A shopping center developer has paid $50.2 million for the Crossroads Towne Center in Gilbert
According to the real estate transaction tracker vizzda.com, Vestar recently bought the 255,911-square-foot strip mall at Gilbert and Germann roads from USB Bank with an unspecified amount of money down and $30.1 million in new debt from Northwest Mutual Life Insurance Co.
Construction of the strip mall started in 2004 and continued at various times through 2015, vizzda reported.
Anchored by a Target, Mor and Michaels, the site includes a number of smaller stores and is located across Gilbert Road from another strip mall anchored by a Walmart and Home Depot.
The sale price equaled just under $1.6 million per square foot, according to vizzda.