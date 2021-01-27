A mixed-density development with 338 homes and 240 multi-family units in Queen Creek got the green light to build despite opposition – including from county-island residents in Gilbert – over issues such as traffic congestion and density.
Town Council last Wednesday voted 6-1 to approve Sossaman Holdings’ request to rezone its 147 acres at the southwest corner of Ocotillo and Power roads for the project.
The project is the latest in Sossaman Holdings’ development of the area, which includes Sossaman Estates, Sossaman 300 and Legado.
“Everybody recognizes that this property will be developed,” said Tracey Warner-Hein, who lives in the county-island community of Brooks Farm in Gilbert. “Change will come.
“But the proposal is not the development we moved here for. This land is already zoned. We made our home investments knowing the existing zoning.”
She said the proposed rezoning was too dense and didn’t fit the surrounding area. She also told the Council there is a petition with over 150 Brooks Farm property owners opposed to the change in land use.
“This is simply a business transaction to them. But I ask you to put yourself, your family into my home,” Warner-Hein said. “I can not just move. I moved with the existing zoning. There’s very little acreage available in Queen Creek for sale and there are apartments in development at every corner.”
She offered suggestions, such as limiting the apartments to one-story and restricting the Brooks Farm entrance to emergency vehicles only.
“Rezoning the land could set precedence for others to rezone their lands,” she said. “Please preserve the local quality of life for the surrounding area.”
Warner-Hein was one of six people who spoke against the rezone at the meeting.
“This has been a year and a half,” said attorney W. Ralph Pew, who represented the landowner. “We’ve done what we can to bring a good project consistent with the General Plan and consistent with the growth area and we’ve tried to accommodate our neighbors.
“I know we’ve not done as much as they would want us to have done but we’ve done what we can to still preserve a good project.”
Sossaman Farms West included 18.36 acres for 240 multi-family units, about 118 acres for 338 single-family homes and 9 acres for light commercial uses.
The two primary entrances are proposed at Power and at Ocotillo roads and an ancillary entrance along Brooks Farm Road, east of 182nd Street.
The proposed rezoning for Sossaman Farms West averaged out to 3.9 dwelling units per acre for the entire development, according to Pew.
The Planning and Zoning Commission in December voted 5-1 to recommend Council approved the rezone with conditions, including limiting the heights of the multi-family units to two stories and limiting the homes built along the western and southern perimeters to one-story.
Commissioner Steve Sossaman, a principal with Sossaman Holdings was absent from that December meeting.
Pew said the zoning for the site is 22 years old and is designated in the town’s General Plan for medium-density development and was never for rural residential density or low-density.
And, he reminded Council the site is identified as one of the town’s 10 growth areas.
He also informed Council how residents concerns have been addressed so far.
For instance, he said the Trilogy at Power Ranch community across the street in Gilbert complained about losing privacy with the apartment development but that won’t be an issue with a 206-foot separation and landscaping in place.
Also, residents have voiced concerns with safety with the increased traffic coming out on the Brooks Farm Road entrance and going to 180th and 182nd streets, which lack sidewalks and other improvements.
Pew said there are solutions, including putting in an “inverse pork chop” road design at the entrance, preventing leaving cars from turning west and down those country streets.
Vice Mayor Julia Wheatley, the sole dissenter, said the proposed project was unique and acknowledged its attributes such as its future pedestrian connection of the Sonoqui Creek Wash, which runs through the property.
She added she’s read all the emails, studied the board minutes and drove the area and noted the residents’ concerns were valid.
She said she was comfortable with the zoning for commercial the increase in zoning for the residential was “jumping three to four zones higher.”
“The density doesn’t make sense,” she said, adding it would set precedence. “I really feel Queen Creek can do better.”
The majority of the Council, however, supported the proposal.
Councilman Robin Benning acknowledged Sossaman Holdings’ concessions such as reducing building heights, which he said will go a long way in addressing resident concerns.
Benning added he would like to solve the traffic conundrum and not funnel more traffic onto Brooks Farm Road but he struggled with why anyone would go west on that road when Power Road will be three lanes down to Chandler Heights when this project gets going.
“I’m not sure I understand what’s the attraction of zooming through a dirt road (in a) small, rural neighborhood when you can use a wide arterial,” he said.
Newly seated Councilwoman Leah Martineau said she sympathized with the residents’ concerns but that she sided with property rights.
The applicant has done a good job listening and making changes and the safety challenges will be handled, she said.
Councilwoman Emilena Turley said safety is the town’s priority and that residents’ concerns with it for the project will be addressed.
She also said she appreciated the Sossaman family for what they’ve done for the community and their land donations. She added they have followed the rules and her record is voting on the side of property rights.
“Growth happens,” she said, adding the proposed rezone was in alignment with the General Plan.
She said had people done their homework before moving to their homes, they would have seen the zoning for the site, which has been in existence in the General Plan since 1989.
She said the applicant has gone over and beyond with compromises for the project and she saw it a duty for Council to follow the voter-approved General Plan.
“So I’m in full support. Growth is tough but growth is good and I’m grateful for it,” she said. “It’s the reason why we are having a flourishing community and stakeholders and business owners won’t want to come if they feel they’ll get slapped down at the end of an almost two-year venture.”