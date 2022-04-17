The Town Attorney’s budget for outside legal help is increasing by about 61% largely due to fending off a legal challenge to last year’s bond election and investigating multiple claims against the mayor.
Council voted 4-0 April 12 to transfer $175,000 from the General Fund to the legal services budget to ensure there’s money for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. The budget now goes to $460,000 from $285,000.
“This is an item where we are asking for contingency funds to be used in legal matters with the town,” Councilman Scott Anderson said.
“My concern is while I’m one of the strongest proponents of the right of citizens to bring grievances to their elected officials as guaranteed by the Constitution, I think there is also responsibility when you do that to try and work out those grievances without costing either side a lot of money,” Anderson continued.
“And it doesn’t seem to be the case here, where we are asking for a budget to be expanded by $285,000 up to almost a half million to cover legal expenses.”
Anderson said each year the Town surveys residents for their priorities and for a number of years, the top items include public safety and improvements to the transportation infrastructure.
“In this case, where we are being asked to now add to our legal budget by $175,000,” he said, “I just wanted our citizens to understand that it equates to something similar to three police cruiser that we could have bought, one or two positions in the police and fire departments that we could have funded, several intersection improvements that could have been made.
“We also have several turn lanes and safety congestion improvements at different intersections that could have been done with this $175,000.”
Anderson again encouraged residents with grievances to try working them out with the Town “without costing us legal fees to try resolving those issues.”
“It’s money not well-spent,” said Anderson, who requested the item be pulled from consent agenda and was the only one to speak on it.
Town Attorney Chris Payne said his department paid over $26,000 to attorneys to investigate code of ethics complaints against the mayor, over $43,000 to defend against a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the bond election and about $30,000 to an attorney to investigate the claim that of biased hiring practices by the Town and that employees improperly used municipal resources for political purposes.
Payne added that the costs for the code of ethics complaints and the bond-election lawsuit will be higher than the amounts presented because legal services are billed in arrears.
Five of the ethics complaints against Mayor Brigette Peterson were filed last year by four people.
Claims against Peterson included she fed information from residents concerned with a proposed increase in density for an apartment project to the developer, who also co-chaired her mayoral campaign and was one of her largest donors.
Peterson also told the developer the name of the resident that she felt was the “most aggressive.”
And she was accused of trying to silence criticism against her at council meetings by trying to pass an amendment that would have allowed a mayor to determine who can speak and for how long.
Also, an employee claimed Peterson created a toxic-work environment for the Digital Government team that was behind the Town’s new logo that Peterson had publicly criticized.
An outside attorney eventually cleared Peterson of the violations but noted that she “exercised poor judgment in a few instances.”
A sixth claim investigated in March involved a businessman who accused Peterson of violating his right to free speech after she temporarily removed his criticism of her leadership posted to her town Instagram account.
The same attorney that cleared Peterson of the previous alleged ethics violations recommended no action against her.
Shortly after the November election that approved a $515-million transportation bond, the town was slapped with a lawsuit from business owner and resident Jim Torgeson.
The suit claimed officials influenced the election by removing roughly 57 of Torgeson’s anti-bond signs before the start of early voting. After Torgeson’s attorney threatened legal action, the town stopped taking down the signs. The bond passed by 164 votes.
Torgeson lost at trial and the appellate court wouldn’t hear his case so he filed for review with the Arizona Supreme Court, which earlier this month declined to hear the case.
And, lastly the Town paid an outside attorney to look into claims from the conservative nonprofit Judicial Watch. The activist watchdog group alleged that Gilbert officials pushed a liberal agenda in hiring first-responders and in disciplining certain employees.
Although email exchanges showed the hiring test score for firefighters was lowered to include more diverse applicants, the attorney found no wrongdoing because “qualifications remained the key focus in the Town’s hiring practices.”
The group also accused a town employee of promoting a “political Marxist agenda of Black Lives Matters as well as Democrat Party-elected officials” on the Town’s social media sites. The attorney said although there were several positive posts about BLM, they were first approved by the town’s leadership team and that there were no promotions for BLM or for Democratic elected officials.
The attorney also found no evidence of unfair disciplinary actions against employees for potential violation of town policy. A firefighter was disciplined for using town resources to create a video depicting the flying of a “Thin Blue Line” flag on the back of a department fire truck. He posted it on social media with comments supporting the police and a song about “back the blue.”