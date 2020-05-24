While high school seniors here and across the county were stripped of a traditional graduation ceremony, four Gilbert juniors also saw the fruit of their labor go away with the pandemic.
The four students were selected after an intense vetting process to represent the town in Ireland this summer for Gilbert Sister Cities’ Youth Ambassador Program.
Now, that trip has been canceled.
“We heard back from Northern Ireland’s sister cities program and because of the current situation with COVID-19, they let us know that they are canceling this year’s program,” said program Chairwoman Selena Sanchez.
“A very difficult decision had to be made, but we know that it was made with the students and their families in mind, as their safety is our top priority,” she added. “Unfortunately, our ambassadors will not be able to travel this summer. Our hearts are broken.”
Sanchez said the students worked hard to earn their roles as ambassadors and the nonprofit organization’s board of directors wants to do something to recognize their effort and commitment.
“The board is currently discussing ways to honor and celebrate the ambassadors so that they are not fully robbed of this experience due to COVID-19,” Sanchez said, adding this was the first time in the program’s 22-year history when Gilbert students weren’t sent abroad.
Board President Greg Tilque said the next regularly scheduled meeting is June 9 but the board could meet sooner.
Tilque said he’s not had the chance to speak with the four students and could not say what the board might do to honor the students.
Each year, two students are sent to Leshan, China and two to Antrim-Newtownabbey in Northern Ireland, Gilbert’s two sister cities. In turn, students from the two sister cities come to Gilbert and stay with host families for two weeks.
The 2020 Ambassadors chosen for the all-expense paid trips are Brecken Morris, Kade Seegmiller, Case Conway and Christopher Dean. Seven candidates applied this year.
In March, program officials called off the trip to China and instead decided to send all four students to Ireland.
The exchange program’s process begins with students submitting an application that includes a personal essay, parent essay and teacher recommendation. The program is open to juniors living in Gilbert or attending a Gilbert school.
The students go through a rigorous selection that includes participating in group and individual interviews, interacting with board members and business community members at social events, and visiting local businesses to solicit donations for a silent auction.
The activities are meant to prepare the students for college and scholarship applications and interviews.
The selection committee comprised seven members of the community, including two youth ambassador alumni, two former host parents and three business or civic leaders.
The Gilbert Sister Cities program established in 1998, forming an exchange program with Antrim-Newtownabbey that year, followed by Leshan in 2002.