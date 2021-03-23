As the pandemic eases and more kids are back in classrooms, a Gilbert company that provided transportation to East Valley schools is coming back on line after being out of service for a year.
And to do that, Gigi’s World Kids Taxi at 1525 S. Higley Road, needs drivers, so owner Gigi Buentipo of Ahwatukee is putting out the call.
“We are seeking to hire five to 10 drivers to transport children to school and various places,” she said.
The requirements for the job make Gigi selective about whom she hires. Applicants must pass a background check, drug test, have clean motor vehicle record, be CPR and first aid certified, have a valid driver’s license and a fingerprint card – and own a reliable vehicle no older than 10 years.
“We need to cover, Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe and Ahwatukee,” said Buentipo. “We offer a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 100 percent of your tips and monthly bonuses. We have a five-star rating so we’re looking for candidates that can be reliable and have experience working with children ages 5-17.”
The pandemic brought school closings and lingering social distancing requirements that Buentipo said made it impossible for her to operate. She still requires drivers to maintain safety protocols, but said she feel more comfortable reigniting her service.
“In my world, kids are valued, they have a right to be heard and be respected,” Buentipo said.
Her love for children motivated Buentipo to start the business in April 2019 by opening an office on Chandler Boulevard. Six months later, Buentipo estimates her drivers are providing about 20 rides each day.
“We don’t just give rides, we build relationships,” the owner added, emphasizing the fact she’s not worried about the handful of competitors who have come to the Valley since she opened.
Buentipo said she wants her clients to feel like family and not just a piece of cargo being shuttled around. Her riders are greeted with water and snacks once they enter a vehicle and drivers are encouraged to ask them questions about their day at school. Parents also are able to track their child through a mobile app and they get notified once the child makes it to their destination.
The driver further ensures children safely enter their destination by waiting for the child to wave back at them before departing.
“Safety is first to me,” Buentipo said.
And Buentipo doesn’t refer to her employees as drivers – she calls them transportation specialists.
With a parent’s permission, these specialists may conduct random acts of kindness by treating kids to some ice cream or a slushee before dropping them off.
The company’s rates vary depending on how far kids need to be driven and how many will be riding along.
Buentipo had been working at call centers before realizing she needed to find a more fulfilling career. “I just felt like I was empty inside,” she recalled.
She had a spiritual vision of families needing help manage their demanding schedules and understood she could offer a service that would benefit the community.
She said she never wants a parent to feel like they need to choose between their child and their career.
Even though the business sometimes keeps her working until midnight, Buentipo said its worth it because she feels like she’s making a difference.
“It’s a passion, it’s not a job,” she said.
Information: gigiskidstaxi.com or 480-565-4370. Job applicants will be able to fill out an application on their website.