High schools in Gilbert are headed toward staging a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.
“Graduation is weighing heavy on my mind and on the minds of our 3,100 graduating seniors,” said Gilbert Public Schools Superintendent Shane McCord in last Tuesday’s governing board meeting.
District officials are looking at several different virtual graduation options for the six high schools, according to McCord.
“We are currently getting quotes from professional vendors to ensure any virtual gradation ceremony is of the highest quality and adds dignity and respect to a time-honored tradition,” McCord said.
“We want to give our seniors the best experience possible with adhering to any restrictions that are in place. I know nothing will ever come close to replacing a traditional ceremony but once we have concrete information we will communicate out from the district-level as well as the school-level the plan for moving forward with our version of a graduation ceremony.”
GPS is the latest area district to announce a virtual commencement. Mesa Public Schools also is going that route while Tempe Union is planning a virtual commencement this month and an in-person ceremony of some kind July 18.
McCord added that GPS also was waiting to see whether Gov. Doug Ducey would relax restrictions on public gatherings – though the governor last Thursday said those will remain in effect through May 15.
“This may or may not impact our direction in regards to the graduation ceremonies,” McCord said.
Higley Unified School District staff already is taping for an anticipated virtual graduation for its two high schools.
“Ideally we would all like to hold a graduation like we have always held them,” said Assistant Superintendent Dawn Foley at the Governing Board meeting last Wednesday. “It’s hard to replicate the experience.”
Foley said a number of teams have been working on options since April 6.
“This has been an all-consuming conversation,” Foley said. “Right now, we are working on the logistics of having the best virtual graduation as we can.”
The district is working on a Plan A that is underway now. That option includes taping a Color Guard, speeches and having customized slides of the graduating seniors with their future plans and thank-yous presented on some sort of “powerpoint-type situation,” according to Superintendent Mike Thomason.
The links to the ceremonies would be posted on each high school’s website and diplomas and programs would be mailed to seniors, Foley said.
District staff also talked about a Plan B, which involved having the high schools’ 500 seniors show up at Higley Center for the Performing Arts and videotaping each senior separately as they walked across the stage to accept their diploma and then editing the footage.
Thomason said Plan B relied on Ducey loosening the number of people who can gather in one place and the quality of the taping.
At the meeting, board member Kristina Reese pushed the district to make a hard decision on a graduation plan now so parents have time to plan accordingly instead of waiting to see what Ducey was going to do.
“We can’t say, ‘well, as of today we are going to do this but we expect him to make a change in two weeks so we are going to hold out,’” Reese said.
“I get waiting until today’s announcement to kind of see what the governor’s anticipating over the next 30 days but we can’t wait 30 days and honestly I don’t even think we can wait 14 days,” she said. “At some point we have to make a decision and a final decision based on the information we have today, this is what we are going to do.”
She asked for the drop-dead date to make the final decision on graduation but Thomason said a decision will occur as soon as the governor makes his announcement.
“If he says that we can have no groups larger than 50, 250, than we have already prepared, we are already virtual for our graduation, we have already started that process. That is the direction we are going,” Thomason said.
Right now, the district was going with Plan A, he said, unless the governor loosened up restrictions and allowed for students to walk across the stage.
He said with restrictions on groupings of 10 or fewer, it was not safe or prudent to bring students in and videotape them.
However, after Ducey’s stay-at-home order was extended, district spokeswoman Michelle Reese said the administration still had not made a decision on graduation but could by the end of the week, past Gilbert Sun News deadline.
Board President Amy Kaylor asked if it was possible for the district to offer a ceremony later for seniors.
Thomason said there’s been lot of discussion on that issue but the reality is with students going off on missions, the military and out-of-state schools – that was not doable.
He said district funds that were to be spent on the graduation will instead be put aside for a special event for the seniors sometime in the future – possibly a class reunion.