearly hydrant featured. A total of 10 teams competed in May.
“The Clow Medallion has less parts and is the easiest,” Garcia said. “The hardest is M & H due to have more parts.”
He said that five different types of hydrants are used in the town but that the Clow Medallion is the one most typically used.
The competition is tough.
Each team is given the tools they would need to put together a fire hydrant that’s been totally disassembled down to the lower barrel and shoe.
Members of the two-person teams each have a role – one would assemble the top parts and the other the lower parts and “they meet together when tightening the last bolt,” according to Garcia.
There are three judges per hydrant, a timing judge, an umpire who checks all the bolts and caps are tighten by a hydrant wrench and an operations judge who tests the hydrant and confirms it’s assembled correctly.
They also watch for safety violations and any flagrant violations are penalized by adding time to the competitor’s raw time.
The penalty list is long and includes added time for throwing tools, hydrant parts not assembled correctly, loose or missing hydrant bolt or caps, tools placed in pockets before or after the start of the event and hand tightening.
The mistake that will disqualify a team is if the hydrant fails to operate correctly.
Helping the Gilbert team with its trophy win is coach Josh Robertson, Utility Worker II.
Robertson said he kept the team focused while practicing and kept track of overall times.
He also worked with Butkay and Garcia individually to “minimize wasted movements and improve muscle memory to complete the hydrant in the shortest time possible.”
“They work very well together and utilize each other’s strengths,” Robertson said. “If one has an issue with a part during assembly, the other one compensates but stepping in to help in another assembly step.”
He said his game plan heading to the championship in Canada is to do his best to keep any nerves at bay.
“I’ll make sure they have all the required tools, attire and safety equipment,” Robertson said; “most importantly, encourage them to do their best and put all they have into this competition, since we are not only representing Arizona but the Town of Gilbert.”
The winning team in Canada will be presented a traveling team trophy and each member will receive individual trophies. Additionally, the team will be reimbursed travel expenses for next year’s event.
Garcia said if the team stays consistent he’s hoping to hit a time of 1:08 in Canada like they have in practice.
“As far as other teams, we’ve seen several videos of teams averaging 1:10 to 1:16,” Garcia said. “We believe that can take home the title.”