Candidates for Gilbert mayor and three Town Council seats can begin filing their paperwork this Monday to get on the August Primary Election ballot as the 2020 election cycle begins in earnest.
Although early voting for Democrats already is underway for the March 17 Presidential Preference Election, the battles for a place on the Aug. 4 primary ballot are just beginning as county and state candidates could begin filing their petitions yesterday, March 7.
Before candidates for any office can collect a single signature, state law requires they filed a statement of interest form with either the Town Clerk, County Recorder or Secretary of State, depending on the office they’re running for.
In Gilbert, 14 people, including Mayor Jenn Daniels and Councilman Scott Anderson filed statement of interest forms, allowing them to collect at least 1,000 signatures on their nomination petitions to qualify for the primary. Petitions for all offices are due April 6.
However, Daniels in early February announced she changed her mind about running again, leaving five people seeking to replace her: Councilwoman Brigette Peterson, Lynn King Smith, Gary Livacari, Matt Nielsen and Sandra Reynolds.
The term is for four years with an annual salary of $43,631.
Peterson has been on Council since 2015 and served on the Gilbert Planning Commission for over 14 years.
King Smith is the co-founder of TicketForce, which has since been sold to Etix, for which she is general manager. She also is a founder of Thrive Coworking for Women.
Livacari works in the banking industry. Reynolds is an archery coach for Gilbert Archery Inc. And Nielsen is executive vice president of Charter One, which provides management services for charter schools.
Incumbent Anderson as well as Kathy Tilque, Busola Obayomi, Tyler Hudgins, Charles Jackson and Monique Keberlein are planning a run for the two council seats that are for four years each.
Councilman Jared Taylor is not running for re-election and Councilman Jordan Ray plans to resign and run for Justice of the Peace, though his remaining two years will be filled by a council appointment.
Anderson was first elected in 2013. He retired from the town after serving as its Planning and Zoning director.
Tilque is the president/CEO of Gilbert Chamber of Commerce. Obayomi is an Agile strategist/operations leader and transformational coach. Hudgins chairs the town’s Redevelopment Commission and is president/CEO of SocialTech while Jackson is a mortgage consultant at Barrett Financial LLC and Keberlein has a finance background.
Gilbert residents Laurin Hendrix, Robert Ferron and Bill Spence are looking at the two-year Council seat recently vacated by Eddie Cook.
Cook was appointed Maricopa County assessor in February and is one of five Republicans who filed statements of interest to run for the seat in the primary.
Hendrix, an entrepreneur, sits on the Maricopa County Community College District Board and is a former state representative and Ferron works in management of HVAC service and sales departments/divisions. Information for Spence was not readily available.
The Council positions pay $21,012 a year. The deadline to file nomination petitions is April 6.
Town Council candidates who win a majority of the votes in the primary are considered victors. If there is not a majority vote, the unfilled seats go on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
Although voters get to pick three seats on Council, three other positions are potentially up for appointment in an unprecedented turnover in which six of the seven seats have the potential of new faces.
Town Council is expected March 17 to appoint someone to fill Cook’s seat for nine months. Peterson would have to resign from Council if she runs for mayor.
Gilbert voters also have decisions to make for their local state leaders. The first day for people to file nomination petitions for the state Legislative races is March 7. Deadline to submit is April 6.
Judging by the statements of interest filed with the Secretary of State, the legislative primaries in Gilbert could pose a number of choices for Republican voters.
State Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, is looking to run for re-election for one of two House seats in District 12, which covers Gilbert and Queen Creek. The other District 12 seat is open as Rep. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert is opting to run for retiring Eddie Farnsworth’s Senate seat in District 12.
Also indicating an interest in District 12 House seats are Republicans Mark Boesen, Tony Cabanillas, Jake Hoffman and Brian Shaver. The sole Democrat looking to run for that seat on his party’s ticket is M. Mahdi.
Reps. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, and Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, also are seeking re-election in District 17, which covers east Chandler, west Gilbert and Sun Lakes.
Pawlik faces no opposition in the primary while Weninger could be one of a number of Republicans in the race.
Statements of interest have been filed by Nora Ellen, Liz Harris, Shamile Hirsh, Kenneth Kubert and Jonathan Parris.
While Petersen faces no challengers in the District 12 state Senate GOP primary, he likely will go up against Democrat Lynsey Robinson in November. Robinson, a Queen Creek resident, ran for the seat in the 2018 general election and is the only Democrat who has filed a statement of interest.
In the LD17 Senate race, incumbent Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler could face a primary challenge from Republican Julie Willoughby in the GOP primary while Ajlan “A.J.” Kurdoglu is running solo on the Democratic ticket.
For the second consecutive legislative election cycle, Mesnard and his mother, Nora Ellen, could end up on the fall ballot.
Voters in both parties could have plenty of choices to make in the primary in various county offices.
Five Democrats have filed statements of interest in the County Attorney primary.
Two from each party have filed statements for county school superintendent while two Republicans threaten to duke it out for the County Recorder nomination.
As many as five Republicans could be vying for the sheriff.
While Farnsworth is retiring from the Legislature, he’s not retiring from public office. He is one of 11 Republicans who have filed statements of interest in running for one of three seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission. Ten Democrats also have filed in that race.
There is no school board primary and those seats will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Key dates in the 2020 primary
First day to request an early ballot: May 3
Voter registration deadline: July 6
Early voting begins: July 8
Primary Election Day: Aug. 4
Where to register:
recorder.maricopa.gov/earlyvotingballot/voterregistrationlookup.