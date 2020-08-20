While neighboring municipalities have already figured out how to spend their allotted funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Gilbert is just starting to get to work on it.
Town Council last week voted to accept $29.2 million in CARES funding and form a subcommittee to come up with recommendations for the potential uses.
“What I anticipate to occur is there will be a period of pretty intense committee work in order to determine ways to expend those dollars to benefit the community as a whole,” Mayor Jenn Daniels said.
Daniels recommended Council members Aimee Yentes, Yung Koprowski and Scott September to serve on the subcommittee, which was approved by a 7-0 vote.
Town Manager Patrick Banger said there is no time frame for when the money has to be spent.
“I think the biggest pressing matter is the urgency of the need within our community would dictate the speed which the subcommittee would want to operate,” Banger said. “We got a team of staff members ready in the various areas to assist that committee and can move as quickly as they would like to move.”
The CARES money was funnel through the state with restrictions on how it could be spent. Gilbert received its entire share on July 2, after providing documentation supporting its need for the funds, according to a staff report. The CARES share was based on a municipality’s population size.
Banger said the funds are restricted for public safety spending such as for police, fire and EMS.
The town spent about $23.6 million in Fiscal Year 2020 for public safety personnel payroll and the remaining $5.6 million will be spent in this current year’s budget, according to Banger.
The general fund money supplanted by CARES is the funds the subcommittee will now look at.
Only counties and cities like Phoenix and Mesa with a population over 500,000 received their money directly from the federal government.
For smaller cities like Gilbert, the $441 million for expenses responding to COVID-19 went to the state of Arizona for distribution.
Chandler, which received $30 million in CARES money, is spending it for local business grants, improving the city’s technology, community support, protective gear and saving $10 million for its reserves.
Scottsdale Council in July approved how its $29 million is being spent, which included programs and services for residents in need, grants and loans for local businesses and expanded marketing campaigns to help businesses get back on their feet. Scottsdale also is buying technology to make public facilities safer.
During the discussion of Gilbert’s CARES money, Councilman Jared Taylor advised the subcommittee prioritizes spending for the private sector – small businesses and nonprofits – and not allow it to become a money grab for the town.
He noted when staff presented the budget “the argument was made the town was doing great, we can raise spending, we can hire over 80 people.”
That $993 million budget, which included the 82 new employee positions, was adopted in June with Yentes and Taylor voting against it.