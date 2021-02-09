Gilbert made known its distaste for the voter-approved medical marijuana initiative in 2010 by relegating dispensaries off the beaten path and into industrial areas.
Despite this, Curaleaf, located near the southwest corner of Elliott and McQueen roads, is actually doing quite well as the only state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary in town.
“They zoned it to be in a very difficult area, made it challenging,” said Steve Cottrell, president at Curaleaf Arizona. But, “it is the most popular store in Curaleaf. It has two times the business of every one of our stores. There’s a lot of closeted smokers, medicators in Gilbert.”
The Massachusetts-based company, which grows, processes and sells cannabis, operates eight dispensaries in the Valley and is building a ninth location in Phoenix.
Altogether, the company operates 97 retail locations, 24 cultivation sites and over 30 processing facilities in 23 states. The cultivation site for the Gilbert store is in Camp Verde.
Now with the greenlight from the Arizona Department of Health Services to sell recreational marijuana to those 21 and older, sales at the Gilbert location have doubled to about 500 customers a day on average, Cottrell said.
Arizona voters in November legalized adult-use cannabis with the passage of Proposition 207.
On the first day of recreational pot sales on Jan. 28, the Gilbert store saw 90 people lined up to buy products that included edibles like chocolate-covered blueberries and chocolate-covered espresso beans, vape cartridges and topicals.
Cottrell didn’t know if most of the customers are from Gilbert but judging from the Yelp reviewers, they also come from Mesa, Chandler, Tempe and even out of state.
“The customers are everybody,” Cottrell said. “It’s your top executives in companies, it’s grandma, it’s grandpa. It’s people with serious conditions and people who like to enjoy cannabis for recreational use.”
Cottrell noted Curaleaf is able to stay ahead of the competition because it has the buying power due to its size.
The company has been expanding by buying up other operators, becoming the world’s largest cannabis company by revenue. According to CNN last year, the company anticipated an annual revenue of about $1 billion.
Under the initiative, marijuana edibles are limited to a maximum of 10mg of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC per edible and a maximum of 100mg of THC per package of edibles. THC is what gives the user the feeling of being high.
Medical-grade products can contain up to 1,000 mg of THC, such as a chocolate bar that sells for $72 at Curaleaf.
Recreational users are prohibited from buying medical-potency products reserved for patients who suffer from conditions like chronic pain, glaucoma and cancer.
The store underwent a renovation in anticipation of more customers by upping the number of sales stations to 18 from nine and updating the interior with a modern look. All transactions are with cash or via ATM machines. The store employs 25 employees – called “budtenders.”
Curaleaf Holdings in May 2019 purchased the Gilbert location, which once housed an Emerald Dispensary. The Gilbert pot shop’s neighbors in Elliot Commerce Park include a car-repair shop and a restaurant-supply store.
“This location being so far back in an industrial park has helped with the popularity,” said Cottrell, who added there was still a stigma in Gilbert associated with the use of cannabis. “It’s very discreet. It’s been a driver to our population.”
The stigma is understandable given The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came out strongly against Proposition 207 during the election and Gilbert’s roots is largely that of a Mormon farming community. The town also is one of three spots in the Valley that is host to a temple.
Secrecy apparently was key with a number of recreational-use customers: most declined to speak with Gilbert Sun News about their purchases one day last week.
Customer Mike Bernards, who is from Oregon, where there’s a pot store “every three blocks” and recreational marijuana use has been legal since 2014, said he happened to stumble on the Gilbert shop.
“We were looking up who had gummies and we happened to be in the area,” said Bernards, who was visiting a friend in Queen Creek.
He showed off his purchases, which included a bag of gummies and some THC and CBD cream for pain relief. His total bill was $195, of which $24.94 was for the excise tax.
Although the town has capped the size of the store at 3,000 square feet, Cottrell said future plans are to seek an expansion into the adjoining building to accommodate the customers.
He noted the company has a good working relationship with the town.
That may be so, but Gilbert has taken opportunities to rein in the weed’s use.
Besides the zoning, Council preempted the passage of Proposition 207 by banning recreational facilities from coming into town and most recently, it imposed regulations on residents who may want to build an outdoor structure to cultivate marijuana plants.
But the wave of recreational users in Arizona will be unabated, according to Cottrell, who added, “the masses have spoken.”
Nearly 2 million voters or 60 percent of the Arizona electorate approved Proposition 207.