A mom last week asked for help from a newly launched town ad hoc committee focused on addressing social concerns in Gilbert.
The 11-member Community Engagement Task Force comprises residents from diverse backgrounds tasked with identifying program gaps and resources for societal issues, including domestic violence, mental health, suicide prevention, homelessness, human and sex trafficking and diversity.
“As a parent I’m upset and I’m angry,” Gilbert resident Brenda Sullivan said at the May 2 meeting.
Sullivan said there are repeated incidents of racial and sexual harassments at an East Valley school district that administrators have turned a blind eye to.
“It’s not OK to use the ‘N-word,’ and the school is not addressing it,” Sullivan claimed. “This is unacceptable.
“I’ve tried every avenue in the school, I went to the Arizona Board of Education. It’s a community issue that needs to be addressed by the school but it’s not addressed. It is a big problem.”
Because Sullivan raised an issue not on the agenda, the Task Force is forbidden under state law to respond.
But, the group will reach out to Sullivan to see what it can do to help, according to Melanie Dykstra, Volunteer and Community Resources manager and staff liaison to the task force.
At its fourth and most recent meeting, the task force reviewed the 2019 Community Needs Assessment, which identified the focus areas for the group’s review.
The 2019 report recognized 10 population groups in critical need for immediate human services in the town, with those having mental health and substance abuse issues at the top, followed by survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Although seniors, 62 and older, were ranked No. 8 in terms of their need for resources, the pandemic pushed them up the list, Dykstra said.
The study concluded with 12 primary recommendations for the Town, including develop a community-wide coordinated program for those in need of mental health treatment and counseling and establish a visible community program to reduce domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse and human trafficking in Gilbert.
The 2019 study was an update to the Town-commissioned 2014 report, which notably led to the opening four years later of the Heritage Resource Center, where most services such as medical, dental, counseling and others are free to families in need.
Dykstra said the intention is to do the needs assessment every five years “because it’s really important to see if we are moving the needle and things change.”
Assistant Town Manager Leah Hubbard-Rhineheimer added that the assessment captures the data behind the story” and shows what is trending in the community.
“It’s a really valuable instrument for the town,” she said.
Another recommendation from that 2019 report recommended the Town partner with local nonprofits to create a coordinated and robust volunteer corps for community engagement to address basic needs of residents.
Dykstra reviewed a list of Gilbert’s nonprofit partners that provide mental health services, housing and substance abuse treatment and noted that the federal pandemic relief monies enabled Gilbert to develop seven new partnerships.
The $2 million that Council approved for nonprofit funding, included allocations to Hushabye Nursery, which deals with addiction, and Jewish Family and Children’s Services, which addresses behavioral health, according to Dykstra.
The Town also formed partnerships with two new nonprofits that help keep people in their homes, such as Rebuilding Together Valley of the Sun.
“We brought them in so we could refer people to them,” she said.
Dykstra also reviewed how the town shared information of the available resources with the public, including using social media, print newspapers and enlisting the help of the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce.
Task Force member Iya Afro voiced a concern that because so few people of color live in Gilbert, it may skew the assessment’s findings in that their needs may not be represented.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 69.5% of Gilbert’s population identified as white alone.
Dykstra said the focus for consultants at Williams Institute for Ethics and Management was to be inclusive and have perspectives from minority groups.
And the consultants used methods to protect against that, knowing that one race was predominate in Town, Hubbard-Rhineheimer said.
The task force members were asked what they thought was the most pressing need in Gilbert with many citing addressing mental health issues and substance abuse. They also cited suicide prevention and homelessness.
And, the group thought Gilbert’s largest gap in services occurred in the areas of mental health, housing, diversity and messaging to the public about available resources.
Police Chief Mike Soelberg and Assistant Fire Chief Rob Duggan also made presentations about their departments, the services they offer and the training cops and firefighters receive.
For instance, officers not only receive diversity training but 80% of the force has been trained on how to spot and interact with a person who has autism and avoid unneeded violent confrontations, according to Soelberg.
Lt. Chris Timmins, who has a child with autism spectrum disorder, said Gilbert Police is one of five agencies in the state with an autism certification.
Vice Chair Sean Warren asked Soelberg what he saw would be the biggest challenge for policing in the next five to 10 years.
Soelberg responded that making sure there are enough officers to handle calls and that facilities are in place to handle the continuing growth in Gilbert.
He mentioned the Family Advocacy Center, which is funded for construction, and said “we’re working on a crime lab to help process evidence.”
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque, who is the Council liaison to the Task Force, later noted that the merits of a crime lab haven’t been fully discussed and that no decision has been made yet if the town will move forward on that project.