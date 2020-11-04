Gilbert will debut its new vibrant-colored logo and catchy tagline digitally to the public on Nov. 18.
The town two years ago started work on rebranding itself and intended to unveil the finished product on July 6, Gilbert’s 100th birthday celebration but the pandemic threw a wrench in the schedule.
“This is more than just a logo but a brand that represents the community,” said Dana Berchman, chief digital officer who gave a sneak peak to Town Council in a special virtual meeting last Wednesday. “We’re thrilled and looking forward to this.”
Town Manager Patrick Banger said the cost to implement the new logo is minimal as it will be placed on materials and supplies as they are ordered and most of it will be digital.
The logo is a “G” abstract of three shapes, specifically the shapes of agricultural fields, and in the colors of pink, orange and navy blue, inspired by the hues of sunsets, according to Berchman.
She said the shapes represent Gilbert’s mission: anticipate, create and help people, which is the town’s City of the Future Initiative to stay thriving well into the future.
The abstract “G” showcases Gilbert’s vibrancy, character, diversity and how the community comes together to shape the future, according to Berchman.
The logo also can be superimposed on top of an iconic symbol of the town such as its water tower in the Historic District.
Berchman said staff incorporated feedback from a community survey as they designed the logo.
People love the town’s agricultural roots and wanted to do something modern for the brand that would last for the next 100 years, she told Council. They wanted to pay tribute to where the town came from and where it’s going, she added.
She added the tagline is “shaping a new tomorrow, today.”
The tagline is welcoming and encompassing and there is so much the town can do with it from a marketing perspective, she said.
Berchman also showed a picture of what future streets signs in town will look like – dark-blue with the logo, which pops and is easier for viewing.
The current signs are green and sometimes hard to read, she said.
The town will initially put a few new signs in the Heritage District and then more as signs need to be replaced.
“I really thought it was a great presentation, explaining the logo shape and colors used,” said Councilman Scott September.
September said he even liked the tagline but in absence of the presentation he would not have a clue what the logo was trying to convey.
He added a person should understand what a logo is saying just by looking at it and he doesn’t get that with the town’s symbol.
September said given it was a two-year process, he was disappointed that staff did not get Council input along the way and “to see it at the end was surprising.”
Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski said the logo showed a lot of joy and vibrancy and she looked forward to the town embracing it for the next 20 to 100 years.
Councilman Bill Spence said he liked the color palette and the tagline was spot on.
He and Councilwoman Kathy Tilque agreed with September that Council should have been brought into the process to help develop the logo.
Tilque also added that it would take time for the public to embrace a new logo and brand for Gilbert.
Mayor Scott Anderson said he helped crafted the town’s current logo 20 years ago – a swirl or what some affectionately call a “toilet flush.” Anderson retired from the town as its planning director.
The current logo was built on four pillars – water conservation, open space, education and sustainability, Anderson said.
Anderson felt the new logo both honored the town’s agricultural history and its mission for the future.
“I look forward to using this for the future,” Anderson said.
Council voted 6-1 to approve the new logo and brand with September casting the dissenting vote.