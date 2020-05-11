As Arizona begins lifting restrictions on businesses, retail stores and restaurants are slowly emerging from more than six weeks of curbs on their operation.
The Town of Gilbert also is gradually reopening public facilities, though not everything will be opening immediately.
For some business owners, like Valley restaurateur Lauren Bailey, re-opening restaurants will come in phases for sit-down service after the governor gave the go-ahead for indoor dining to begin tomorrow, May 11.
Bailey is the co-founder and CEO of Upward Projects, which owns five brands, including Postino WineCafe and Joyride Taco House in the Heritage District and other areas of the state. The Phoenix-based group also has its restaurants in Colorado and Texas.
Bailey said the company is working to follow federal and state health guidelines to ensure a safe environment for employees and customers.
“We haven’t finalized a date,” Bailey said last week when asked if she would open tomorrow. “The earliest would be Thursday, the 14th.”
Meanwhile, Culinary Dropout will open May 12 and Zinburger May 19 with modified dining areas, new “lower contact” technology, new higher-hygiene operations and employees who will have wellness checks and be wearing masks and gloves, said a spokeswoman for owner Fox Restaurant Concepts.
Bailey said several tables will be left empty in the restaurants in order to provide the proper amount of social distancing between customers.
Employees will wear masks and gloves and each day before entering a restaurant they will undergo a wellness check, which includes a temperature check and a wellness survey asking questions such as if they feel well to work, she said.
The company also has hired a full-time employee whose sole job is to ensure the restaurants are properly disinfected and have hand sanitizers.
Customers can access the menu via an app on their phone or they can request a single-use menu that is then discarded, Bailey said. Condiments will be on request and the containers sanitized after each use.
Hosting will be done up front or outside and customers will no longer be allowed to congregate inside the restaurants, while waiting to be seated.
Instead, the company is using Wisely, a technology that lets customers get on a waiting list. “They join a waiting list virtually and can wait in their cars and we send a text message when their table is ready,” Bailey said.
Some restaurateurs wonder if customers will honor safety measures.
“How will customers react if we ask them to wash their hands or sanitize?” asked Fernando Rios, owner of four Nando’s Mexican Café locations, including one in Gilbert.
“What if some people come in thinking they’re fine but actually have the virus?” Rios asked. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we are going to do what we can.”
During the restrictions, Postinos and Joyride remained open for delivery and pick-up. Postinos also delivered alcohol with its Wine Wagon.
What income that came into the restaurants during the partial closure wasn’t enough, forcing 700 layoffs throughout its restaurants, said Bailey, who did not have readily available the breakdown for each location.
But, the company was able to obtain funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the pandemic. Bailey said the money brought the salary back up for those still at work and enabled the rehiring of staff.
“It was really meaningful for us to get that lifeline to continue business,” said Bailey, who noted the low-profit margins for restaurants.
Although Joyride and Postinos and others in the company chain will re-open for full service, they won’t be making the same revenue pre-COVID-19.
With the new spacing requirement in place, Bailey estimated capacity at the restaurants will be cut by 50 percent.
“It’s more important for us to maintain these standards so we can stay opened for the long haul,” Bailey said. “We’re just keeping an open mind about it and being supportive of our team, who are excited to get the doors opened and serve guests. We’re focusing on that right now.”
While retailers can begin letting customers inside stores, social distancing practices will be the order of the day. Gyms, pools, massage services remain closed and only mall stores with doors fronting parking lots can allow customers inside pending further state orders.
The town of Gilbert also is slowly re-opening.
Last Friday, the town re-opened all of Cosmo Dog Park, the dog area at Corssroads Park and some park amenities such as the skate park at Freestone, park tennis courts and restrooms, according to a release.
The amenities are re-opened for residents to use at their own risk, stated the release, adding all physical distancing guidelines recommended by CDC will apply in these areas.
While Gilbert Regional Park’s ramadas, paths and restrooms are re-opened, the playground remains closed.
Playgrounds, splashpads, drinking fountains, sand volleyball courts, basketball courts, rentals and pools all remain closed. The governor will decide when pools can open - along with gyms
And at Cactus Yards the eight ballfields are now opened but batting cages, concessions, restrooms, drinking fountains, the fieldhouse and playground remain closed.
Crews are doing some maintenance to the fields and when a field is being worked on, it will be closed to users.
Town spokeswoman Jessica Bautista said staff was still finalizing details on the municipal building re-openings.
Town Manager Patrick Banger said last week he’s formed four teams, one that is looking at steps to re-open town facilities and recreation programs while keeping the public safe.
The teams, formed over three weeks ago, also include one that is looking at how to help local businesses recover and another that is tracking all COVID-19-related costs for reimbursement from the federal and state governments.