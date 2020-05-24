Gilbert residents stepped up in a big way to help feed others during the pandemic that has seen unprecedented number of people unemployed in the country.
The town’s annual three-day community food drive last week collected 85,000 pounds of food and over $32,000 in cash, which equates to 262,000 meals, according to town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison.
Calling it “a tremendous success,” Harrison said, “With over 22 drop-off locations staffed by volunteers from local interfaith organizations, the community really stepped up to support our food pantries and food banks.”
Gilbert Girlfriends, a Facebook group, rallied its members to participate by holding a food-drive parade.
The parade collected 1,243 pounds of food, according to Liz Norwood, Gilbert resident and co-founder of the group.
Food banks were hit by the COVID-19-related restrictions that saw food drives and the ability of grocery stores to donate go away.
Harrison said the town partnered with United Food Bank, Midwest Food Bank, AZCEND, Mission Kitchen, Open Arms Care Center and Matthews Food Crossing for the Gilbert Feeding Families event. The town program was established in 2013.
“The Town of Gilbert has been a fantastic partner in the fight against hunger with United Food Bank for many years and this food drive and their spirit of support comes at a time when we need it the most,” said Dave Richins, United Food Bank CEO.
Mayor Jenn Daniels in a statement thanked the community for its efforts.
“During the most trying times, the Town of Gilbert is here for its residents and charities that do so much good for the community,” she said.