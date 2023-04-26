Gilbert is seeing an uptick in group homes and recovery residences but the town is limited in how it can regulate them, officials said.
Currently, Gilbert has over 150 group homes and another 25 recovery residences, according to Kyle Mieras, Development Services director.
“We have seen an increase in facilities and requests over the last year or so,” Mieras said at the April 18 council study session. “The number of folks that are coming in and wanting to locate facilities of this type in the town has increased. And we’ve also seen with that an increase in concerns from residents whether it be group homes or recovery homes.”
Although people over the years have approached the town with concerns about these facilities, the issue grabbed attention in April 2021 after a resident fatally beat another resident in a group home located in a Gilbert neighborhood.
The state Department of Health Services, which licenses the facilities, conducted an investigation, found violations and revoked the operator’s license.
And more recently a neighborhood near Ray and Cooper roads, raised concerns with a recovery house next to a community park that was housing a sex offender and claimed unsupervised residents drinking in the park.
Mieras went over what constituted a group home, a recovery residence, the licensing requirements and he said that under the Fair Housing Act, group and recovery homes must be treated the same as single-family residences.
The facilities can locate in any single-family zoning district in town and are subject to the same regulations that govern private homeowners, according to Mieras.
“A single-family home and a group home or a recovery residence should look the same in a neighborhood,” He said. “You shouldn’t be able to point out the group homes or the recovery residences just by driving down the street.”
HOAs also can’t prohibit group and recovery homes, but which must adhere to the CC&Rs.
Additionally, sex offenders can live in these facilities under the Fair Housing Act, Mieras said.
What operators under Gilbert’s Land Development Code can’t do is locate within 1,200 feet of another group home or recovery home. Nor can they have more than five residents unless the state grants a license allowing up to 10.
Operators also are prohibited from housing any resident who poses a direct threat to others or a substantial threat to others’ property, Mieras said.
He noted that that was “very difficult for staff to enforce,” so the town puts the onerous back on the operators to know the level of standards that the town is holding them to.
“This may be something that we will look at too as we bring forward some potential changes to the Land Development Code in the Future,” he said.
A facility also must register with the town and submit an operations and management plan.
Police Chief Michael Soelberg went over the sex offender notification process and the different levels of offenders.
He said residents can call 911, the police’s non-emergency line, use the town’s 311 app or contact code compliance depending on the incident at one of these facilities. The public also can contact the state health department with complaints or concerns, he added.
Soelberg said his department runs weekly reports of service calls from the licensed group homes and recovery homes in town and that many of them end up being 911 hang-up calls.
“We get those weekly reports then our detectives review those cases each week,” Soelberg said.
Anything that is criminal in nature or concerning, the detectives will submit an online referral to DHS, he added.
“We’ve been doing that since the first week of February of this year,” he said. “So far this year since February we’ve submitted seven referrals to DHS for either crimes or concerns that we’ve seen.”
Soelberg said his department also will look at the facilities with a large number of non-emergency, non-criminal 911 hang-up calls to see what the issue is and either work with the operators through police or DHS.
It would save police and fire time from responding and it would ensure that they are operating appropriately, according to the chief.
Mieras said staff and legal counsel were going through the Town’s Land Development Code in regards to these facilities and anticipated bringing back recommended changes later.
Councilman Scott Anderson asked if residents who have come to the town with concerns will be included in the process of updating the code.
Mieras affirmed that they would.
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said that people and families move to Gilbert because of Gilbert Public Schools’ exceptional special education department.
“I think it’s something we need to recognize or maybe have them as stakeholders and those families participate,” she said. “Because as those students age, they are probably the ones that are now adults with disabilities that are in some of those group homes.
“And I’d like to separate the group homes from the homes for rehabilitation and ensure that, that we are able to accommodate those individuals living in our community.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson said she’s been talking about group homes for 10-12 years on council and while she was on the Planning Commission and that like any other businesses, there are good apples and bad ones.
“It’s a difficult situation,” she said. “We want to make sure everybody has a place to go in our community. We just want to make sure that these businesses are run correctly.”
James DeVary and Casey Kendel, who raised the concerns about the recovery house in their neighborhood, both said they appreciated the town’s efforts and its willingness to include stakeholders.
DeVary said he’s asked Town officials to lobby the state to provide more protection for homeowners living near a problem facility.
He said that based off of what he’s read from the federal Department of Justice and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Fair Housing Act does not cover people who claim they are disabled solely on the basis of having been adjudicated a juvenile delinquent, having a criminal record or being a sex offender.
DeVary said he’s also requested that the town amend the Land Development Code to require these facilities to run criminal background checks to weed out residents with a criminal record, a sex offender conviction and those who present a direct threat if the home is within 8,800 yards of a playground or park.
Kendel also said he believes state lawmakers could do more to address the issue and that DHS should “narrow down the categories of houses in use and not leave cities and towns to guess on how they are handling their process.”
“Our goal was to build awareness, create accountability and protect our neighbors and town,” Kendel said. “I believe in recovery but not at the expense of our community, children and long term success as a society.”