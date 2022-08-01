Gilbert takes deep dive into homelessness study

As the population of homeless people grows in town, Gilbert is taking a deep dive into the underpinning causes of homelessness and strategies to prevent it becoming a major problem.
A recently completed 177-page study looked at both sheltered and unsheltered people and residents at risk of losing a roof over their heads.
“Specifically, the scope of the report was to assess the root cause of homelessness, understand the impacts of COVID on this population and evaluate current services and programs available for the residents of Gilbert,” said Melanie Dykstra, volunteer and community resources manager.
“The information is to help provide a roadmap of potential action items that can be used to help respond to the issue of homelessness,” she continued. “There is already a regional effort focused on strategies. However, it was our intent to gather data specific to Gilbert.”
Dykstra said the study, “Assessment of Gilbert’s Homeless and At-Risk Individuals,” is expected to go to the Community Engagement Task Force at its Aug. 1 meeting and onto Town Council at a later date.
The town is one of the first municipalities to do such a study, the researchers I&E Consulting and EarlyWorks said.
According to the study, there were 283 homeless and at-risk residents in 2018-19; in 2020-21, that number climbed to 479.
Of that 479, service providers reported helping 222 people in Gilbert find permanent housing, which meant 257 were still on the streets or in temporary shelters. The number of people who found stable housing in 2020 was 67.
The data do not reflect the “hidden” homeless; those couch surfing with family and friends, those sleeping in cars and those not receiving agency services.
When the pandemic hit the state in March 2020, human services providers reported that homeless and at-risk individuals received fewer preventive services, such as supportive housing and help with mental illnesses, and were to a greater degree impacted by COVID-19.
The study examined who made up the homeless and at-risk populations and found they comprise the working poor, single parents, people with mental-health challenges, people with substance-abuse, youth without a stable family or who have aged out of the foster-care system or kicked out because they are LGBTQ teens, domestic-abuse survivors, residents with disabilities and seniors on fixed incomes.
Others in the mix included women in crisis pregnancy and individuals “experiencing pandemic concerns,” such as losing their jobs.
And, the study found that the primary reasons for homelessness include economic insecurity, lack of affordable housing, mental health and substance abuse.
Gilbert does not operate a public housing program, instead it funds the nonprofits that provide shelter. The town gave $127,000 to nine organizations in 2020-21, up from the $108,200 in 2019-20 and $95,700 in 2018-19.
Gilbert also directed some of its federal pandemic-relief funding in 2020 toward homeless-related services such as $8.9 million for rent and utility support.
The researchers identified the top resources needed to address the homeless and at-risk population, basing it off data and interviews with those in need and with service providers.
The highest priority needs included affordable, safe and available housing, mental-health counseling, transportation, healthcare, employment and addressing basic needs such as rent, utilities, food and clothing.
Addressing the priority needs encourages stability and prevention of homelessness, according to the researchers.
Overall, Gilbert is affluent by most standards, boasting a population of roughly 270,000 earning a median household income of $96,857, higher than the median income of $71,799 for Maricopa County.
But there are households in Gilbert that are vulnerable as rents increased by 6.3% on a year-over-year basis in June 2021, according to the report.
Gilbert had 26,635 rental units, which included 17,000 single-family homes and 9,635 multifamily units. The median rent for an apartment in Gilbert was over $1,600 a month, according to the researchers.
Some 8,556 households spent over 30% of their income on housing expenses while 3,596 spent over 50%. The rule of thumb is to spend no more than 28% of the gross monthly income on total housing expenses.
Arizona Housing Coalition and the Arizona Multi-housing Association in June 2021 co-authored a letter to Town Manager Patrick Banger with recommendations for allocating funds to activities related to housing and homelessness, which align with the results obtained by the research team, according to the report.
The letter noted that the state has a deficit of 136,032 affordable homes for extremely low-income renters and 75% percent of extremely low-income renters are severely cost-burdened.
The recommendations included increasing the supply of housing units by buying up properties for development into affordable housing; funding the rehab of supportive housing properties; converting hotels/motels and other properties into affordable housing and buying land for affordable housing.
After taking input from stakeholders, the researchers came up with a list of prevention strategies that included rental, utility and mortgage help, substance abuse prevention, mental health, employment and health services.
In conclusion, the report stated, there are no easy answers to the layered challenges homeless and at-risk individuals face but that the human service community point to plausible solutions.