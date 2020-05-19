It’s uncertain when the public can enter Gilbert’s two libraries even as most of the state reopened for business last week.
Southeast Regional Library and Perry Library will continue to offer curbside pickup.
“Maricopa County Library District will continue restricting public access to its libraries in order to ensure we are doing all we can to keep our staff and community safe during this crisis,” said spokeswoman Samantha Mears.
“We will be using this time to implement new operating policies for each library, adjusting floor plans and installing new self-serve equipment that will help to limit physical contact,” she added.
Gilbert contracts with the Library District, which has 18 locations, to operate both branches in town. Gilbert owns the land, building and contents at Southeast Regional Library and shares ownership of the contents at Perry Library with Chandler Unified School District, which owns the land and building.
Mears said the district’s MCLD Now continues to stream programs and its Book-A-Librarian service is available for one-on-one professional assistance for the public.
She added the district’s eMedia resources also provide access to thousands of books, movies, music and television and its electronic research and learning platforms give access to classes, professional development and more.
“At this moment, we do not have a date for reopening, but look forward to when we can fully open our doors again and come back together as a stronger community,” Mears said.