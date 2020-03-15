Senior-living communities in Gilbert are on heightened alert as the coronavirus pandemic continues making an impact across the East Valley and Arizona.
Older adults and those with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, lung disease and heart disease are at the most risk of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But as Gilbert Public Schools closed indefinitely, Higley Unified left parents in the dark Saturday with no new information on the status of its classes.
They weren't the only ones. GPS noted that the East Valley Institute of Technology said on its website its classes will continue, citing recommendations by state officials that school resume classes after spring break. GPS said it would make transportation available for the approximate 200 juniors and seniors who split their day between GPS and EVIT. Higley officials could not be reached..
Gov. Doug Ducey, state Health Director Cara Christ and state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman conferred by phone Thursday with 400 school administrators across Arizona, saying there was no need to close schools.
“There’s simply no greater priority than the health and safety of our kids,” said Ducey. “We are taking proactive measures to ensure our schools have the tools necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19 and keep our kids healthy.”
Hoffman said she and her aides are “working closely with public health officials to ensure we are taking the right steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
But the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decided there was a need to terminate all services, meetings and any other gatherings in Gilbert and across the globe for an undetermined length of time.
Park University in Gilbert was taking no chances, and directed that all classes will be online for an undetermined length of time.
In-person classes were called off for this week at Chandler Gilbert Community College and its sister campus.
The town also announced several future events were cancelled, including the popular Kapow! Superhero Adventure Race and the Global Village Festival. They joined cancelations of major regional events such as the Ostrich Festival this weekend and the Spring Tempe Arts Festival at the end of the month.
The CDC last week said if an outbreak were to occur in a community, it could last for a long time. It advised those at a higher risk of getting sick to avoid crowds, practice good hygiene, avoid nonessential travel and stock up on supplies.
While Cactus League baseball season came to an abrupt end with the cancellation of a week’s worth of games and some area event organizers were considering what to do about their engagements, the primary focus centered around elderly – who comprise one of the higher risks for death or serious illness.
Senior living communities in Gilbert were already implementing measures to protect their residents.
Eternal Spring of Gilbert, an assisted-living facility that opened last year on Williams Field Road, posted on its Facebook page it was reviewing its infection-control practices. “We want to be two steps ahead as we monitor changes in COVID-19 and flu season in the United States,” its message said.
Brookdale North Gilbert and LivGenerations Agritopia both said they were following CDC guidance for their employees and residents.
“The key here is to stay nimble and watch this virus closely…and make changes to the protocol as necessary,” said Scott McCutcheon, LivGenerations COO.
McCutcheon said the company also has stockpiled cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and invested in machines that mists common areas with sanitizer.
Brookdale said its main focus was prevention.
“We are acting with an abundance of caution, reinforcing our policies and procedures for contagious illnesses such as influenza with staff,” the company statement read. “
Brookdale also has a corporate emergency response team in place to provide support to the local teams, especially in the event of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Brookdale was curtailing group visits except for family members, suspending outings for residents and doing multiple checks daily for symptoms of the virus.
LivGenerations also canceled all community-sponsored outings for residents and implemented a screening process at its concierge desks to keep an eye out for visitors showing signs of illness.
The town of Gilbert also is taking precautions with its Senior Center and other public buildings.
“We have increased the cleaning and disinfecting of high-traffic areas, door handles, phones, and other frequently touched surfaces in our recreation centers and public buildings,” said Jessica Bautista, town spokeswoman.
“We are following the CDC’s recommendations on cleaning and disinfecting. Hand-washing reminders have been hung in the restrooms and hand sanitizer is available to all patrons.”
Bautista said with the week-long rain last week it was difficult to gauge if the fear of the virus had dropped attendance at the Senior Center.
“Inclement weather has always kept the seniors away,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s too hard for us to say if the decline is COVID-19 or just Arizona rain.”
Anne Marie McArthur, executive director of the volunteer group About Care, which assists elderly and other people who are unable to easily leave their homes in Chandler, Queen Creek and Gilbert because of age or disabilities, said neither the group’s clients nor volunteers have expressed much concern about the virus.
“Surprisingly we haven’t heard from our volunteers or clients about any concerns regarding the virus,” she said.
“Appointments are still being scheduled and picked up by our volunteers,” she said. “Things may change in the future, but for right now, it is business as usual, which we are happy about.
“Our services help our neighbors meet their basic needs, reduce isolation and remain in their homes. I would be so worried about them if we couldn’t provide these services.
“Obviously, we can help in other ways if isolation becomes part of the scheme, such as get their groceries or medications, call to make sure they are ok,” said McArthur, adding that she desperately needs additional volunteers, who can register at aboutcare.org.
Mary Lynn Kasunic, president/CEO of the Area Agency on the Aging Region 1, expressed the same observations.
Her agency contracts with 42 subcontractors to provide services to senior citizens and provides funding to Gilbert for its senior center.
“We don’t seem to be hearing much in the way of any concerns,” she said, adding senior centers like Gilbert’s have not reported any decrease in attendance.
She said her agency has been sharing communications from the CDC and other government health agencies with agency contractors.
While Avondale and Buckeye closed its senior centers, Kasunic said those in Gilbert, Mesa and Chandler remained open.
Kasunic said that seniors who visited senior centers for “congregant meals” would receive meals at home or can pick up meals to go at the centers if group meals are suspended.
Kasunic said not many people have called the agency’s 24-hour hotline for seniors and the calls that have come in came largely from people who didn’t want to go out in public to do grocery shopping.
But she said people must qualify for agency-provided meals and that involves a visit by a case manager, eliminating the prospect that anyone can simply call to arrange for a meal pickup or delivery.
Right now, Kasunic said, the bigger concern involves seniors who are isolated.
She said Meals on Wheels volunteers check on seniors who live alone and get meals delivered. But for those who don’t, she added, the agency’s 50 AmeriCorps workers will be calling them to make sure they’re alright.
“It’s important we call so they know someone cares about them,” she said.
Meanwhile, the town does have an Emergency Operations Plan in place, which includes work-from-home protocols to help reduce interruptions in the delivery of town services to the public.
Bautista said the Council meetings will continue as scheduled but the “meet-and-greet with candidates for the next Council meeting will be canceled.”
Valley Metro has guidelines it will continue to use under the outbreak for Paratransit and RideChoice, services for qualified seniors and people with disabilities.
Valley Metro also has upped its cleaning and disinfecting of its fleet and public spaces.
The protocol includes having sanitizers, masks, cleaning kits and gloves for its drivers for use at their own discretion
“So, should someone get ill, they would be able to clean it up and sanitize and take a vehicle out of service to get it cleaned,” a spokeswoman said. “It’s the normal course of business.”
For RideChoice contractors, they also have protocols they are required to follow, she added. Uber, which is contracted to provide RideChoice service, announced it has a team in place that is available around the clock to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic.
Uber also stated it was working to provide drives with disinfectants to help them keep their cars clean and asking drivers diagnosed with COVIC-19 to self-isolate.
At the other end of the age spectrum, the two school districts in Gilbert said they also have plans in place to deal with the coronavirus.
