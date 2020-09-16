Gilbert residents will have a chance to get a deeper understanding of the two mayoral candidates’ positions on local issues during a 90-minute online forum Thursday.
Sponsored by the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and Gilbert Sun News, the forum will feature Matt Nielsen and Brigette Peterson 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 17.
People can sign up for the free forum at gilbertaz.com. It also will be archived online for Gilbert residents up through the Nov. 3 General Election on Facebook Live and the Chamber’s website.
The forum, coming about three weeks before early voting begins, and will offer voters a chance to learn more about the two people running to succeed Interim Mayor Scott Anderson in January.
Both the Chamber and GSN also have questionnaires answered by Peterson and Nielsen at gilbertaz.com/2020mayor and gilbertsunnews.com.
“Gilbert voters have an important decision to make in November as they elect our next town mayor,” said Gilbert Chamber President CEO/President Sarah Watts.
“As town leaders plan for continued growth and eventual build-out, we will need a mayor who shares a collaborative spirit and a willingness to work with stakeholders, including the various segments of our business community. This candidate forum will provide a format which will allow each candidate to respond to the other, so viewers can gain clarity on topics of interest,” Watts continued, noting:
“The best decision a voter can make is an educated decision. As Gilbert’s Chamber of Commerce, we feel it is important to provide voters, and especially our business community, with access to candidates and knowledge of their positions so that Gilbert can navigate successfully through recovery and continue to be a desirable town for businesses and their employees.”
Questions for the candidates are based on suggestions from the general public as well as GSN and Chamber staffs. Paul Maryniak, GSN executive editor, will moderate.
Forum sponsors include APS. Dignity Health, Isagenix, HG Roastery, Willett CPA, Insurance Services and Whithey Morris PLC.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5 and early ballots will go out around Oct. 6. The last day to request an early ballot is Oct. 23.