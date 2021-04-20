Students living in Gilbert are making slight gains when it comes to 3rd-grade reading, 8th-grade math and high-school graduation, according to the annual Arizona Education Progress Meter.
Expect More Arizona and the Center for the Future of Arizona first launched the Progress Meter in 2016.
“The Education Progress Meter continues to be an important nonpartisan, shared source of information to inform where we stand and to help unify us around where we want to go as a state,” said Sybil Francis, president and CEO of the Center for the Future of Arizona, in a news release.
“Trusted, reliable and usable data are critically important to our leaders and communities. This is especially true now as Arizonans work together to create a stronger and brighter future for our state.”
There are eight metrics for the Progress Meter but only three available at the municipal level, according to Shannon Sowby with Expect More Arizona, a nonpartisan group seeking to improve education in the state.
For Gilbert, the percentage of 3rd-grade students who scored proficient or highly proficient on AzMERIT and eighth-graders who are prepared to be successful in high school math both improved from the prior year at 63 percent and 59 percent, respectively.
But both fell short of the Progress Meter’s goals of 72 percent and 69 percent.
High school graduation was the same at 93 percent in 2019, surpassing the goal of 90 percent.
The data for the reading and math is from 2019 because statewide assessments were suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Gilbert students fared better than their counterparts in Mesa, which saw the percentage of proficient or highly proficient 3rd-grade readers come in at 48 percent, 8th-grade math, 45 percent and high-school graduation, 80 percent.
In Chandler the 3rd-grade reading proficiency was 63 percent, math, 61 percent and graduation, 90 percent.
Scottsdale was in the lead with 67 percent for reading, 61 percent for math and 94 percent for graduation.
The data set for all three metrics also drilled down into school districts, charter schools, individual district campuses and racial groups.
The three school districts that serve Gilbert – Gilbert Public Schools, Higley Unified and Chandler Unified school districts – all saw improvements for math and reading.
For 2018 graduation percentages, GPS remained at 91 percent, Higley increased by 1 percentage point to 95 percent and CUSD dropped 2 percentage points to 92 percent.
Overall, the Progress Meter metrics show that the state has a long way to go to meet its goals, according to the release.
The slight gains in the areas of high school graduation and opportunity youth this year were offset by dips in quality early learning and median teacher pay, according to the release. Postsecondary attainment showed no change over the previous year.
Yet, while modest gains have been made in some areas, Arizona is not on track to reach the 2030 goals outlined in the Education Progress Meter.
To get there will require meaningful conversations about the opportunity gap that prevents many students from reaching their potential, thereby preventing Arizona from reaching its potential, Expect More Arizona said.
“We know that to reach the broadly accepted statewide goals, it will take local communities leading the way, and this data is so valuable to those efforts,” said Erin Hart, senior vice president and chief impact officer for Expect More Arizona.