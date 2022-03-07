Gilbert’s three main school districts spent three quarters or nearly three quarters of their budget in the classroom or supporting students in the first full school year dominated by COVID-19, according to a report by the Arizona Auditor General released last week.
That report shows Gilbert Public Schools led with 75.2% of its budget devoted to a combination of in-classroom instruction, student support of various kinds and instructional support such as technology and librarians while Chandler Unified spent 74.3% of its budget on similar activities and Higley Unified spent 73%.
Among those three categories of instructional spending, Higley put slightly more into classroom with 62.3%, compared to Chandler’s 61.7% and GPS’ 61.6%.
The State Auditor General broke down spending by Higley Unified and the other Arizona school districts into two large categories, each of which had distinct spending areas. (State Auditor General)
On the other hand, GPS spent 9.8% of its total budget on student support – including counselors, audiologists, speech pathologists, nurses, social workers and attendance services – while Chandler Unified devoted 7.8% and Higley 6%. At the same time, instructional support commanded 4.8% of Chandler’s budget and 4.7% of Higley’s while GPS devoted 3.8% in that category.
“The report positively reflects our goal as a district to continue to drive instructional improvement and student success by prioritizing dollars to the classroom.,” district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said in an email. “Fiscal year 2021 was the first year of the 15% override where GPS, with the support of our community, committed to adding social workers and mental health counselors to our schools.
“The adding of these resources resulted in the increase to ‘student support.’ In addition, due to the additional override dollars, GPS was able to remain competitive in teacher salaries resulting in the consistent (increase of ) dollars to instruction of 61.6% each year while keeping class sizes low.”
It also found that all three districts had about the same student-teacher ratio, between 16.1 students per teacher in GPS, 16.3 in Higley and 17.4 in Chandler.
The average years of experience for teachers was 12.9 in GPS, 12.3 in Chandler and 9 in Higley.
But Higley had the highest percentage of teachers with three or fewer years of experience.
The report said 22% of Higley’s teachers fell into that category while 14% of GPS teachers and 12% of Chandler teachers had no more than three years’ in the job.
Graduation rates in all three districts in May 2020 – the latest year available to the Auditor General – were far higher than the state’s 78% graduation rate. Higley’s was the highest at 97%, followed by Chandler at 93% and GPS at 91%. Most East Valley school districts had similarly high graduation rates excpt for Mesa Public Schools, where 79% of seniors got a diploma in 2020.
The report also showed:
•In dollar amounts spent per pupil on in-classroom instruction, GPS’ $5,723 was higher than the $5,583 spent by districts of similar size and the state average of $5,521 while Chandler Unified’s $5,492 was lower and Higley’s $5,156 beat the average $5,063 spent by districts of comparable size.
•All three Gilbert districts do more for less when it comes to administrative costs. In an area where the more students per administrator, the more efficient a district is, the state average is 63 administrators per student while CUSD has 95 students per administrator, Higley, 85, and GPS, 83.
•Administration spending also was low in all three districts. While the per-pupil cost of administration statewide was $1,041, CUSD spent $719 while Higley and GPS were nearly tied at $754 and $757, respectively.
•The total per pupil cost of education in the three Gilbert districts – covering everything from classroom learning to interest on bonds – was $12,437 in Chandler Unified, $10,876 in GPS and $10,200. Chandler’s per pupil cost exceeded the state average of $12,331 as well as that of comparably sized districts. Higley and GPS both recorded lower per-pupil costs in both categories.
GPS was the fifth largest school district in the state with 30,960 students, a 10% drop in enrollment from five years ago, according to the report.
On the other hand, Chandler Unified’s 43,081 student population in 2020-21 represented a 3% increase from five years ago while Higley’s 12,774 enrollment for last school year represented a 9% increase from five years ago.
Statewide, students attending public schools decreased by approximately 50,000 students, or 6%, in 2020-21 – the largest year-to-year enrollment shift since 2001.
The report found that the average class size dropped from 18 to 17 students, a possible side effect of lower student attendance during the pandemic.
Auditor General Lindsey Perry said there are various possibilities about why the actual spending on teacher salaries fell short of the 20% goal set by Gov. Doug Ducey.
The Auditor General found that only 87 of the state’s 205 schools districts kept their promise to raise teacher salaries 20% from what they were in 2016-17.
Instead, it found that statewide average salaries are up just 16.5%, or $7,977 a year.
All three Gilbert met or exceeded that promise, the report said.
One reason so many didn’t, Perry said, is that the funds were distributed to districts based on the number of students and not how much each district would need to increase its average pay by 20%. So, a district where salaries were lower than average got proportionately more cash for each teacher.
In GPS the average teacher pay was already higher than the state average and so teachers saw a lower pay hike.
Closely related is what Perry called “changes in teacher population.’’
“For example, most districts that had a decrease in average teacher salary also had a decrease in average years of teacher experience,’’ she explained. That’s because less experienced teachers are often paid less than those with more experience.
The average teacher annual pay last fiscal year in GPS was $56,786; HUSD, $56,988 and $62,866 in Chandler Unified. The statewide average teacher salary was $56,349.
Perry said her auditors identified a number of inefficient practices that exist at some schools.
One of the largest is operating schools far below designed capacity and maintaining excess space. She also said some districts spent more than necessary on non-instructional staffing, either with too many people or paying employees for hours not worked.
This report was compiled by GSN Executive Editor Paul Maryniak and Managing Editor Cecilia Chan. Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services also contributed.