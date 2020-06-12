State Sen. Eddie Farnsworth of Gilbert lost two of his major legislative efforts as his colleagues brought the Legislature’s 2020 session to a close last month because of the pandemic.
Farnsworth is blaming Attorney General Mark Brnovich for the failure of his legislation in the House to preclude prosecutors from seizing property without first getting a criminal conviction.
And he was angered by his Senate colleagues’ refusal to consider a hastily passed House measure designed to provide additional protection to businesses from claims that their actions or inactions caused customers, employees and patrons to contract the coronavirus.
State senators finally pulled the plug May 26 on the legislative session after three Republicans joined all 13 Democrats to halt further business and go home.
Democrats objected all along to continued routine business by the Republican-controlled Legislature while they say crucial pandemic-related issues are left unresolved. Key among those is the question of aid to what may now be 600,000 Arizonans who have lost their jobs.
“We have much bigger fish to fry ... in issues related to the COVID virus and economic recovery,’’ said Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, R-Phoenix. “And that’s what I’m focused on.’’
Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, said he is expecting Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special legislative session that will require lawmakers to focus on only those issues directly related to the pandemic and the economy rather than “picking winners and losers’’ to decide whose pet bills – unrelated to the virus – get to become law.
Farnsworth championed the liability measure, approved earlier this month by the House. It would have allowed COVID-19 lawsuits only if a business acted with gross negligence, essentially the reckless disregard for the consequences of the action on others. By contrast, other lawsuits for injury or death proceed under a simple negligence standard.
Retiring after this year, Farnsworth was not comforted by assurances that the issue of liability will be addressed in a yet-to-be-called special session.
“What we’ve done is we’ve left those businesses hanging at a time where we have a tremendous economic downturn,’’ he said.
“That’s crazy high,’’ Farnsworth said. “So, for us to abdicate our responsibilities and walk away from this job is, in my opinion, unconscionable.’’
But Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said many believe the House-passed legislation was not quite ready to be enacted into law.
“Our chambers (of commerce) and some of our business members felt that there were possibilities there were a couple of holes in it that may not have solidified their protection,’’ she said. Then there are issues of whether local governments also should be entitled to be shielded and a question of whether the legislation should preclude employees from being able to sue if a company’s practices result in illness and death.
Farnsworth dismissed that as unnecessary, saying he sees no reason for any special legislation for COVID-19 any more than for seasonal flu.
“If an employee isn’t comfortable, then they can find a job with somebody who is going to make them feel comfortable,’’ he said. “That’s the market system.’’
There is an alternate way of dealing with the issue: provide protections when businesses follow certain protocols like wearing masks.
Farnsworth said that’s not practical.
“We have mixed signals right now with what’s going on out there in the medical industry,’’ he said.
“We have people who are saying you should wear masks, we have people who are saying you shouldn’t,’’ added Farnsworth who, like most Republicans on the Senate floor on Tuesday, was not wearing one himself.
With the forfeiture bill, meanwhile, Farnsworth told Capitol Media Services that he warned Brnovich and others three years ago of his intent to limit their ability to take homes, cars and cash. He said that was designed to give them time to wean off their reliance on the proceeds to run their agencies.
Farnsworth said Brnovich and prosecutors waited until this year to begin raising objections because they were simply trying to hang on to the cash he contends is being taken improperly from Arizonans.
“He gets to spend it how he wants, bypassing the Legislature, bypassing appropriations (process), bypassing the criminal prosecution,’’ Farnsworth said of Brnovich. “Talk about creating a fiefdom and being able to self-fund by stealing property from the citizens of Arizona.’’
Brnovich aide Ryan Anderson said his boss has no problem with the basic premise of linking property seizures to criminal convictions. But he said there are technical problems with the bill as it was unanimously approved by the Senate that would have been corrected had the House had full-scale hearings and review.
All that, he said, got shoved aside when lawmakers took an extended recess due to the COVID-19 outbreak. So instead, Farnsworth pushed ahead with the original version, saying any issues can be addressed in a future legislative session.
“A pandemic is not an excuse to ram through poorly constructed policy with the hope or promise that maybe the substantive programs can be fixed in the future,’’ Anderson said.
Central to the debate is the ability of prosecutors to seize property if they can get a judge to rule there is “clear and convincing evidence’’ it is tied to a crime.
The problem, said Farnsworth, is that nothing actually requires prosecutors to convict the property owner of a crime – or even charge that person with criminal activity. He called that “legal theft.’’
Anderson said, “This bill would have prohibited us from even putting a lien on property in order to secure assets in case (of) a conviction’’ that can be used to reimburse victims of crimes.
“What would have happened is that white-collar criminals, after they have been indicted, would have free rein to liquidate their assets and transfer their assets,’’ he asked. “And by the time you actually got around to a conviction, there would be no money left.’’
Farnsworth, however, said his legislation would still allow liens but that prosecutors would first have to show that it actually is evidence in a pending criminal case.
Farnsworth said three-fourths of the forfeiture cases filed by state and county prosecutors statewide were for amounts of less than $10,000.
“It’s money,’’ he said. “And they’re trying to protect that direct revenue source that they get.’’
“Brnovich has an incredible conflict of interest because he gets to take property without even filing’’ criminal charges, he said, much less actually have to get a conviction.
Anderson said if lawmakers want to remove the $1.43 million the office now gets from seized property and do not replace it with something else, they need to understand the implications.
“This bill would punitively have cut funding for our criminal division without the makeup in appropriations, which would have resulted in the laying off of 11 employees in our criminal division,’’ Anderson said. “And these are people who work on everything from white-collar crime to public corruption and child-exploitation cases.’’
He said Farnsworth is simply looking for someone to blame for the defeat of the measure.
“It is intellectually dishonest to dismiss legitimate concerns that were presented by law enforcement at the beginning,’’ Anderson said.
The bill would not have died had Farnsworth been able to marshal the support of all 31 Republicans in the House. But eight joined with the 29 Democrats who were united in opposition.
“The counties that I represent are not using it for a cash cow,’’ said Rep. David Cook, R-Globe. And he said county attorneys have the discretion to decide when to try to seize property and when not.
Anyway, Cook said, prosecutors can’t simply take items or cash but must first get approval from a judge.
But Cook also echoed Brnovich’s complaint.
“What my county attorneys tell me is that their input into this bill was completely ignored, that what they wanted to see in this bill was not taken into account,’’ he said.